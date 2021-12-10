Texas high school football playoff scores, Week 16: Dec. 9-10, 2021

Friday's scores
Class 5A Division I
Semifinal
College Station 28, Mansfield Summit 21
Katy Paetow 73, CC Flour Bluff 14
Class 5A Division II
Semifinal
Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Lubbock-Cooper 10
Liberty Hill 42, Crosby 14
Class 4A Division I
Semifinal
Stephenville 38, Wichita Falls Hirschi 35
Class 4A Division II
Semifinal
China Spring 34, Cuero 9
Gilmer 27, Celina 7
Class 3A Division II
Semifinal
Franklin 28, Waskom 14
Gunter 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 12
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
Falls City 24, Mart 20
Thursday's scores
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT
Lorena 55, Lago Vista 17
Class 2A Division I
Semifinal
Hawley 19, Marlin 12
Shiner 35, Timpson 28
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
Stratford 35, Albany 14
Statewide playoff pairings
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Championship
College Station (15-0) vs. Katy Paetow (14-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Championship
Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
State Championship
Stephenville (15-0) vs. Chapel Hill-LBJ winner, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Championship
Gilmer (14-1) vs. China Spring (15-0), 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Championship
Brock (15-0) vs. Lorena (13-2), 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Championship
Gunter (15-0) vs. Franklin (15-0), Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Championship
Hawley (15-0) vs. Shiner (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Championship
Stratford (14-1) vs. Falls City (14-1), 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
State Championship
Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
State Championship
Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/