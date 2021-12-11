 Skip to main content
Texas high school football playoff scores, Week 16: Dec. 9-11, 2021
Saturday's scores

Class 6A Division I

Semifinal

Duncanville 35, Southlake Carroll 9

Galena Park North Shore 49, Lake Travis 21

Class 6A Division II

Semifinal

Denton Guyer 59, Tomball 14

Austin Westlake 46, Katy 14

Class 4A Division I

Semifinal

Austin LBJ 38, Tyler Chapel Hill 35

Friday's scores

Class 5A Division I

Semifinal

College Station 28, Mansfield Summit 21

Katy Paetow 73, CC Flour Bluff 14

Class 5A Division II

Semifinal

Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Lubbock-Cooper 10

Liberty Hill 42, Crosby 14

Class 4A Division I

Semifinal

Stephenville 38, Wichita Falls Hirschi 35

Class 4A Division II

Semifinal

China Spring 34, Cuero 9

Gilmer 27, Celina 7

Class 3A Division II

Semifinal

Franklin 28, Waskom 14

Gunter 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 12

Class 2A Division II

Semifinal

Falls City 24, Mart 20

Thursday's scores

Class 3A Division I

Semifinal

Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT

Lorena 55, Lago Vista 17

Class 2A Division I

Semifinal

Hawley 19, Marlin 12

Shiner 35, Timpson 28

Class 2A Division II

Semifinal

Stratford 35, Albany 14

Statewide playoff pairings

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Championship

Duncanville (13-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Championship

Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (15-0), 7 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Championship

College Station (15-0) vs. Katy Paetow (14-1), 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Championship

Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Championship

Stephenville (15-0) vs. Austin LBJ (15-0), 11 a.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Championship

Gilmer (14-1) vs. China Spring (15-0), 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship

Brock (15-0) vs. Lorena (13-2), 3 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Championship

Gunter (15-0) vs. Franklin (15-0), Thursday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship

Hawley (15-0) vs. Shiner (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Championship

Stratford (14-1) vs. Falls City (14-1), 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

State Championship

Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

