Texas high school football playoff scores, Week 16: Dec. 9, 2021
Thursday's scores

Class 3A Division I

Semifinal

Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT

Lorena 54, Lago Vista 17

Class 2A Division I

Semifinal

Hawley 19, Marlin 12

Shiner 35, Timpson 28

Class 2A Division II

Semifinal

Stratford 35, Albany 14

Statewide playoff pairings

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Katy Paetow (13-1) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Wichita Falls Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship

Brock (15-0) vs. Lorena (13-2), 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship

Hawley (15-0) vs. Shiner (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

State Championship

Stratford (14-1) vs. Mart-Falls City winner, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

State Championship

Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

