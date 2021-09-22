Teague RB, China Spring safety win Trib Player of the Week awards

Teague running back Kymani Johnson and China Spring safety Isaiah Williams won the offensive and defensive player of the week polls at WacoTrib.com this week.
Johnson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 27-18 win over Buffalo. Williams returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three tackles in the Cougars’ 47-7 triumph over Lampasas.
The WacoTrib.com player of the week polls are created from the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can send nominees for the honor roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
