Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Stafford lived his dream of being a Temple Wildcat

As a young teenager growing up in the small Southern California town of Bellflower, Dick Stafford heard about a far away football powerhouse in Temple, Texas.

Stafford’s stepfather, A.P. Shockley, came from the Central Texas town, but never really left it behind. Stafford said he heard stories about the Temple Wildcats football team on a weekly basis.

One day, Shockley told his stepson he was taking him to a Washington Redkins-Los Angeles Rams game, which would be featuring Redskins star QB Sammy Baugh. By that time, Stafford knew Baugh was also a former Temple Wildcat.

“The game is over and we’re going out on the field to meet him,” Stafford said. “There’s a group around him, just a bunch of them. We’re about 10 yards away and Sammy Baugh, No. 33, looks up and he says, ‘A.P. Shockley!’ This guy’s telling the truth. I went up and he introduced me as his son.”

The young Californian was hooked on Texas high school football after that.

Just before Stafford entered the ninth grade, where he was projected to be Bellflower High School’s starting varsity quarterback, the family took a vacation to Shockley’s home town. While in Temple, Stafford tried to think of every angle he could argue to get his mother to let him stay in Temple and be a Wildcat himself. Finally, he turned it over to a higher power.

“When I was little, my mother and I used to walk to church. I remember the preacher saying, ‘With God anything is possible,’” Stafford said. “Three days later I enrolled at Temple High School as a 15-year-old, 6-foot-2 freshman.”

Stafford went on to play three varsity seasons for Temple as a fullback, safety and punter. He made the inaugural Super Centex team in 1955, and later returned to join Bob McQueen’s coaching staff that led the Wildcats to their first state championship in 1979.

On May 7, Stafford will join the Class of 2022 in entering the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He’s going in as the player representative from the 1959 and before category.

Stafford helped Temple continue a run of district championships in the 1950s, a time when only the district winner made the playoffs. The Wildcats kept running into Port Neches, which played in three straight 3A state title games from 1953-55.

But some of Stafford’s memories of everyday life in his adopted hometown are as colorful as the one from the football field.

“I enrolled at Temple High School about a week late,” Stafford said, recalling the school year he was allowed to stay in Texas and be a Temple Wildcat. “They had to take me around to the classrooms. They took me to General Science, which was a freshman class.

“I went into General Science and there was one empty chair by this little guy sitting there. The teacher introduced us. He was drawing Mickey Mouse and cartoons on a notebook. He grew a lot between his sophomore and junior year, so we became the same size. That was Bobby McQueen.”

Stafford said his high school coaching staff — head coach Jay Fikes and assistants Pat Patterson and Marcine Cottle — played a key role in him becoming a coach after his college career at Texas Tech.

McQueen hired Stafford as offensive coordinator at Temple in 1972. They coached together for more than a decade in Temple, then Stafford became the head coach at Belton 1982 when his son Bret Stafford was a senior.

Brett Stafford, who went on to become the University of Texas’ all-time passing yards leader after his time there, entered the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Although Dick Stafford doesn’t have his records listed on a Wikipedia page like his son, he has a good idea of what got him into the Hall of Fame.

“I started thinking, ‘Why did they choose me?’” Stafford said. “The only thing I came up with is it’s not because of what I was, it was where I came from — Temple High School.”

