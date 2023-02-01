 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temple's Harrison-Pilot signs with Houston

Mikal Harrison-Pilot

Temple High School's Mikal Harrison-Pilot signed with Houston Wednesday, joining the school where his father Chris played as a linebacker.

Temple High School’s star receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot made it official Wednesday, signing with the University of Houston.

Harrison-Pilot had numerous offers from programs all over the country, but committed to Houston on Jan. 7 during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The versatile 6-1, 185-pound four-star prospect rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns, passed for two more scores, and caught 47 balls for 978 yards and nine TDs as a senior in 2022.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen was excited to land Harrison-Pilot, saying, “It makes looking at that Big 12 schedule a little bit more manageable when you’re getting some four-star dudes with a lot of options.”

Harrison’s father Chris is a former linebacker for UH.

