Temple 40, No. 3 Longview 13

In Arlington, the Temple Wildcats served up a stunning upset as they rocked Longview, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division I, in the nightcap of a doubleheader at AT&T Stadium.

Temple outscored the Lobos 30-0 in the second half as the Wildcats (1-0) claimed a season-opening victory.

According to the Temple Daily Telegram, Temple starting QB Humberto Arizmendi passed for four touchdowns, including second-half TD strikes to AJ McDuffy, Luke Allen and Samari Howard.

