HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Temple’s Harrison-Pilot soaring to All-American Game

Temple's Mikal Harrison-Pilot hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Midway's Phillip Minnitt on Oct. 7 this year. He was responsible for four touchdowns before halftime, including two rushing and one passing.

 Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald

The Army can always use a good pilot, and Temple senior utility player Mikal Harrison-Pilot is a highly skilled one.

Harrison-Pilot will play for the West team in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 190) stands out as one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2023. He holds offers from a slew of schools, and last May he narrowed his top five choices to Texas, TCU, Cal, Houston and Oklahoma.

As a senior for the Wildcats in 2022, he made 48 catches for 978 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for five TDs and threw for two more.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Where are the X-factors for the area's remaining playoff teams, Abbott, China Spring, Crawford and Mart? Team Trib breaks it down on this week's podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever podcasts are found.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

For the first time all season, the No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers didn’t win by six-man football’s mercy rule. The important thing for Abbott was that it still won.

