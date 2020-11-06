Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 2-6, 2020

FRIDAY'S SCORES
Abernathy 20, Coahoma 14
Abilene Wylie 44, Wichita Falls 14
Ackerly Sands 60, Wilson 12
Agua Dulce 48, Woodsboro 14
Alice 43, CC Tuloso-Midway 23
Allen 68, Little Elm 44
Altair Rice def. Wallis Brazos, forfeit
Alvin Shadow Creek 59, Alief Elsik 0
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo 27
Anderson-Shiro 26, New Waverly 18
Anson 55, Colorado City 14
Argyle 28, Paris 7
Arlington Martin 55, Arlington Bowie 23
Arlington Seguin 35, Burleson 21
Atlanta 41, Jefferson 8
Aubrey 42, Van Alstyne 3
Austin LASA 38, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Austin St. Michael 34, Austin Hyde Park 12
Austin Westlake 48, Austin Akins 0
Azle 70, Granbury 38
Baird 44, Gorman 14
Ballinger 42, Sonora 0
Bangs 76, Brady 23
Barbers Hill 54, Port Neches-Groves 28
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 63, Medina 18
Bastrop 38, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Bay Area Christian 38, Houston Westbury Christian 14
Baytown Goose Creek 15, Baytown Sterling 14
Beaumont Legacy Christian 56, Pasadena First Baptist 12
Beaumont West Brook 41, Humble 14
Beckville 49, Frankston 21
Bellville def. Sweeny, forfeit
Big Lake Reagan County 35, Stanton 26
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28, Winona 14
Blackwell 52, Loraine 44
Blanket def. Valera Panther Creek, forfeit
Blooming Grove 51, Rice 7
Blue Ridge def. Lone Oak, forfeit
Blum 72, Avalon 27
Borden County def. Wellman-Union, forfeit
Bosqueville 49, Hamilton 14
Bowie Gold-Burg 50, Forestburg 0
Boyd 41, Bowie 0
Breckenridge 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Brock 66, Pilot Point 21
Brookesmith 71, Sidney 52
Brookshire Royal 43, Wharton 21
Bruceville-Eddy 26, Rosebud-Lott 25
Bruni 34, Charlotte 14
Bryan Allen Academy 64, Galveston O'Connell 12
Buckholts def. Mount Calm, forfeit
Buda Johnson def. SA Veterans Memorial, forfeit
Bulverde Bracken 56, Austin Hill Country 6
Bulverde Bracken 56, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6
Buna 24, Kirbyville 7
Burleson Centennial 41, Midlothian 13
Byron Nelson 38, Keller Timber Creek 31
CC Calallen 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
CC John Paul 49, Brownsville St. Joseph 34
CC Miller 86, Beeville Jones 76
Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 3
Callisburg 21, Valley View 14
Calvert def. Oakwood, forfeit
Canadian 63, Childress 13
Canyon 53, Hereford 0
Canyon Randall 48, Plainview 6
Castroville Medina Valley 7, Lockhart 0
Cayuga 74, Axtell 41
Cedar Hill 49, De Soto 42
Cedar Park 60, Leander 7
Cedar Park Summit 48, Spring Branch Living Rock 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Hutto 13
Center 35, Rusk 18
Center Point 21, Harper 18
Chillicothe 66, Rule 44
Chilton 44, Wortham 14
Christoval 56, Miles 6
Cisco 48, San Saba 6
Clarendon 37, Shamrock 12
Coldspring-Oakhurst 20, Diboll 12
Colleyville Covenant 32, Lubbock Christian 12
Colleyville Heritage 27, Red Oak 13
Collinsville 64, Tom Bean 14
Columbus 49, Boling 14
Comanche 52, Merkel 14
Conroe Covenant 63, Alpha Omega 22
Coolidge 74, Aquilla 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Carroll 0
Cranfills Gap def. Iredell, forfeit
Crockett 39, Trinity 0
Cross Plains 56, Meridian 0
Crowell 66, Vernon Northside 16
Cuero 56, Gonzales 7
Cumby 40, Detroit 26
Cushing 60, Colmesneil 38
Cypress Fairbanks 31, Houston Memorial 3
Cypress Ranch 35, Houston Langham Creek 14
Daingerfield 53, Paris Chisum 27
Dalhart 42, Amarillo River Road 6
Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 0
Dallas Carter 50, Dallas Roosevelt 12
Dallas Christian 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 16
Dallas Highland Park 18, Longview 13
Dallas Hillcrest 57, Seagoville 38
Dallas Lakehill 64, Irving The Highlands 16
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 57, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Dallas Lincoln 52, North Dallas 13
Dallas Samuell 44, Dallas Sunset 34
Dallas Spruce def. Dallas Adamson, forfeit
Dallas St. Mark 14, Dallas Greenhill 0
De Leon 43, Goldthwaite 40
Denison 56, Lake Dallas 34
Denton Guyer 49, Denton Braswell 7
Denton Ryan 49, Lewisville The Colony 8
Devine 42, Crystal City 0
Dickinson 66, Clear Brook 0
Dripping Springs 54, Kyle Lehman 7
Dripping Springs 57, Kyle Lehman 7
Dumas 28, Pampa 9
EP Parkland 38, Clint Horizon 0
Eagle Pass 35, Laredo Nixon 16
Eastland 65, Dublin 19
El Campo 40, Needville 21
El Maton Tidehaven 39, Danbury 0
Eldorado def. Junction, forfeit
Emory Rains 62, Bonham 20
Ennis 54, Crandall 9
Evadale 22, Burkeville 0
Everman 54, Cleburne 14
FW Covenant Classical 76, Dallas Fairhill 6
FW Lake Country 21, Lubbock Trinity 14
FW Southwest Christian 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 10
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16
Fort Bend Ridge Point 38, Richmond George Ranch 21
Fort Davis 29, Imperial Buena Vista 12
Freeport Brazosport 36, West Columbia 0
Friendswood 19, La Porte 7
Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Frisco Centennial 68, Frisco Heritage 47
Frisco Independence 55, Frisco Wakeland 28
Galena Park North Shore 63, Humble Kingwood 6
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, Garland Sachse 30
Garland Naaman Forest 31, Wylie 15
Garland Rowlett 35, Garland 28
Gatesville 46, Pecos 37
Georgetown 42, Austin Anderson 35
Gholson def. Abbott, forfeit
Gilmer 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28
Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8
Godley 62, Venus 16
Grand Oaks 19, Conroe 18
Grand Saline 34, Arp 27
Grandfalls-Royalty def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit
Grandview 52, Dallas Madison 17
Greenville Christian 58, Longview Heritage 47
Gregory-Portland 22, CC King 19
Groom 54, Wildorado 8
Gunter 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Gustine 58, Bluff Dale 52
Hale Center 50, Floydada 14
Hallettsville 54, Hitchcock 39
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27
Haltom 31, Hurst Bell 19
Hamshire-Fannett 21, Liberty 14
Happy 60, Claude 0
Harleton 27, Queen City 7
Harlingen 66, Donna North 6
Hart def. Silverton, forfeit
Hawkins 33, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Hawley 14, Forsan 8
Holliday 35, Henrietta 14
Hondo 65, Carrizo Springs 7
Hooks 61, Pattonville Prairiland 24
Houston Austin 63, Fort Bend Marshall 6
Houston Kinkaid 27, Bellaire Episcopal 14
Houston Lutheran North 56, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6
Houston Milby def. Angleton, forfeit
Houston Second Baptist 33, Fort Bend Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 48, SA Christian 6
Houston St. Thomas 40, Beaumont Kelly 28
Houston Stratford 48, Cypress Creek 44
Hubbard 59, Bremond 28
Hull-Daisetta 21, Sabine Pass 0
Humble Atascocita 55, Humble Summer Creek 7
Huntington 23, Palestine Westwood 16
Huntsville 49, Rosenberg Lamar 0
Idalou 42, Lubbock Roosevelt 21
Ingleside 40, CC West Oso 14
Iowa Park 48, Vernon 7
Ira 52, Aspermont 6
Irving Nimitz 31, Irving 13
Italy 61, Marlin 6
Jasper 41, Madisonville 6
Jayton 67, Matador Motley County 50
Jonesboro 78, Evant 31
Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27
Katy Mayde Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 35
Katy Taylor 51, Katy Cinco Ranch 14
Kennedale 52, FW Castleberry 7
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 55, St. Mary's Hall 6
Kerrville Tivy 42, Floresville 35
Klein 41, Klein Forest 26
Kountze 40, Warren 26
La Pryor 32, Sabinal 23
La Vernia 42, Pleasanton 0
Ladonia Fannindel 71, Trinidad 26
Lago Vista 42, Blanco 28
Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 2
Lamesa Klondike 56, Welch Dawson 0
Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20
Laredo United 20, Del Rio 13
League City Clear Creek 47, Houston Clear Lake 20
League City Clear Springs 34, Clute Brazoswood 7
Leakey def. Prairie Lea, forfeit
Lenorah Grady 52, TLC Midland 7
Leonard 100, Whitewright 0
Lewisville 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Lewisville Marcus 38, Coppell 24
Lexington 47, Clifton 12
Lindale 47, Kilgore 40
Lindsay 65, Trenton 22
Littlefield 26, Muleshoe 0
Live Oak Classical 46, Kennedale Fellowship 20
Livingston 21, Huffman Hargrave 20
Longview Pine Tree 49, Jacksonville 42
Longview Spring Hill 54, Paris North Lamar 8
Lovelady 46, Overton 0
Lubbock Coronado 70, Lubbock 14
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 57, Lubbock All Saints 7
Luling 7, Comfort 0
Mabank 24, Athens 17
Magnolia 42, Waller 7
Mansfield Summit 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 23
Marble Falls Faith 66, Round Rock Christian 8
Mason 49, Brackett 0
Mathis 19, Aransas Pass 7
May 61, Lingleville 6
McCamey 56, Seagraves 21
McKinney Christian 56, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
McKinney Cornerstone 86, Vanguard 66
McKinney North 52, Wylie East 31
Melissa 52, Kaufman 14
Mertzon Irion County 78, Eden 52
Mesquite 54, Mesquite Horn 20
Mexia 21, Canton 13
Miami 59, Darrouzett 6
Midland Lee 50, Wolfforth Frenship 21
Milford 60, Covington 20
Millsap 35, Jacksboro 26
Mineola 49, Commerce 34
Mineral Wells 28, Bridgeport 25
Mount Vernon def. Howe, forfeit
Muenster 48, Petrolia 0
Nacogdoches 25, Mount Pleasant 23
Nazareth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Nederland 31, Texas City 10
New Braunfels Christian 46, St Augustine 0
New Caney 48, Cleveland 40
New London West Rusk 62, Quitman 0
Newton 61, Corrigan-Camden 0
North Forney 57, Greenville 25
O'Donnell 67, Meadow 8
Odem 28, Hebbronville 0
Odessa Permian 45, Odessa 7
Oglesby 88, Dime Box 71
Olton 42, Farwell 21
Omaha Pewitt 44, Redwater 6
Ozona 20, Johnson City, N.Y. 0
Palacios 67, Orange Grove 52
Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12
Panhandle 68, Sanford-Fritch 6
Paradise 51, Ponder 14
Pasadena Dobie 41, Deer Park 21
Pearland 37, Alief Hastings 16
Pearland Dawson 42, Alvin 7
Pearsall 24, Bandera 22
Perryton 3, Borger 0
Pflugerville 27, Pflugerville Weiss 20
Pflugerville Hendrickson 52, Manor 27
Plano 42, Lewisville Hebron 38
Plano Coram Deo 48, Rockwall Heritage 0
Plano West 34, Plano East 26
Post def. Tahoka, forfeit
Poteet 14, Universal City Randolph 7
Poth 33, Natalia 26
Pottsboro 22, Winnsboro 21
Premont 41, La Villa 0
Price Carlisle 42, Linden-Kildare 12
Quanah 62, Seymour 35
Quinlan Boles 26, Clarksville 22
Quinlan Ford 40, Nevada Community 13
Ralls def. Lockney, forfeit
Rankin 50, Garden City 0
Richardson 34, Richardson Berkner 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 42
Richland Springs def. Lohn, forfeit
Richmond Foster def. Wisdom, forfeit
Riesel def. Buffalo, forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Kingsville King 20
Roby def. Rotan, forfeit
Rochelle 71, Mullin 38
Rockport-Fulton def. Robstown, forfeit
Rockwall 45, Tyler Legacy 40
Rockwall-Heath 58, North Mesquite 0
Round Rock 45, Round Rock Stony Point 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Round Rock McNeil 7
SA Alamo Heights 23, Boerne-Champion 20
SA Antonian 34, Tomball Concordia 10
SA Central Catholic 40, Katy Pope John 20
SA Edison 23, SA Jefferson 6
SA Johnson 49, SA Roosevelt 34
SA Northside Taft 35, SA Northside Warren 14
SA Reagan 35, SA Churchill 7
Saint Jo 64, Perrin-Whitt 0
San Angelo Central 54, Midland 31
San Angelo Grape Creek 22, Ingram Moore 21
San Antonio Harlan 37, SA Northside Stevens 34
San Benito 60, Los Fresnos 8
San Diego 28, Lyford 24
Santa Fe 56, Dayton 35
Schertz Clemens 35, SA South San Antonio 0
Sealy 56, La Marque 14
Seminole 49, Levelland 48
Shiner St. Paul 49, Schertz John Paul II 21
Simms Bowie 54, Maud 42
Skidmore-Tynan 46, Banquete 33
Smithville 31, La Grange 13
Smyer 54, Ropesville Ropes 28
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 19, Orangefield 13, OT
South Grand Prairie 27, Arlington Houston 0
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 20
Spearman 42, Tulia 14
Splendora 30, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Springlake-Earth 54, Kress 8
Spur 81, Paducah 75, OT
Stafford 30, Bay City 19
Stamford 56, Haskell 32
Sterling City 76, Robert Lee 0
Stinnett West Texas 49, Boys Ranch 6
Stratford 62, Booker 13
Strawn 90, Gordon 40
Sudan 38, New Home 20
Sundown 35, New Deal 21
Sunnyvale 60, Farmersville 13
Taft 21, Santa Rosa 12
Tatum 73, Gladewater Sabine 17
Teague 28, Fairfield 21
Terrell 30, Anna 20
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 30, Pittsburg 7
Texarkana Texas 28, Marshall 0
The Woodlands 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 21
The Woodlands Christian 41, Houston Lutheran South 33
The Woodlands College Park 24, Willis 7
Tolar def. Itasca, forfeit
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Clyde 6
Tyler 10, West Mesquite 3
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Henderson 28
Tyler Grace Community 37, Bullard Brook Hill 0
Uvalde 32, Somerset 27
Van 42, Brownsboro 7
Van Horn 75, Marfa 26
Vanderbilt Industrial 55, Goliad 14
Vega 41, Sunray 7
Victoria St. Joseph 61, Frassati Catholic 8
Vidor 42, Lumberton 14
WF City View 55, Nocona 24
Wall 19, Early 7
Waskom 54, New Diana 0
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21
Weatherford 49, FW Paschal 14
Weatherford Christian 23, FW Temple Christian 21
Wellington 38, Wheeler 7
Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 14
West 27, Maypearl 14
West Orange-Stark 52, Bridge City 0
Westbrook 46, Bronte 0
White Deer 70, McLean 20
White Oak 34, New Boston 28
Whitehouse 42, Hallsville 6
Whitesboro 42, Peaster 6
Whitharral def. Cotton Center, forfeit
Wimberley 80, Austin Achieve 0
Windthorst 67, Era 0
Wink def. Plains, forfeit
Winters def. Coleman, forfeit
Woodville 27, Anahuac 22
Yoakum 62, Hempstead 13
Zapata 24, Hidalgo 20
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Afton Patton Springs 52, Guthrie 26
Anton def. Lazbuddie, forfeit
Austin McCallum 14, Marble Falls 0
Austin Vandegrift 38, Round Rock Westwood 7
Balmorhea 46, Sanderson 0
Baytown Lee 48, Galveston Ball 44
Benjamin 46, Harrold 0
Brownsville Porter 44, Brownsville Lopez 12
Buda Hays 41, Austin High 35
CC Flour Bluff 54, CC Moody 7
Cibolo Steele 42, SA Wagner 27
Crosby 55, Humble Kingwood Park 17
Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Park 28
Dallas Jesuit 72, Irving MacArthur 10
Dallas Kimball 17, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Wilson 28, Carrollton Smith 10
East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 6
Edinburg North 42, Edinburg Economedes 6
Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 13
FW Arlington Heights 49, Saginaw 14
FW Benbrook 14, FW Dunbar 6
Follett def. Hedley, forfeit
Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Bush 7
Frisco Liberty 40, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Frisco Lone Star 62, Denton 6
Galena Park 44, Houston Northside 6
Grapevine 34, FW Southwest 27
Jersey Village 35, Houston Spring Woods 0
Lancaster 83, Dallas Molina 0
Laredo United South 35, Laredo Alexander 13
Lubbock Monterey 35, Amarillo Caprock 20
Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Memorial 28
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
Mansfield Legacy 49, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28
Manvel 49, Fort Bend Hightower 38
McAllen Memorial 28, PSJA North 19
Nazareth 59, Roby 54
New Caney Porter 49, Conroe Caney Creek 3
Northwest Eaton 21, Keller 10
Pasadena Memorial 38, Channelview 26
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Beaumont United 0
Prosper 27, McKinney 17
Red Oak Ovilla 50, Garland Christian 0
Rosenberg Terry 34, Fort Bend Kempner 6
SA Brackenridge 29, SA Burbank 21
SA Memorial 50, SA Houston 34, 4OT
SA Northside Brennan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7
SA Northside Marshall 40, SA Northside Holmes 13
Smithson Valley 21, New Braunfels 0
South Garland 27, North Garland 14
Tomball 17, Klein Oak 16
Victoria West 62, CC Ray 3
Water Valley 60, Paint Rock 0
Weslaco East 44, Brownsville Pace 34
Wilmer-Hutchins 26, Dallas Pinkston 24
MONDAY'S SCORES
Burton 62, Bartlett 0
Somerville 62, Milano 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!