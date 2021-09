In Temple, the Daily Telegram’s Josh Weaver reported that the Wildcats led by as many as 31 points before holding off Hutto in the fourth quarter.

However, the final score was closer than the contest. The Hippos’ rally included a touchdown in the final 20 seconds, followed by an onside kick recovery and another last-second touchdown to close the gap from 20 to seven.

Temple (1-2) gets in the win column ahead of its district opener at Bryan on Sept. 24.