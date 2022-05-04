Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Injury became lucky break for Iowa Park's Wilcox

In 1947, as an undersized yet hard-nosed 130-pound fullback, Robert Wilcox scored the first touchdown in the history of Iowa Park’s football program. The next game he broke his knee.

What felt like a cruel twist of fate at the time ended up being the most fortunate break of Wilcox’s life, because it led him to a job he never saw coming, that of public address announcer for the Iowa Park football games. Now, 75 years later, it has led him all the way to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Ever since first learning of his upcoming induction last fall, Wilcox gets a little choked up any time he talks about it. He could scarcely believe the news when he first received the call informing him of this honor.

“It’s fantastic, and I love it. I can’t get over this,” said Wilcox, 93. “I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘Now, you’re talking to an old boy who didn’t get to play two full years of football. That’s who you’re talking to.’”

That’s who Iowa Park’s superintendent was addressing back in 1947, following Wilcox’s knee injury. He spotted the student, then a junior at the high school, standing on the sideline with a stiff leg cast and beckoned him over for a chat.

“The superintendent came along and said, ‘You know everybody’s name and number, don’t you?’” Wilcox recalled. “I said, ‘Yes sir, I sure do.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ Then he had two of the football players carry me up the bleachers to the top row of the seats, and he handed me the microphone and said, ‘Now you are the Voice of the Hawks. And if you mess up I’ll pull your hair out.’ I’ve been bald-headed ever since.”

Wilcox tells the familiar story with a hearty laugh, but admittedly he really didn’t know what he was doing at the outset. A self-described “pure country boy,” he’d never even seen a microphone, let alone hold or speak into one.

But he knew every player on the Iowa Park roster by memory, and he ended up being a quick study. A quick study, mind you, with a long memory and an even longer work ethic. He ended up spending 72 years on the microphone for Iowa Park games before stepping down from the gig in 2019, after his eyesight had made it too difficult to quickly spot jersey numbers.

Seven decades and 18 Iowa Park head coaches later, Wilcox is Hawk football to this rural community northwest of Wichita Falls.

“I can be in a group of people and somebody will hear me talking and walk up to me and say, ‘You’re the voice of Iowa Park,’” Wilcox said.

Added his cousin Julie Dietrichson, “He’s known as the Voice of the Hawks.”

From 1947 through the 2019 season, Wilcox spent every autumn behind the microphone of Hawk games except for two years. In 1956 and ’57, he served in the military, but the school superintendent quickly recruited him back as P.A. announcer following his return home.

“I found out real quick, if you’re operating a microphone at a home field, you can not have a personal opinion about anything that’s going on on the field,” Wilcox said. “The coaches, the referees, the players themselves, you can not have a personal opinion. You just keep your ideas to yourself. That is a policy I have used for, my goodness, all these years. And it’s kept me out of trouble.”

In the week leading up to each Friday’s varsity game, Wilcox always made it a point to seek out a roster of the visiting team and memorize each player’s name, number and position. Then before the game he unfailingly would stop by the visiting locker room to double-check the pronunciation of the players’ names with the coaches.

He said it helped keep his mind sharp.

“I did not have to have their program to know who No. 11 was,” Wilcox said. “And I did that for years. I didn’t have to have a spotter. I was right there and I already knew who their kids were, and knew who our kids were. I think that’s why I’m still here and why I can remember who I am.”

In 1969, Iowa Park won its first state football title, beating Klein, 31-14, for the Class 2A crown in Arlington. The next year the Hawks returned to the state final to face Refugio at Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium (then known as Baylor Stadium) in Waco.

“The (Iowa Park) coach told me on Tuesday of that week that I was going to run the P.A. system for that ball game,” Wilcox said. “And I said, ‘How can that be, Coach?’ He said, ‘The coach from Refugio asked if you would do the P.A. system.’ … It was so high up there and like I said, I’m country, but it was so high that I walked in that P.A. room and I had to have a pair of binoculars to see the kids’ numbers down on the field. Unreal.”

Iowa Park ultimately tied Refugio, 7-7, and the Hawks were declared as co-state champions.

Wilcox witnessed countless memorable games and players on the years from his perch in the press box. In 2017, Iowa Park presented him with a No. 70 jersey for his 70th year behind the microphone, and during his last full season in 2019 the school district rechristened his longtime stomping grounds as the Robert Wilcox Press Box.

Wilcox is entering the Hall of Fame in the Dave Campbell Special Contributor to the Game category, which is fitting since “I could go through the magazine racks in my house and there would be a Dave Campbell (Texas Football) magazine in every one of them,” he said.

Wilcox grew up about three miles north of Iowa Park and lived with his grandparents, who he said instilled him with a discipline that he has carried with him to this day. He declared Iowa Park as “the perfect place for me to be.”

He has retired from his days as a farmer and mail carrier, but he still pitches in at Iowa Park football games where he can. Most Friday nights he’ll arrive at the stadium early to make sure the P.A. system is hooked up properly for the current announcer.

“Even when he said he was quitting, he didn’t quit,” Dieterichson said. “He quit completely announcing the entire game, but we’re finally talking him into maybe sitting and enjoying a ball game this next season. … He’s going to take a break this next year. We’re sure of it.”

