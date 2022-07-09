Team building takes center stage during summer high school football workouts

There are no summers off anymore, at least not if you plan to win in the fall.

Ever since the UIL allowed for additional strength and conditioning workouts a few years ago, summer has become an essential time of growth and development for high school football programs. For several local programs — such as Waco High, Midway and University — who have second year head coaches, that development has happened in growing an already established system.

“It’s been a whole lot better than the year before, that’s for sure,” said Waco High head coach Linden Heldt. “We’re seeing massive change in their reaction times as we get more and more reps in our schemes. That speeds everybody up. You know, not as much thinking, a lot more reacting. In football, that’s really, really important. If you’re thinking post snap, you’re in some trouble. We want to be able to play fast and move quickly, so I think the improvement is multifaceted. We’re seeing it in a host of different places not only just in the physical growth but you can see it in the mental growth as well.”

That mental growth has been an essential part of the workouts, according to Heldt, as he’s seen his players develop as a team from an accountability and character standpoint.

“We’ve seen our kids become more mentally tough,” Heldt said. “We’re finally starting to see kids that are willing to hold each other accountable. You know it’s really tough for a high school kid to be willing to challenge his peers. Especially in a world where if you challenge anybody you often times get vilified here in 2022. Our kids are not growing up having that ability unless they’re pushed to it. So, we’re finally starting to see some accountability and some people that are willing to step out front and put forth that accountability. That part’s been great.”

Coming together as a team and building culture during the summer is especially important for a program such as Robinson, which will see Mike Ludlow in his first season as head coach this fall after being hired in December following the 2021 season.

“Everything as far as summer is extremely important, but it’s not necessarily for all the reasons that some think,” Ludlow said. “I mean the whole program’s new for them. So, it’s about the kids coming together and to not just learn the program but to learning each other within in it. Learning what makes each other tick, learning how to push each other’s buttons, and learning how to do things as a team that maybe when something that’s new to them or uncomfortable to them, but being able to come together in times like that is what makes a big difference in the season.”

In building that team chemistry, Ludlow and his staff have worked out a system to keep their player on their toes and learn to deal with situations in diverse ways together.

“We’ve developed a way where we go in and we attack different ways in the weight room each day. Everything from core lifts all the way down to speed weight training that day and everything else that we do,” Ludlow said. “It’s a system, where we keep their bodies confused within the system. They know what type of stuff we’re going to be doing but they’re bodies have to respond to doing it differently each day if that make sense. We’ve kind of been grinding on them conditioning wise and getting them to stay together and work together and come together in order to make it through that.”

There is still room for growth for both the programs looking to improve already established schemes as well as for those starting anew, but both Ludlow and Heldt said they like what they’ve seen from their teams so far.

“We’ve seen growth but we need to grow in the diversity of our scheme and how much we can handle. We also still need to continue to make gains in the weight room and on the field in regards to speed and strength and things of that nature,” Heldt said of his team. “But we’re really proud of our kids from kind of the character and the mental side of things. The positive growth we’ve seen there will pay big dividends come the fall.”