Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Parchman gave Rebels something to yell about

In 1989, a book entitled “Friday Night Lights” put the Odessa Permian Texas high school football dynasty into the national conversation.

A decent amount of attention is given to the Permian-Midland Lee (now, Midland Legacy) rivalry in the book, but almost as a side note, or afterthought. That is appropriate, because for the most part, that was Lee’s place. A sometimes-pesky little brother to mighty Mojo.

In the 1990s, John Parchman changed all of that.

As the head coach of Lee from 1995-2003, Parchman guided the Rebels to a three-peat of Class 5A state championships (DII in 1998, DI in 1999 and 2000). Overall, he compiled a 152-73-1 record in 20 years as a head coach at Frenship, El Paso Socorro, Llano and Lee. Saturday, he will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco.

A West Texas guy through and through, Parchman said he is honored to represent that part of the state.

“West Texas is kind of isolated," he said, laughing. “It is big and dusty and not in the brightest spotlight. There have been a lot of really good coaches that did not get an opportunity to go into this hall from there, and I like to think they deserved it as much as I did. I just get to ride on their shoulders a little bit. It is a big deal and a big honor to me, and it brings a smile.”

During his time in Midland, Parchman brought smiles to a lot of Lee fans. The Rebels were always a good team that usually made the playoffs. However, there were two obstacles they could never seem to get over — beating Permian, and beating teams from the Metroplex.

In nine years, Parchman’s Rebels beat Permian eight times. Early in Parchman’s tenure, Lee lost to Arlington Lamar and Flower Mound Marcus in the playoffs. However, on their way to their first state title in 1998, they took down Grand Prairie and Lake Highlands, then notched wins over Mesquite and Duncanville in 1999 and 2000.

Going 15-0, the 1999 squad was crowned ceremonial national champions. They beat a strong Waco High School team, 44-20, in the quarterfinals that year. They followed it up with another state title in 2000, downing Austin Westlake, 33-21, in the championship game.

“Those are great, great memories,” he said. “We were the first ones in a long, long time to do a three-peat. “At that moment, at that time, with those guys, it was really, really special.”

Ironically, Parchman gives Permian much credit for Lee’s tremendous success.

“You have to be grateful for them, because they set a high bar,” he said. “When I got to Lee, we were playing right with them, but they were a hard team to play and get ready for. We had to take it up a notch, because you were going to be judged by how you played against Permian. That was the main focus.”

Parchman has fond memories of all the big wins, but his favorite part of coaching was the relationships he built over the years with assistant coaches and players.

One player, in particular, stirs both happy and sad memories. Cedric Benson was a standout running back on all three state championship teams, and the first high school player to be featured on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He went on to win the Doak Walker award as the nation’s top running back at the University of Texas, and he played in the NFL for Chicago and Cincinnati.

On August 17, 2019, Benson died in a motorcycle crash in Austin.

“Cedric and I had a special relationship that carried on through until right before he had his wreck,” Parchman said. “When things were tough in his world, he would come to my ranch. He was like another member of our family. His death was one of those events that you remember where you were and what you were doing. I was doing my morning walk, and all of a sudden my phone started lighting up. When he died, that was a tough pill to swallow.”

Joining the 2022 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame class is meaningful for Parchman because it completes a circle for him.

“The guy that nominated me was another coach, Eddie Wolski,” Parchman said. “He left Lee in 1989, and I took his place. He was responsible for me coming to Lee, and he was instrumental in getting this thing through.”