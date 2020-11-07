Temple 39, Killeen Ellison 15

How are the Temple Wildcats not ranked in the Top 25 in 6A?

Temple (6-1, 4-0 in 12-6A) has a win over state-ranked Longview to its credit and the Wildcats have been pretty convincing week after week. Their only blemish was a home loss against a good Arlington Martin squad. I’m not saying they’re top 10, but looking at the number of one- and two-loss teams in the 12-25 range in the rankings, Temple definitely fits in there.

On Friday night, Temple QB Humberto Arizmendi had another stellar performance as he passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns, according to the stats provided by Temple Daily Telegram beat writer Josh Weaver.

The Wildcats spotted Ellison an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter, then came roaring back. Temple scored 39 straight points to seal the win and stay even with Killeen Shoemaker atop the district.