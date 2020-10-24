Temple 44, Bryan 7

In Temple, the Wildcats stayed undefeated by thrashing the Bryan Vikings in a 12-6A contest at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi had a monster game, according to the stats reported by Temple Daily Telegram beat writer Josh Weaver. Arizmendi threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wildcats QB connected with running back Samari Howard for two touchdown tosses. Howard finished with 122 rushing yards, 72 receiving yards and four TDs.
Temple (4-1, 2-0 in 12-6A) led 41-0 after three quarters, then coasted through the final period.
