Temple 38, Harker Heights 36
Temple 38, Harker Heights 36

KILLEEN — Despite falling behind 20-0, the Wildcats somehow managed to stay unbeaten in District 12-6A action, rallying past the Knights in a Thursday game at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Temple (5-1, 3-0) spotted Harker Heights three touchdowns to start the game, but didn’t panic. The Wildcats rode the arm of Humberto Arizmendi, who passed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, all to A.J. McDuffy. Samari Howard rushed for 100 yards and a pair of TDs to fuel the running game. Harker Heights fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in district.

“An ugly win’s better than a pretty loss,” Temple coach Scott Stewart told TempleBeltonSports.com.

