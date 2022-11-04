Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 3-4, 2022

HS FOOTBALL
Friday’s scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 27, Aldine MacArthur 7
Alief Taylor 28, Alief Elsik 6
Channelview 71, Pasadena Memorial 38
Cibolo Steele 23, Schertz Clemens 0
Cypress Creek 49, Cypress Ridge 20
Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ranch 27
Eagle Pass 35, Del Rio 15
EP Americas 56, EP Socorro 0
Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Bush 16
Garland Lakeview Centennial 27, Garland Naaman Forest 13
Harlingen 38, Los Fresnos 13
Harlingen South 14, Donna 7
Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 14
Humble Atascocita 21, Humble Summer Creek 18
Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7
Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14
Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Central 6
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10
Klein Forest 28, Klein Oak 22
McAllen 27, McAllen Memorial 14
Odessa Permian 31, Midland 15
Richardson Berkner 34, Irving MacArthur 12
SA Reagan 24, SA Northside Brandeis 9
San Benito 44, Weslaco 10
San Marcos 20, SA East Central 16
Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 17
Spring Dekaney 39, Aldine Nimitz 21
Tomball Memorial 56, Waller 13
Weslaco East 48, Donna North 10
Wolfforth Frenship 30, San Angelo Central 21
Wylie 28, Garland 10
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 19, Leander Glenn 17
Abilene Wylie 20, Abilene Cooper 10
Alice 61, Kingsville King 0
Amarillo Palo Duro 35, Plainview 32
Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Austin William Travis 0, Austin LASA 0
Barbers Hill 28, New Caney Porter 20
Baytown Lee 45, Baytown Sterling 0
Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 31
CC Calallen 56, Hidalgo 0
CC Flour Bluff 36, Gregory-Portland 34
CC Miller 55, CC Carroll 21
CC Ray 20, CC Moody 7
Dallas Highland Park 49, Richardson Pearce 10
Edcouch-Elsa 24, Pharr Valley View 20
EP Andress 35, EP Chapin 28
EP Austin 28, EP Irvin 7
EP Del Valle 66, EP Bel Air 7
EP Ysleta 28, EP Hanks 10
La Joya Palmview 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28
Lubbock Cooper 36, Amarillo Caprock 7
Magnolia West 22, Friendswood 19
Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7
Mission Memorial 49, Roma 35
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
N. Richland Hills Birdville 20, Dallas White 17
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Floresville 13
SA Lanier 36, SA Burbank 20
SA Southwest 26, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
Santa Fe 32, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Memorial 21
Sherman 48, Frisco Liberty 13
Somerset 48, Uvalde 14
Terrell 51, Greenville 21
Texas City 42, Nederland 7
Victoria West 33, Victoria East 23
Vidor 34, Splendora 7
WF Rider 57, Lubbock 0
CLASS 4A
Andrews 40, Big Spring 20
Bandera 28, Carrizo Springs 10
Bay City 27, Stafford 20
Bellville 56, Sweeny 0
Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 3
Brookshire Royal 38, West Columbia Charter 10
Canyon 24, Pampa 12
Clint Mountain View 30, Pecos 24
Crystal City 31, Lytle 6
Dallas Pinkston 27, North Dallas 0
Dumas 35, Hereford 7
El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30
Fort Stockton 44, Fabens 7
Gainesville 41, Krum 31
Geronimo Navarro 74, Manor New Tech 0
Hondo 28, Poteet 14
Houston Furr 52, Houston Kashmere 10
Houston Washington 82, Houston Scarborough 6
Kennedale 64, FW Dunbar 0
La Vernia 24, Rockport-Fulton 14
Liberty Hill 47, Pieper 7
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16
Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6
Lubbock Estacado 61, San Angelo Lake View 7
Lumberton 49, Livingston 6
Monahans 58, Clint 14
Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41
Orange Grove 54, Robstown 6
Paris 26, Mabank 12
Pleasanton 34, Beeville Jones 28, 2OT
Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Rio Hondo 20, Lyford 14
Sealy 56, La Marque 13
Seminole 35, Perryton 26
Silsbee 26, Jasper 24
Sinton 32, Ingleside 0
Snyder 28, Sweetwater 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28
Vernon 34, Bowie 2
WF Hirschi 28, Midland Greenwood 7
Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 0
Zapata 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 49, Coahoma 19
Ballinger 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 21
Blanco 44, SA Cole 0
Breckenridge 50, Clyde 20
Brownfield 20, Slaton 6
Buna 41, Hardin 8
Canadian 77, Dimmitt 0
CC London 36, Mathis 12
Childress 45, Friona 9
Comanche 49, Eastland 7
Comfort 55, West Campus 7
Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0
Crane 56, Alpine 28
De Kalb 42, Redwater 14
Denver City 33, Kermit 14
Early 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7
East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7
Edna 61, Aransas Pass 8
Goliad 60, Palacios 7
Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0
Idalou 56, Stanton 34
Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14
Jourdanton 41, Cotulla 14
Kemp 54, Eustace 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Littlefield 20
Muleshoe 27, Dalhart 23
Quitman 54, Winona 13
San Diego 23, Falfurrias 22, OT
Santa Rosa 28, Banquete 6
Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0
Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12
Sonora 48, Forsan 21
Spearman 59, Tulia 6
Stockdale 24, Johnson City 21
Wall 54, Brady 10
Warren 22, Kountze 16
CLASS 2A
Amarillo Highland Park 28, Sanford-Fritch 13
Archer City 41, Munday 27
Cushing 38, Mount Enterprise 18
Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16
Falls City 47, Somerville 22
Gorman 83, Lingleville 35
Granger 45, Bartlett 12
Hale Center 75, Crosbyton 6
Hamilton 22, Goldthwaite 0
Harleton 38, Ore City 20
Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18
Hawley 36, Cisco 33
Holland 49, Flatonia 17
La Pryor 47, Charlotte 20
La Villa 14, Freer 12
Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14
Mason 40, Harper 7
McCamey 50, Iraan 14
Menard 64, Eden 31
Miles 49, Cross Plains 21
New Deal 35, Post 7
Olney 63, Winters 14
Olton 39, Floydada 27
Panhandle 47, Farwell 25
Peaster 25, Boyd 22
Quanah 41, Wheeler 24
Ralls 27, Sudan 13
Roscoe 16, Hamlin 14
Sabinal 20, Rocksprings 14
Santa Maria 15, Premont 14
Seagraves 40, Morton 12
Seymour 42, Petrolia 0
Shamrock 55, Memphis 20
Shiner 56, Kenedy 12
Springlake-Earth 90, Kress 42
Stamford 45, Colorado City 0
Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0
Vega 47, Sunray 39
Wellington 44, Clarendon 8
Windthorst 49, Electra 14
Wink 17, TLC Midland 0
Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14
Yorktown 47, Runge 0
CLASS 1A
Benjamin 46, Crowell 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Strawn 40
Bryson 38, Baird 32
Bynum 48, Kopperl 0
Chester 58, High Island 8
Follett 70, McLean 24
Gordon 76, Perrin-Whitt 29
Happy 64, Claude 6
Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26
Ira 38, Hermleigh 24
Knox City 32, Spur 8
Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0
Lometa 58, Santa Anna 40
Loraine 66, Bronte 18
Lueders-Avoca 58, Haskell Paint Creek 46
Matador Motley County 64, Aspermont 16
Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Mertzon Irion County 46, Veribest 0
Miami 37, White Deer 26
Nazareth 66, Wildorado 7
New Home 53, Ropesville Ropes 0
Newcastle 50, Forestburg 0
Rankin 60, Garden City 36
Rochelle 51, Brookesmith 6
Roscoe Highland 58, Roby 12
Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0
Sidney 70, Gustine 25
Throckmorton 62, Rule 12
Whiteface 62, O’Donnell 36
Whitharral 24, Amherst 20
Zephyr 38, Blanket 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 24, Victoria St. Joseph 14
Austin Regents 34, Austin St. Michael 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 60, SA Texas Military 50
Bryan St. Joseph 63, Alvin Living Stones 14
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano Prestonwood 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Temple Central Texas 21
Katy Faith West 65, Houston Westbury Christian 26
Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13
Marble Falls Faith 119, Temple Holy Trinity 70
Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 6
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Fort Bend Christian 49, Beaumont Kelly 0
Houston North Shore Mustangs 56, Humble Kingwood 7
Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
Midland Legacy 62, Odessa 34
Midland Trinity def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit
Odessa Compass def. Tornillo , forfeit
Penelope def. Coolidge , forfeit
Rising Star def. Moran , forfeit
SA Castle Hills def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit
SA Southside def. Eagle Pass Winn , forfeit
San Marcos Baptist Academy def. SA Lutheran , forfeit
Temple CenTex Homeschool 56, Ranger 18
West Plains 55, Borger 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Denton Calvary vs. FW Covenant Classical, ppd. to Nov 5th.
Houston Waltrip vs. Austin, ppd.
Houston Wheatley vs. Houston North Forest, ppd.
Lake Travis vs. Austin Bowie, ccd.
Laredo Martin vs. Laredo Nixon, ppd.
Prairie Lea vs. Leakey, ppd.
SA McCollum vs. SA Harlandale, ccd.
Sierra Blanca vs. Dell City, ppd.
Trinidad vs. Apple Springs, ppd.
Welch Dawson vs. Southland, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Thursday’s scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 77, Spring 20
Allen 56, Little Elm 21
Amarillo Tascosa 35, Lubbock Coronado 14
Arlington 34, Arlington Houston 0
Arlington Martin 62, Arlington Bowie 12
Austin Vandegrift 56, Round Rock Westwood 10
Austin Westlake 70, Buda Johnson 10
Buda Hays 64, Kyle Lehman 29
Byron Nelson 48, Northwest Eaton 14
Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9
Clute Brazoswood 52, Houston Clear Lake 24
Conroe 46, The Woodlands College Park 13
Coppell 34, Plano 7
Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson 28
De Soto 28, Mansfield 16
Denton Guyer 31, Prosper Rock Hill 3
Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7
Duncanville 42, Mansfield Legacy 6
Edinburg Vela 62, McAllen Rowe 14
EP Franklin 42, EP El Dorado 24
Euless Trinity 27, Hurst Bell 24, OT
Garland Rowlett 35, Wylie East 28
Garland Sachse 63, North Garland 21
Houston King 48, Beaumont West Brook 13
Houston Stratford 49, Jersey Village 28
Houston Westside 62, Houston MSTC 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 56, Katy Seven Lakes 17
Katy Morton Ranch 36, Jordan 33
Keller 32, Haltom 0
Killeen Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22
Klein Collins 42, Klein 21
Lewisville 31, Lewisville Hebron 17
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 28
Lewisville Marcus 50, Plano East 7
Longview 70, West Mesquite 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Cedar Hill 13
Mesquite Horn 35, Royse City 10
New Braunfels 40, Converse Judson 14
New Braunfels Canyon 30, SA Wagner 24
North Crowley 48, Crowley 14
Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7
Prosper 47, McKinney 27
PSJA 38, Edinburg 28
PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving 0
Rockwall 46, Tyler Legacy 17
Rockwall-Heath 38, North Forney 6
SA Churchill 41, Lee 7
SA Johnson 41, SA Madison 7
SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Jay 8
South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Lamar 3
Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
Spring Westfield 74, Aldine 0
Waxahachie 49, Dallas Skyline 21
Weatherford 35, FW Paschal 13
CLASS 5A
Aledo 47, FW Brewer 6
Amarillo 35, Lubbock Monterey 14
Austin LBJ 49, Crockett 0
Brownsville Memorial 85, Brownsville Lopez 14
Burleson 22, Arlington Seguin 20
Burleson Centennial 42, Azle 10
Carrollton Smith 53, Carrollton Turner 28
Castroville Medina Valley 17, Laredo Cigarroa 14
Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Wyatt 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 51, CC King 7
Crosby 59, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Dallas Samuell 46, Dallas Jefferson 7
Denison 31, Mesquite Poteet 14
Denton Braswell 39, McKinney Boyd 32
Denton Ryan 48, Justin Northwest 21
Ennis 30, Mansfield Summit 27, OT
Forney 57, Tyler 13
Fort Bend Hightower 62, Fort Bend Austin 0
Fort Bend Marshall 52, Dayton 21
Frisco Centennial 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10
Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 31, Frisco 6
FW Arlington Heights 49, FW North Side 6
FW Carter-Riverside 32, FW Castleberry 26
FW Southwest 72, FW Polytechnic 0
Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0
Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8
Huntsville 28, Randle 17
Hutto 41, Pflugerville Weiss 38
Jacksonville 44, Henderson 35
Lake Dallas 31, Denton 14
Lancaster 28, Lufkin 20
Mansfield Timberview 65, Dallas Adams 6
Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17
McKinney North 21, North Mesquite 9
Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28
New Caney 41, Conroe Caney Creek 21
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Humble Kingwood Park 22
Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0
SA Alamo Heights 57, SA Houston 6
SA Brackenridge 44, SA Highlands 42
SA Veterans Memorial 53, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7
Saginaw Boswell 28, FW Chisholm Trail 14
Seagoville 34, Dallas Kimball 32
Texarkana Texas 16, Longview Pine Tree 13
Wichita Falls 45, Springtown 14
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 79, Waxahachie Life 35
Anna 56, Sulphur Springs 21
Argyle 50, Carrollton Creekview 24
Athens 42, Palestine 29
Aubrey 59, Farmersville 0
Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 12
Canton 35, Rusk 34
Celina 53, Frisco Panther Creek 0
Center 70, Brownsboro 28
Crandall 57, Princeton 14
Cuero 49, La Grange 7
FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Giddings 21, Gonzales 14
Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14
Glen Rose 56, Ferris 27
Godley 71, FW Benbrook 35
Hillsboro 62, Venus 9
Lake Worth 52, FW Eastern Hills 0
Liberty 26, Bridge City 0
Madisonville 30, Salado 14
Melissa 36, Lucas Lovejoy 35
Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 34
Nevada Community 21, Kaufman 14
Sanger 71, Bridgeport 43
Shepherd 52, Huntington 14
Smithville 21, Caldwell 14
Sunnyvale 49, Dallas Lincoln 42
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Longview Spring Hill 0
Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20
Van 35, Bullard 28
West Orange-Stark 53, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 50, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Anderson-Shiro 44, Trinity 6
Bells 56, Leonard 20
Brock 48, Pilot Point 0
Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 14
Clifton 32, Florence 26
Coleman 47, Bangs 0
Columbus 35, Hempstead 0
Daingerfield 48, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 21
Diboll 35, Crockett 0
El Maton Tidehaven 28, Van Vleck 14
Emory Rains 68, Bonham 64
Gladewater 41, White Oak 35
Grand Saline 34, Troup 27
Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 0
Henrietta 34, Valley View 7
Holliday 38, Callisburg 7
Hooks 41, New Boston 21
Howe 34, Lone Oak 15
Jacksboro 63, Dublin 0
Lago Vista 48, Jarrell 8
Luling 28, Marion 26
Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0
Millsap 38, Merkel 18
New London West Rusk 49, Edgewood 42
Newton 81, New Waverly 34
Nixon-Smiley 41, Natalia 11
Nocona 31, Alvord 28
Omaha Pewitt 46, Paris Chisum 12
Orangefield 28, East Chambers 21
Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28
Queen City 42, New Diana 36
Taft 26, George West 0
Tatum 63, Atlanta 27
Teague 27, Fairfield 12
Tolar 63, San Saba 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Iowa Park 13
Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30
West 56, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
WF City View 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Whitesboro 81, Ponder 36
Whitney 42, Dallas Gateway 0
Woodville 19, Palestine Westwood 0
Yoakum 34, Hallettsville 21
CLASS 2A
Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Alto 36, Price Carlisle 31
Axtell 55, Itasca 0
Beckville 56, Gladewater Union Grove 28
Ben Bolt 64, Riviera Kaufer 12
Bovina 38, Lockney 26
Boys Ranch 12, Booker 7
Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6
Centerville 56, Corrigan-Camden 21
Clarksville 28, Cumby 12
Collinsville 44, Chico 6
Colmesneil 52, Sabine Pass 2
Grapeland 50, San Augustine 20
Groveton 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Honey Grove 55, Como-Pickton 0
Jewett Leon 45, Normangee 20
Mart 70, Hubbard 0
Muenster 34, Celeste 7
Plains 37, Smyer 36
Refugio 52, Ganado 26
Rosebud-Lott 41, Moody 13
Santo 42, Era 0
Shelbyville 53, Pineland West Sabine 46
Snook 33, Louise 14
Sundown 39, Tahoka 26
Tenaha 51, Overton 14
Thorndale 53, Hearne 16
Timpson 44, Garrison 38
Tioga 34, Whitewright 28
Trenton 34, Tom Bean 8
Van Horn 70, Fort Davis 64
Wolfe City 32, Bogata Rivercrest 20
Wortham 48, Dawson 40
CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Gholson 0
Balmorhea 66, Sanderson 26
Blackwell 86, Trent 22
Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0
Borden County 79, Lenorah Grady 46
Cherokee 70, Lohn 0
Covington 73, Three Way 26
Gilmer Union Hill 45, Campbell 0
Hart 73, Cotton Center 13
Imperial Buena Vista 56, Marfa 8
Iredell 86, Cranfills Gap 50
Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0
Jonesboro 63, Evant 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20
Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7
Meadow 80, Wellman-Union 13
Morgan 68, Mount Calm 30
Oakwood 80, Ladonia Fannindel 32
Oglesby 56, Buckholts 6
Silverton 62, Hedley 34
Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12
Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20
Westbrook 48, Rotan 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country 77, Carrollton Prince of Peace 30
Baytown Christian 58, Second Baptist School University Model 6
Bullard Brook Hill 57, McKinney Christian 14
Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20
Dallas Bishop Dunne 43, Grapevine Faith 28
FW Temple Christian 63, Dallas First Baptist 42
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0
Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35
SA Holy Cross 28, Boerne Geneva 0
Tomball Rosehill 35, Alpha Omega 0
OTHER
Austin Northeast 13, Austin Navarro 3
Azle Christian School 57, North Texas (NTX) 12
Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10
Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0
Emerson 42, Frisco Independence 28
Fulshear 58, Richmond Foster 32
Grand Oaks 22, Cleveland 8
Longview East Texas Christian 53, Westlake Academy 38
Longview Heritage 73, Garland Christian 6
Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Molina 6
Red Oak Ovilla 73, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 38
San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Taft 10
Sharpstown 24, Houston Northside 6
Weatherford Christian 87, Bishop Reicher 52
___
