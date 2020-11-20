Temple 27, Shoemaker 24

KILLEEN — Just trust the Pilot, he knows where he’s going.

Specifically, Temple trusted sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, whose 8-yard touchdown run as a Wildcat quarterback with 1:41 to go lifted the Wildcats the victory over Shoemaker Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium. With the win, Temple (8-1, 6-0) clinched its second straight District 12-6A championship.

It was a game that lived up to a district title showdown billing. Samari Howard (178 yards, 2 TDs) and Humberto Arizmendi (139 yards) had productive rushing games for the Wildcats. Arizmendi also threw a 22-yard scoring toss to Harrison-Pilot for the first points of the night in the opening quarter.

Devin Brown rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Shoemaker (6-2, 4-2).