Tenaha 42, Bremond 30

MABANK — It was a case of cat scratch fever as Tenaha’s Tigers tangled with Bremond’s Tigers, but unfortunately for the kids from Bremond, Tenaha emerged with a few less scars.

Tenaha found its pace in the second half, running away from Bremond for a Class 2A Div. II area-round victory.

The game was tied at 14 at the half, but Tenaha (9-2) moved ahead in the third quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run by Markee Rasberry and a 20-yard scoring scamper by Jeremy Patton.

Ever-proud Bremond (8-4) fought back, pulling to within 28-22 on T.J. Grimes’s 4-yard rumble, but Tenaha would not let Jeff Kasowski’s team draw any closer than that six-point gap.