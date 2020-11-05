 Skip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 2-5, 2020
Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 2-5, 2020

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Afton Patton Springs 52, Guthrie 26

Anton def. Lazbuddie, forfeit

Austin McCallum 14, Marble Falls 0

Austin Vandegrift 38, Round Rock Westwood 7

Balmorhea 46, Sanderson 0

Baytown Lee 48, Galveston Ball 44

Benjamin 46, Harrold 0

Brownsville Porter 44, Brownsville Lopez 12

Buda Hays 41, Austin High 35

CC Flour Bluff 54, CC Moody 7

Cibolo Steele 42, SA Wagner 27

Crosby 55, Humble Kingwood Park 17

Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Park 28

Dallas Jesuit 72, Irving MacArthur 10

Dallas Kimball 17, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Wilson 28, Carrollton Smith 10

East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 6

Edinburg North 42, Edinburg Economedes 6

Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 13

FW Arlington Heights 49, Saginaw 14

FW Benbrook 14, FW Dunbar 6

Follett def. Hedley, forfeit

Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Bush 7

Frisco Liberty 40, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Frisco Lone Star 62, Denton 6

Galena Park 44, Houston Northside 6

Grapevine 34, FW Southwest 27

Jersey Village 35, Houston Spring Woods 0

Killeen Shoemaker 42, Bryan 30

Lancaster 83, Dallas Molina 0

Laredo United South 35, Laredo Alexander 13

Lubbock Monterey 35, Amarillo Caprock 20

Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Memorial 28

Malakoff 62, Eustace 0

Mansfield Legacy 49, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28

Manvel 49, Fort Bend Hightower 38

McAllen Memorial 28, PSJA North 19

Nazareth 59, Roby 54

New Caney Porter 49, Conroe Caney Creek 3

Northwest Eaton 21, Keller 10

Pasadena Memorial 38, Channelview 26

Port Arthur Memorial 20, Beaumont United 0

Prosper 27, McKinney 17

Red Oak Ovilla 50, Garland Christian 0

Rosenberg Terry 34, Fort Bend Kempner 6

SA Brackenridge 29, SA Burbank 21

SA Memorial 50, SA Houston 34, 4OT

SA Northside Brennan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7

SA Northside Marshall 40, SA Northside Holmes 13

Smithson Valley 21, New Braunfels 0

South Garland 27, North Garland 14

Tomball 17, Klein Oak 16

Victoria West 62, CC Ray 3

Water Valley 60, Paint Rock 0

Weslaco East 44, Brownsville Pace 34

Wilmer-Hutchins 26, Dallas Pinkston 24

MONDAY'S SCORES

Burton 62, Bartlett 0

La Vega 62, Brownwood 6

Somerville 62, Milano 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

