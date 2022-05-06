Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Colt McCoy's small-town roots anchored his work ethic

It’s completely possible to make it big even when you come from the smallest of towns.

Hometowns don’t get much more humble than Tuscola, Texas, where Colt McCoy grew up. The town, which is located some 20 miles south of Abilene, has a population of just over 700 people. There’s a post office and a convenience store and a few other businesses. Of course, Tuscola is also home to Jim Ned High School, where McCoy’s fire for the game of football was forged.

It still burns today, after his award-winning run as the star quarterback at the University of Texas, and as he approaches his 13th season in the NFL.

“I went to a really small school, so I played all the sports,” McCoy said. “But, obviously, football was my passion and my joy, what I wanted to do. I still can’t believe I’m still playing. But as a kid, you dream about those kinds of things. It’s been a fun ride, for sure.”

Colt was a coach’s kid, as his father Brad was the head coach of the Jim Ned Indians in those days. Playing for your dad can sometimes set up a tricky balancing act, but Colt navigated it well.

“I have a great relationship with my dad and he was a great coach,” McCoy said. “Loved playing for him. Obviously you had to earn everything that came your way. There were no freebies or handouts anywhere. I also had a great relationship with the coaches on his staff. As a coach’s kid you’re around those coaches and families pretty much on a daily basis.”

It didn’t hurt that Jim Ned won a lot. With Colt flinging darts at the helm at quarterback, the Indians reached the Class 2A Division I state championship game his junior year of 2003. While they lost to San Augustine, 28-7, in that state final, the Jim Ned players had already formed lifelong bonds that McCoy still appreciates today.

“Tons of memories. I think high school and college — at least college when I was in school, it was so pure,” McCoy said. “It’s your boys, it’s your friends. In high school, nobody is getting cut, nobody is getting released. You’re in it together. There’s such a camaraderie there. I’m still friends with tons of my high school teammates, still keep in touch with them.”

McCoy was twice named the Class 2A Player of the Year in state and finished his high school run as the 2A state record-holder for career passing yards with 9,344. (That record has since been broken.) He also started at free safety his first two years until a concussion while delivering a big lick prompted the end of his defensive assignments. But he still punted all four years — even if he usually petitioned his dad and the other coaches to go for it on fourth down.

“I think I was all right,” Colt said, laughing, when asked about his punting abilities. “I hated punting when we had to punt. I was mad. I wanted to go for it every time. I popped that ball as hard as I could.”

Mack Brown recruited McCoy to Texas, ushering the young quarterback into a whole new world, one bigger than he had ever dreamed. McCoy said he still considers himself blessed that Brown gave him a chance. Especially because there were times early on in Austin where he admittedly felt he didn’t belong.

And yet it all played out better than he could have hoped.

“It just happened to work out where Vince (Young) and the team won a national championship my freshman year, the year I was redshirting,” McCoy said. “Then all of the sudden I had the opportunity if I won the job to play for four years. That’s what happened. You couldn’t write that script. That doesn’t happen very often. Especially nowadays and especially at a highly successful, prestigious university like Texas.”

McCoy demonstrated himself as a gutsy, tough leader for the Longhorns over the course of his college career. He ended up accumulating more than 13,000 career passing yards and twice was named an All-American. He considered turning pro after his junior year but returned for the 2009 season, because he thought the Longhorns had a serious shot to compete for a national championship.

And he was right. McCoy led Texas to a 12-0 regular season, then a win over Nebraska in the Big 12 championship game to send the team to the BCS Championship Game against Alabama.

Unfortunately for McCoy, he injured his shoulder on UT’s first drive of the game and had to exit, sending true freshman Garrett Gilbert into the fray. Alabama won the game, 37-21, and Colt said he struggled for years to get over the disappointment of the feeling that he let his team down.

“I really struggled with how it affected my teammates and my coaches,” McCoy said. “Because that was that the biggest stage of our career. And I just hated not being there for them. That’s what I always have nightmares about. I could get over stuff for myself.

“That was a hard deal, and I think that anytime people go through that they’ve got to back and lean on whatever it is they fall back to. For me, that’s always been my faith, my family and almost all the way back to the way I grew up, with all the coaches that my dad always had around us. Family, community and church — I just feel blessed for that.”

McCoy said he still endures near-daily physical therapy because of that shoulder injury suffered against Alabama. But he considers himself blessed to still be playing football. He has carved out a long NFL career, primarily as a backup, and said he thoroughly enjoys his current setup with the Arizona Cardinals.

At 35, McCoy knows he has more NFL years behind him than he has in front of him. He said he typically has tunnel vision when it comes to his career, but he has considered the idea of going into coaching or broadcasting after his playing days are over. He also wants to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife Rachel and four children.

“I’m not closing the door to anything,” McCoy said.

He was flabbergasted when he got the news last fall that he had earned enshrinement into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. That’s just not something you think about when you’re growing up in Tuscola, Texas. Then again, this small-town kid managed to achieve plenty of other big dreams by becoming a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns and in the NFL, so why not?

“I kind of thought, ‘No way,’” McCoy said. “I don’t think I really understood I was getting awarded this. I was so pumped. … I was also in the middle of a season, so it was kind of like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing!’ Then I got back into my game plan for whoever we were playing that week. I just feel very humbled. There’s so many deserving players in high school football, especially in the 2000s, the group I’m being inducted in. I’m just grateful.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.