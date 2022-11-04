 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 3-4, 2022

From the Centex high school football: Thursday night coverage series
Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

HS FOOTBALL

Friday’s scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 27, Aldine MacArthur 7

Alief Taylor 28, Alief Elsik 6

Channelview 71, Pasadena Memorial 38

Cibolo Steele 23, Schertz Clemens 0

Cypress Creek 49, Cypress Ridge 20

Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ranch 27

Eagle Pass 35, Del Rio 15

EP Americas 56, EP Socorro 0

Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Bush 16

Garland Lakeview Centennial 27, Garland Naaman Forest 13

Harlingen 38, Los Fresnos 13

Harlingen South 14, Donna 7

Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 14

Humble Atascocita 21, Humble Summer Creek 18

Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7

Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14

Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Central 6

Killeen 32, Waco High 6

Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10

Klein Forest 28, Klein Oak 22

McAllen 27, McAllen Memorial 14

Odessa Permian 31, Midland 15

Richardson Berkner 34, Irving MacArthur 12

SA Reagan 24, SA Northside Brandeis 9

San Benito 44, Weslaco 10

San Marcos 20, SA East Central 16

Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 17

Spring Dekaney 39, Aldine Nimitz 21

Tomball Memorial 56, Waller 13

Weslaco East 48, Donna North 10

Wolfforth Frenship 30, San Angelo Central 21

Wylie 28, Garland 10

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 19, Leander Glenn 17

Abilene Wylie 20, Abilene Cooper 10

Alice 61, Kingsville King 0

Amarillo Palo Duro 35, Plainview 32

Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Austin William Travis 0, Austin LASA 0

Barbers Hill 28, New Caney Porter 20

Baytown Lee 45, Baytown Sterling 0

Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 31

CC Calallen 56, Hidalgo 0

CC Flour Bluff 36, Gregory-Portland 34

CC Miller 55, CC Carroll 21

CC Ray 20, CC Moody 7

Dallas Highland Park 49, Richardson Pearce 10

Edcouch-Elsa 24, Pharr Valley View 20

EP Andress 35, EP Chapin 28

EP Austin 28, EP Irvin 7

EP Del Valle 66, EP Bel Air 7

EP Ysleta 28, EP Hanks 10

La Joya Palmview 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28

Lubbock Cooper 36, Amarillo Caprock 7

Magnolia West 22, Friendswood 19

Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7

Mission Memorial 49, Roma 35

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

N. Richland Hills Birdville 20, Dallas White 17

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Floresville 13

SA Lanier 36, SA Burbank 20

SA Southwest 26, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

Santa Fe 32, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Memorial 21

Sherman 48, Frisco Liberty 13

Somerset 48, Uvalde 14

Terrell 51, Greenville 21

Texas City 42, Nederland 7

Victoria West 33, Victoria East 23

Vidor 34, Splendora 7

WF Rider 57, Lubbock 0

CLASS 4A

Andrews 40, Big Spring 20

Bandera 28, Carrizo Springs 10

Bay City 27, Stafford 20

Bellville 56, Sweeny 0

Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 3

Brookshire Royal 38, West Columbia Charter 10

Canyon 24, Pampa 12

Clint Mountain View 30, Pecos 24

Crystal City 31, Lytle 6

Dallas Pinkston 27, North Dallas 0

Dumas 35, Hereford 7

El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30

Fort Stockton 44, Fabens 7

Gainesville 41, Krum 31

Geronimo Navarro 74, Manor New Tech 0

Hondo 28, Poteet 14

Houston Furr 52, Houston Kashmere 10

Houston Washington 82, Houston Scarborough 6

Kennedale 64, FW Dunbar 0

La Vernia 24, Rockport-Fulton 14

Liberty Hill 47, Pieper 7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16

Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6

Lubbock Estacado 61, San Angelo Lake View 7

Lumberton 49, Livingston 6

Monahans 58, Clint 14

Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41

Orange Grove 54, Robstown 6

Paris 26, Mabank 12

Pleasanton 34, Beeville Jones 28, 2OT

Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Rio Hondo 20, Lyford 14

Sealy 56, La Marque 13

Seminole 35, Perryton 26

Silsbee 26, Jasper 24

Sinton 32, Ingleside 0

Snyder 28, Sweetwater 0

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28

Vernon 34, Bowie 2

WF Hirschi 28, Midland Greenwood 7

Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 0

Zapata 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 19

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 49, Coahoma 19

Ballinger 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 21

Blanco 44, SA Cole 0

Breckenridge 50, Clyde 20

Brownfield 20, Slaton 6

Buna 41, Hardin 8

Canadian 77, Dimmitt 0

CC London 36, Mathis 12

Childress 45, Friona 9

Comanche 49, Eastland 7

Comfort 55, West Campus 7

Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0

Crane 56, Alpine 28

De Kalb 42, Redwater 14

Denver City 33, Kermit 14

Early 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7

East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7

Edna 61, Aransas Pass 8

Goliad 60, Palacios 7

Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0

Idalou 56, Stanton 34

Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14

Jourdanton 41, Cotulla 14

Kemp 54, Eustace 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Littlefield 20

Muleshoe 27, Dalhart 23

Quitman 54, Winona 13

San Diego 23, Falfurrias 22, OT

Santa Rosa 28, Banquete 6

Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0

Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12

Sonora 48, Forsan 21

Spearman 59, Tulia 6

Stockdale 24, Johnson City 21

Wall 54, Brady 10

Warren 22, Kountze 16

CLASS 2A

Amarillo Highland Park 28, Sanford-Fritch 13

Archer City 41, Munday 27

Cushing 38, Mount Enterprise 18

Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16

Falls City 47, Somerville 22

Gorman 83, Lingleville 35

Granger 45, Bartlett 12

Hale Center 75, Crosbyton 6

Hamilton 22, Goldthwaite 0

Harleton 38, Ore City 20

Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18

Hawley 36, Cisco 33

Holland 49, Flatonia 17

La Pryor 47, Charlotte 20

La Villa 14, Freer 12

Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14

Mason 40, Harper 7

McCamey 50, Iraan 14

Menard 64, Eden 31

Miles 49, Cross Plains 21

New Deal 35, Post 7

Olney 63, Winters 14

Olton 39, Floydada 27

Panhandle 47, Farwell 25

Peaster 25, Boyd 22

Quanah 41, Wheeler 24

Ralls 27, Sudan 13

Roscoe 16, Hamlin 14

Sabinal 20, Rocksprings 14

Santa Maria 15, Premont 14

Seagraves 40, Morton 12

Seymour 42, Petrolia 0

Shamrock 55, Memphis 20

Shiner 56, Kenedy 12

Springlake-Earth 90, Kress 42

Stamford 45, Colorado City 0

Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0

Vega 47, Sunray 39

Wellington 44, Clarendon 8

Windthorst 49, Electra 14

Wink 17, TLC Midland 0

Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14

Yorktown 47, Runge 0

CLASS 1A

Benjamin 46, Crowell 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Strawn 40

Bryson 38, Baird 32

Bynum 48, Kopperl 0

Chester 58, High Island 8

Follett 70, McLean 24

Gordon 76, Perrin-Whitt 29

Happy 64, Claude 6

Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26

Ira 38, Hermleigh 24

Knox City 32, Spur 8

Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0

Lometa 58, Santa Anna 40

Loraine 66, Bronte 18

Lueders-Avoca 58, Haskell Paint Creek 46

Matador Motley County 64, Aspermont 16

Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0

Mertzon Irion County 46, Veribest 0

Miami 37, White Deer 26

Nazareth 66, Wildorado 7

New Home 53, Ropesville Ropes 0

Newcastle 50, Forestburg 0

Rankin 60, Garden City 36

Rochelle 51, Brookesmith 6

Roscoe Highland 58, Roby 12

Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0

Sidney 70, Gustine 25

Throckmorton 62, Rule 12

Whiteface 62, O’Donnell 36

Whitharral 24, Amherst 20

Zephyr 38, Blanket 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 24, Victoria St. Joseph 14

Austin Regents 34, Austin St. Michael 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 60, SA Texas Military 50

Bryan St. Joseph 63, Alvin Living Stones 14

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano Prestonwood 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Temple Central Texas 21

Katy Faith West 65, Houston Westbury Christian 26

Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13

Marble Falls Faith 119, Temple Holy Trinity 70

Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 6

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Fort Bend Christian 49, Beaumont Kelly 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 56, Humble Kingwood 7

Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit

Midland Legacy 62, Odessa 34

Midland Trinity def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit

Odessa Compass def. Tornillo , forfeit

Penelope def. Coolidge , forfeit

Rising Star def. Moran , forfeit

SA Castle Hills def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit

SA Southside def. Eagle Pass Winn , forfeit

San Marcos Baptist Academy def. SA Lutheran , forfeit

Temple CenTex Homeschool 56, Ranger 18

West Plains 55, Borger 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Denton Calvary vs. FW Covenant Classical, ppd. to Nov 5th.

Houston Waltrip vs. Austin, ppd.

Houston Wheatley vs. Houston North Forest, ppd.

Lake Travis vs. Austin Bowie, ccd.

Laredo Martin vs. Laredo Nixon, ppd.

Prairie Lea vs. Leakey, ppd.

SA McCollum vs. SA Harlandale, ccd.

Sierra Blanca vs. Dell City, ppd.

Trinidad vs. Apple Springs, ppd.

Welch Dawson vs. Southland, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Thursday’s scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 77, Spring 20

Allen 56, Little Elm 21

Amarillo Tascosa 35, Lubbock Coronado 14

Arlington 34, Arlington Houston 0

Arlington Martin 62, Arlington Bowie 12

Austin Vandegrift 56, Round Rock Westwood 10

Austin Westlake 70, Buda Johnson 10

Buda Hays 64, Kyle Lehman 29

Byron Nelson 48, Northwest Eaton 14

Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9

Clute Brazoswood 52, Houston Clear Lake 24

Conroe 46, The Woodlands College Park 13

Coppell 34, Plano 7

Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson 28

De Soto 28, Mansfield 16

Denton Guyer 31, Prosper Rock Hill 3

Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7

Duncanville 42, Mansfield Legacy 6

Edinburg Vela 62, McAllen Rowe 14

EP Franklin 42, EP El Dorado 24

Euless Trinity 27, Hurst Bell 24, OT

Garland Rowlett 35, Wylie East 28

Garland Sachse 63, North Garland 21

Houston King 48, Beaumont West Brook 13

Houston Stratford 49, Jersey Village 28

Houston Westside 62, Houston MSTC 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 56, Katy Seven Lakes 17

Katy Morton Ranch 36, Jordan 33

Keller 32, Haltom 0

Killeen Harker Heights 49, Bryan 14

Killeen Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22

Klein Collins 42, Klein 21

Lewisville 31, Lewisville Hebron 17

Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 28

Lewisville Marcus 50, Plano East 7

Longview 70, West Mesquite 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Cedar Hill 13

Mesquite Horn 35, Royse City 10

New Braunfels 40, Converse Judson 14

New Braunfels Canyon 30, SA Wagner 24

North Crowley 48, Crowley 14

Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7

Prosper 47, McKinney 27

PSJA 38, Edinburg 28

PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving 0

Rockwall 46, Tyler Legacy 17

Rockwall-Heath 38, North Forney 6

SA Churchill 41, Lee 7

SA Johnson 41, SA Madison 7

SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Jay 8

South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Lamar 3

Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Spring Westfield 74, Aldine 0

Temple 69, Copperas Cove 7

Waxahachie 49, Dallas Skyline 21

Weatherford 35, FW Paschal 13

CLASS 5A

Aledo 47, FW Brewer 6

Amarillo 35, Lubbock Monterey 14

Austin LBJ 49, Crockett 0

Brownsville Memorial 85, Brownsville Lopez 14

Burleson 22, Arlington Seguin 20

Burleson Centennial 42, Azle 10

Carrollton Smith 53, Carrollton Turner 28

Castroville Medina Valley 17, Laredo Cigarroa 14

College Station 42, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Wyatt 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 51, CC King 7

Crosby 59, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Dallas Samuell 46, Dallas Jefferson 7

Denison 31, Mesquite Poteet 14

Denton Braswell 39, McKinney Boyd 32

Denton Ryan 48, Justin Northwest 21

Ennis 30, Mansfield Summit 27, OT

Forney 57, Tyler 13

Fort Bend Hightower 62, Fort Bend Austin 0

Fort Bend Marshall 52, Dayton 21

Frisco Centennial 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10

Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 31, Frisco 6

FW Arlington Heights 49, FW North Side 6

FW Carter-Riverside 32, FW Castleberry 26

FW Southwest 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0

Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8

Huntsville 28, Randle 17

Hutto 41, Pflugerville Weiss 38

Jacksonville 44, Henderson 35

Joshua 35, Corsicana 28

Lake Dallas 31, Denton 14

Lancaster 28, Lufkin 20

Mansfield Timberview 65, Dallas Adams 6

Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17

McKinney North 21, North Mesquite 9

Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28

Montgomery 42, Bryan Rudder 28

New Caney 41, Conroe Caney Creek 21

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Humble Kingwood Park 22

Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0

SA Alamo Heights 57, SA Houston 6

SA Brackenridge 44, SA Highlands 42

SA Veterans Memorial 53, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7

Saginaw Boswell 28, FW Chisholm Trail 14

Seagoville 34, Dallas Kimball 32

Texarkana Texas 16, Longview Pine Tree 13

Wichita Falls 45, Springtown 14

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 79, Waxahachie Life 35

Anna 56, Sulphur Springs 21

Argyle 50, Carrollton Creekview 24

Athens 42, Palestine 29

Aubrey 59, Farmersville 0

Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 12

Canton 35, Rusk 34

Celina 53, Frisco Panther Creek 0

Center 70, Brownsboro 28

Connally 58, Robinson 0

Crandall 57, Princeton 14

Cuero 49, La Grange 7

FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Giddings 21, Gonzales 14

Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14

Glen Rose 56, Ferris 27

Godley 71, FW Benbrook 35

Hillsboro 62, Venus 9

Lake Worth 52, FW Eastern Hills 0

Liberty 26, Bridge City 0

Madisonville 30, Salado 14

Melissa 36, Lucas Lovejoy 35

Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 34

Nevada Community 21, Kaufman 14

Sanger 71, Bridgeport 43

Shepherd 52, Huntington 14

Smithville 21, Caldwell 14

Stephenville 42, La Vega 28

Sunnyvale 49, Dallas Lincoln 42

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Longview Spring Hill 0

Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20

Van 35, Bullard 28

West Orange-Stark 53, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 50, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Anderson-Shiro 44, Trinity 6

Bells 56, Leonard 20

Brock 48, Pilot Point 0

Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 14

Clifton 32, Florence 26

Coleman 47, Bangs 0

Columbus 35, Hempstead 0

Daingerfield 48, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 21

Diboll 35, Crockett 0

El Maton Tidehaven 28, Van Vleck 14

Emory Rains 68, Bonham 64

Gladewater 41, White Oak 35

Grand Saline 34, Troup 27

Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 0

Henrietta 34, Valley View 7

Holliday 38, Callisburg 7

Hooks 41, New Boston 21

Howe 34, Lone Oak 15

Jacksboro 63, Dublin 0

Lago Vista 48, Jarrell 8

Lexington 35, Buffalo 12

Luling 28, Marion 26

Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0

Millsap 38, Merkel 18

New London West Rusk 49, Edgewood 42

Newton 81, New Waverly 34

Nixon-Smiley 41, Natalia 11

Nocona 31, Alvord 28

Omaha Pewitt 46, Paris Chisum 12

Orangefield 28, East Chambers 21

Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28

Queen City 42, New Diana 36

Rogers 63, Elkhart 14

Taft 26, George West 0

Tatum 63, Atlanta 27

Teague 27, Fairfield 12

Tolar 63, San Saba 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Iowa Park 13

Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30

West 56, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

WF City View 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Whitesboro 81, Ponder 36

Whitney 42, Dallas Gateway 0

Woodville 19, Palestine Westwood 0

Yoakum 34, Hallettsville 21

CLASS 2A

Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Alto 36, Price Carlisle 31

Axtell 55, Itasca 0

Beckville 56, Gladewater Union Grove 28

Ben Bolt 64, Riviera Kaufer 12

Bovina 38, Lockney 26

Boys Ranch 12, Booker 7

Bremond 54, Iola 6

Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6

Centerville 56, Corrigan-Camden 21

Clarksville 28, Cumby 12

Collinsville 44, Chico 6

Colmesneil 52, Sabine Pass 2

Grapeland 50, San Augustine 20

Groveton 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Honey Grove 55, Como-Pickton 0

Jewett Leon 45, Normangee 20

Kerens 20, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

Marlin 41, Valley Mills 14

Mart 70, Hubbard 0

Muenster 34, Celeste 7

Plains 37, Smyer 36

Refugio 52, Ganado 26

Rosebud-Lott 41, Moody 13

Santo 42, Era 0

Shelbyville 53, Pineland West Sabine 46

Snook 33, Louise 14

Sundown 39, Tahoka 26

Tenaha 51, Overton 14

Thorndale 53, Hearne 16

Timpson 44, Garrison 38

Tioga 34, Whitewright 28

Trenton 34, Tom Bean 8

Van Horn 70, Fort Davis 64

Wolfe City 32, Bogata Rivercrest 20

Wortham 48, Dawson 40

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Gholson 0

Balmorhea 66, Sanderson 26

Blackwell 86, Trent 22

Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0

Borden County 79, Lenorah Grady 46

Cherokee 70, Lohn 0

Covington 73, Three Way 26

Gilmer Union Hill 45, Campbell 0

Hart 73, Cotton Center 13

Imperial Buena Vista 56, Marfa 8

Iredell 86, Cranfills Gap 50

Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0

Jonesboro 63, Evant 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20

Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7

Meadow 80, Wellman-Union 13

Morgan 68, Mount Calm 30

Oakwood 80, Ladonia Fannindel 32

Oglesby 56, Buckholts 6

Silverton 62, Hedley 34

Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12

Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20

Westbrook 48, Rotan 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hill Country 77, Carrollton Prince of Peace 30

Baytown Christian 58, Second Baptist School University Model 6

Bullard Brook Hill 57, McKinney Christian 14

Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20

Conroe Covenant 106, Bryan Allen Academy 56

Dallas Bishop Dunne 43, Grapevine Faith 28

FW Temple Christian 63, Dallas First Baptist 42

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0

Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35

SA Holy Cross 28, Boerne Geneva 0

Tomball Rosehill 35, Alpha Omega 0

OTHER

Austin Northeast 13, Austin Navarro 3

Azle Christian School 57, North Texas (NTX) 12

Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10

Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0

Emerson 42, Frisco Independence 28

Fulshear 58, Richmond Foster 32

Grand Oaks 22, Cleveland 8

Longview East Texas Christian 53, Westlake Academy 38

Longview Heritage 73, Garland Christian 6

Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Molina 6

Red Oak Ovilla 73, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 38

San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Taft 10

Sharpstown 24, Houston Northside 6

Weatherford Christian 87, Bishop Reicher 52

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

