 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temple 27, Shoemaker 24
0 comments
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Temple 27, Shoemaker 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KILLEEN — Just trust the Pilot, he knows where he’s going.

Specifically, Temple trusted sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, whose 8-yard touchdown run as a Wildcat quarterback with 1:41 to go lifted the Wildcats the victory over Shoemaker Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium. With the win, Temple (8-1, 6-0) clinched its second straight District 12-6A championship.

It was a game that lived up to a district title showdown billing. Samari Howard (178 yards, 2 TDs) and Humberto Arizmendi (139 yards) had productive rushing games for the Wildcats. Arizmendi also threw a 22-yard scoring toss to Harrison-Pilot for the first points of the night in the opening quarter.

Devin Brown rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Shoemaker (6-2, 4-2).

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert