Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association convention still a go in Waco

Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association will still hold its annual convention in Waco next week.

The event is a staple every January. This actually marks the association’s 50th year. This year will obviously look a little different, as attending coaches will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Nevertheless, the convention is still a go, as it will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Waco Convention Center.

The headliner this year is none other than the Ryan Express, Nolan Ryan, who will be inducted into the THSBCA’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 15. Ryan, a native of Alvin, won 324 games in a record-setting 27-year MLB career. He tallied a record seven no-hitters and is baseball’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 5,714.

The THSBCA will also induct Rodney Gardner of Andrews and Gene Kasprzyk of Sinton into its Hall of Fame.

