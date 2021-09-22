 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teague RB, China Spring safety win Trib Player of the Week awards
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Teague RB, China Spring safety win Trib Player of the Week awards

{{featured_button_text}}

Teague running back Kymani Johnson and China Spring safety Isaiah Williams won the offensive and defensive player of the week polls at WacoTrib.com this week.

Isaiah Williams

Williams

Johnson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 27-18 win over Buffalo. Williams returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three tackles in the Cougars’ 47-7 triumph over Lampasas.

The WacoTrib.com player of the week polls are created from the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can send nominees for the honor roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert