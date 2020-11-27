 Skip to main content
Temple 49, Killeen 6
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Temple 49, Killeen 6

TEMPLE — Already with the District 12-6A title in hand, Temple added another win to its docket to finish perfect in district play with a trouncing of the Kangaroos at Wildcat Stadium.

Temple (9-1, 7-0) built a comfortable 35-6 halftime lead behind an offense that found little resistance from Killeen (2-6, 1-5). Humberto Arizmendi hit on all but one of his 11 first-half passes and had three TD tosses in the first half, while Samari Howard scored four touchdowns, including going 58 yards to the house on a screen pass from Arizmendi.

With its regular season complete, Temple will open up the playoffs at home the weekend of Dec. 10-12 against Waxahachie, the fourth seed out of 11-6A.

