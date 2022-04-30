Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Fairfield's Brackens still a hometown guy at heart

Long before he bagged quarterbacks as a star for the Texas Longhorns and Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Brackens was just a country boy from Fairfield, Texas.

Truth be told, he still is.

Brackens never forgot his Fairfield roots, so much so that he returned to his hometown after he retired from the NFL in 2004. These days he runs a ranch in Freestone County and raises his children, including his daughter McKinna, a junior at Fairfield who has two state basketball championship rings and won Super Centex Player of the Year honors this year.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit community,” said Tony, who will join the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame next weekend. “Growing up here, you learn the true value of just working. It’s a blue-collar (place), and you learn how to make a living, handle your business.”

It was next to impossible to ignore the value of hard work as a small-town kid those days. Brackens said he had chores to do every day after school and football practice. He quickly adopted a “work smarter, not harder” philosophy to maximize his time.

That same idea helped him become a force on the football field.

“You’d have to figure out how to get everything done in the amount of time you’re allotted, so that you can have time to get your homework done,” Brackens said. “Or if I wanted free time, I was still held accountable to get my work done. You just start figuring out different ways to play the game that’s really important and what really affects the game. So I learned early on if I could create a turnover, I could go back to the sidelines. Not just to be out there to say I played a certain amount of snaps.”

Can you imagine being a Class 3A lineman trying to block Brackens? Good luck with that.

Playing nose guard at Fairfield, he manhandled most opposing interior linemen, developing into a Super Centex and all-state standout. Brackens later became one of just five Central Texas players to be named to the UIL’s All-Century Team in 2009, along with fellow defenders “Mean” Joe Greene of Temple Dunbar and Derrick Johnson of Waco High, as well as offensive stars Leonard Davis of Wortham and LaDainian Tomlinson of University.

He ended up signing with the University of Texas, following the path of several other gifted Fairfield athletes of that era, like football’s Winfred Tubbs and track and field’s Nanceen Perry. When asked if there was something in the water in Fairfield in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brackens again shrugged it off to the hard-nosed work ethic of the students in that era. He also credited “everyone pulling in the same direction,” from the teachers to the coaches.

With the Longhorns, Brackens thrice earned All-Southwest Conference recognition as a defensive end and was honored as an All-American in 1995. The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars picked him in the second round in 1996, and Brackens ended up playing his entire eight-year pro career with the Jags.

With Jacksonville, Brackens shifted from defensive end back to tackle. He didn’t view it as a challenging transition, considering his experience from his days at Fairfield.

“When I got to the NFL, that helped me, because I didn’t mind playing one-technique,” Brackens said. “I didn’t mind going in there and getting in the trenches, because I’d already been in there. I can play over a center, I can play over a guard, it didn’t matter. Then I’d drop into coverage. I did two or three different jobs, which gives me longevity.”

Brackens bracketed ball carriers to the tune of 469 career tackles, 55 sacks and 28 forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team in 1999, and still ranks as the Jaguars’ all-time sacks leader.

A series of leg injuries prompted Brackens’ retirement in 2004. He made a beeline right back to Fairfield, which was an easy decision considering he’d always left a piece of his heart there.

“It was so much more peaceful,” Brackens said. “I’m not real good with a bunch of traffic. I like just the wide-open outdoors. It’s easier to cut down on some of the cost of living, the whole nine.”

Plus, he gets to raise his kids in a community he knows and loves, and enjoys watching them do their thing as budding Eagles. Brackens said he tries to instill in his children the value of hard (yet efficient) work that he learned so many years ago as a kid in Fairfield.

“I try to give them some of the same kind of mental stuff that I learned without working them like I did,” Brackens said. “I use that as a teaching tool — to not work harder, but work smarter. Then you can work all day. Rather than doing it the long way, and you learn that trying to go fast tears up equipment. Just teaching them the same principles.”

