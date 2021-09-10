Terrell snaps halftime tie, runs past University, 49-21

A back-and-forth shootout turned into a one-sided affair as Terrell scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to defeat University, 49-21, Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Trojans could not duplicate their first-half success as Terrell used its powerful ground game to pull away. Despite nearly 300 rushing yards in the game, the University offense looked stymied and unable to find the same success it had found in the first half.
University put together a long and impressive drive opening drive to take an early 6-0 lead. Faced with a fourth and goal from the 1, the Trojan running back Jaylon Marshall found the end zone. The Tigers blocked the extra point.
The Tigers and Trojans traded punts before Terrell running back Chase Bingmon got the Tigers on the scoreboard late in the first quarter. The Tigers converted their own crucial fourth down that Bingmon carried in for a 33-yard score.
Quarterback Lindon Henderson connected with Bingmon for a 13-yard touchdown pass on Terrell’s ensuing possession.
University made it a one-point game as Marshall broke away from everyone for a 51-yard score.
Gone were the long drives of the first quarter, now replaced by quick strikes as each team utilized no-huddle offenses in the second quarter. University’s running game was led by Marshall, but saw Mekhi Sandolph break off multiple long runs to help the Trojans keep drives alive.
University took the lead in the second quarter as Marshall punched in his third score of the evening, this time on a 29-yard scamper.
Terrell refused to go quietly into halftime as Henderson found wide receiver Kanye Nix for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21. The Tigers looked as if they might score again until Trojans’ linebacker Matthew Marquez was able to get an interception as the second quarter came to an end.
The second half unfolded in a different way for the Trojans. Terrell scored on its opening drive as Bingmon continued to run the ball with authority for the Tigers. University had multiple chances to tie the game, but penalties and miscues killed its first drive of the second half. After having a touchdown pass called back on a holding penalty, University turned the ball over on downs.
The next play saw Bingmon score on a 49-yard run as he finished with five touchdowns on the night for Terrell.
University had a chance to add points late in the game as the Trojans had the ball in the red zone. A costly turnover would result in a 100-yard pick-six for Terrell’s final score of the game.
University fell to 0-3 on the year. The Trojans travel to Owl Stadium next week to take on Joshua.