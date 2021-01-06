 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association convention still a go in Waco
0 comments
top story

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association convention still a go in Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association will still hold its annual convention in Waco next week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event is a staple every January. This actually marks the association’s 50th year. This year will obviously look a little different, as attending coaches will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Nevertheless, the convention is still a go, as it will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Waco Convention Center.

The headliner this year is none other than the Ryan Express, Nolan Ryan, who will be inducted into the THSBCA’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 15. Ryan, a native of Alvin, won 324 games in a record-setting 27-year MLB career. He tallied a record seven no-hitters and is baseball’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 5,714.

The THSBCA will also induct Rodney Gardner of Andrews and Gene Kasprzyk of Sinton into its Hall of Fame.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert