Temple’s Harrison-Pilot soaring to All-American Game

The Army can always use a good pilot, and Temple senior utility player Mikal Harrison-Pilot is a highly skilled one.
Harrison-Pilot will play for the West team in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 190) stands out as one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2023. He holds offers from a slew of schools, and last May he narrowed his top five choices to Texas, TCU, Cal, Houston and Oklahoma.
As a senior for the Wildcats in 2022, he made 48 catches for 978 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for five TDs and threw for two more.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
Where are the X-factors for the area's remaining playoff teams, Abbott, China Spring, Crawford and Mart? Team Trib breaks it down on this week's podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever podcasts are found.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.