Texas high school football playoff scores, Week 16: Dec. 9, 2021

Thursday's scores
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT
Lorena 54, Lago Vista 17
Class 2A Division I
Semifinal
Hawley 19, Marlin 12
Shiner 35, Timpson 28
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
Stratford 35, Albany 14
Statewide playoff pairings
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Katy Paetow (13-1) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Wichita Falls Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Championship
Brock (15-0) vs. Lorena (13-2), 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Championship
Hawley (15-0) vs. Shiner (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium
State Championship
Stratford (14-1) vs. Mart-Falls City winner, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
State Championship
Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
State Championship
Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/