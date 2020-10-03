 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
0 comments

Temple 28, Magnolia West 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Magnolia, Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi passed for more than 200 yards and a couple of touchdowns and running back Samari Howard ran for 111 yards and two more scores, according to Josh Weaver’s report in the Temple Daily Telegram.

The Wildcats (2-0) took a 21-13 advantage to halftime, then shut out Magnolia West (1-1) in the second half.

Temple appears to be rolling after opening the season with a win over state-ranked Longview at AT&T Stadium, then going on the road for another victory. The Wildcats play their home opener against Arlington Martin on Friday.

Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex football podcast: Crawford on the rise, big wins for McGregor and Waco High, Midway's debut, remembering Kristin Hoppa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert