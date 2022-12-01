Temple’s Harrison-Pilot soaring to All-American Game

Harrison-Pilot will play for the West team in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 190) stands out as one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2023. He holds offers from a slew of schools, and last May he narrowed his top five choices to Texas, TCU, Cal, Houston and Oklahoma.