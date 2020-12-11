Temple plows Waxahachie to win playoff opener, 38-0

TEMPLE — At least one District 12-6A team held up the banner for the league.

While its other three district mates went down to their 11-6A foes, Temple showed that it didn’t win the district title for nothing. The Wildcats plowed to a 38-0 bi-district win over fourth-seeded Waxahachie on a soggy, foggy Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Temple (10-1) claimed its eighth straight victory and moved on to next week’s area playoffs to face Rockwall Heath (8-2) at Baylor’s McLane Stadium. Heath is coached by former Temple coach Mike Spradlin. Temple’s defense sent an early message that it was ready to play. Waxahachie (5-5) attempted a pass on its second snap, but the Wildcats’ Marshall Grays stepped in front of it, picked it off and scooted 26 yards for the first touchdown of the night.

The Wildcats’ offense held up its end of the bargain, too. Later in the first quarter, Humberto Arizmendi launched a 42-yard TD pass to a wide-open De’Andre Smith, and Temple was off and flying.

Jalen Robinson had a 33-yard TD run in the second half for Temple, and Arizmendi tossed a second scoring pass to Tr’Darius Taylor on a 37-yard hookup. Aaron Wagaman nailed field goals of 34 and 45 yards as the Wildcats ruled all three phases.

All three other 12-6A teams lost their bi-district games, as Duncanville pounded Harker Heights, 60-14; DeSoto walloped Shoemaker, 57-32; and Cedar Hill stopped Bryan, 27-0.