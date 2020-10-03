Temple 28, Magnolia West 13

In Magnolia, Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi passed for more than 200 yards and a couple of touchdowns and running back Samari Howard ran for 111 yards and two more scores, according to Josh Weaver’s report in the Temple Daily Telegram.

The Wildcats (2-0) took a 21-13 advantage to halftime, then shut out Magnolia West (1-1) in the second half.

Temple appears to be rolling after opening the season with a win over state-ranked Longview at AT&T Stadium, then going on the road for another victory. The Wildcats play their home opener against Arlington Martin on Friday.

