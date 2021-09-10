Terrell snaps halftime tie, runs past University, 49-21

University took the lead in the second quarter as Marshall punched in his third score of the evening, this time on a 29-yard scamper.

Terrell refused to go quietly into halftime as Henderson found wide receiver Kanye Nix for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21. The Tigers looked as if they might score again until Trojans’ linebacker Matthew Marquez was able to get an interception as the second quarter came to an end.

The second half unfolded in a different way for the Trojans. Terrell scored on its opening drive as Bingmon continued to run the ball with authority for the Tigers. University had multiple chances to tie the game, but penalties and miscues killed its first drive of the second half. After having a touchdown pass called back on a holding penalty, University turned the ball over on downs.

The next play saw Bingmon score on a 49-yard run as he finished with five touchdowns on the night for Terrell.

University had a chance to add points late in the game as the Trojans had the ball in the red zone. A costly turnover would result in a 100-yard pick-six for Terrell’s final score of the game.

University fell to 0-3 on the year. The Trojans travel to Owl Stadium next week to take on Joshua.