Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Rodney Allison shined on ‘Little SWC’ stage

Rodney Allison and Joey McGuire hopped in the car together earlier this year to head from Lubbock to a Texas Tech alumni event in the Midland/Odessa area.

It was the first time Allison, the Red Raiders’ former star quarterback and current director of the Double T Varsity Club, had spent much time with McGuire, Texas Tech’s new head football coach.

When the subject turned to the schedule ahead for this spring, both men realized they had a trip to Waco slated for May 7.

It was the same event — the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame induction banquet that will feature both men.

“He gave me a high-five and we just started celebrating and carrying on like two little kids,” Allison said.

Allison, a standout at Odessa High School, will enter the Hall as the representative from the 1970s.

After a decorated career as Texas Tech’s QB, a short stint in the CFL and almost three decades as a college coach, one game from Allison’s career with the Odessa Bronchos still stands out.

The Bronchos battled mighty Odessa Permian to the very end of their 1973 meeting. Allison passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 140, including a 79-yard score.

With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Permian leading by five points while Odessa had the ball at the Panthers’ 1-yard line, Allison and his fullback had a brief moment of disconnect that cost the Bronchos the game.

“He blames me, I blame him, but the handoff did not get to him,” Allison recalled. “He ran into the end zone, but the ball went into the end zone without him holding it. Permian recovered and hung on to win, 41-36.”

It was the kind of thriller that helped earn the moniker the “Little Southwest Conference” — a nickname for the West Texas district that included the Midland and Odessa schools as well as others from San Angelo, Abilene and elsewhere.

Although his team didn’t win, it’s still a fond memory.

“I coached college football for many years, but that still may be the greatest game I’ve ever been involved in,” Allison said. “Back then people stood in line starting on Wednesday to get into the game. (Barrett Stadium) held 20-something thousand and there were still people wanting to get in that couldn’t.”

Allison earned first-team all-state honors as a senior at Odessa and also captured the attention of Southwest Conference recruiters. The night before signing day in 1974, coaches from Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech were still waiting to find out where he was going to go to college.

Legendary Texas coach Darrell Royal decided to make one last pitch to get Allison into burnt orange.

“The hardest thing I ever had to do in my life, Darrell Royal and Spike Dykes, who was an assistant at Texas then, they knocked on the door and I went back in my bedroom,” Allison said. “This was a small little house in Odessa. My dad comes back there and says, ‘Get your (rear end) out there and tell the man what you’re going to do.’ I didn’t want to go tell him. Tell Darrell Royal I wasn’t going to go to Texas? Are you crazy? I ended up signing with Tech and telling Coach (Jim) Carlen I was going to come to Tech.”

Allison ended up starting for three seasons for another Texas Tech coach, Steve Sloan, and leading the Red Raiders to a 23-12 record in that time. In 1976, Allison propelled Texas Tech to a 10-2 record, a tie for the SWC championship and an appearance in the Bluebonnet Bowl.

Just the kind of run that Allison’s new buddy, McGuire, is hoping to create for the Red Raiders.

As he prepares to enter the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Allison said he keeps thinking about his Bronchos coach.

“Dick Winder was my high school coach all three years,” Allison said. “He coached high school a long time, coached in college a long time. Throughout my coaching career I used techniques, fundamentals and things that he taught me as a 15-year-old kid in a gym in the summer. I love Coach Winder. He made a huge impact on me, not only as a player but as a coach.”

