Teague's Davis runs away with Trib player of the week vote

Teague running back Shamar Davis ran away with the fan vote on wacotrib.com for outstanding offensive player after Week 10 action.

Davis, a sophomore, carried 14 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 53-0 win over Kemp. He ranks 15th in Centex rushing with 863 yards and 11 scores on the year.

Mart junior kicker Armando Chavez was the runner-up, scoring 12 points by himself in the Panthers' 54-0 win over Dawson, including six PATs and two field goals from 30-plus yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Gatesville's fans showed up to vote again and selected defensive lineman Lucas Garcia as player of the week.

Garcia, a senior, had eight solo tackles among his twelve total in the Hornets' 38-19 loss to Madisonville, with four of those going for losses.

University sophomore linebacker Joe Caballero came in second after a busy week in the Trojans' 78-7 win over Pflugerville Connally, tallying 16 tackles (two for losses), three sacks and a forced fumble.

In the six-man category, the winner was no surprise: Abbott's Riley Sustala won the award again after an eight-carry, three-touchdown performance.

The sophomore ran for 116 yards and also contributed 7.5 tackles on defense, with one for a loss, in the undefeated Panthers' 48-0 win over Penelope.