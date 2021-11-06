Texas high school football scores, Week 11: Nov. 4-6, 2021

SATURDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Cypress Park 63, Houston Langham Creek 28
Cypress Woods 36, Cypress Lakes 20
Eagle Pass 34, Del Rio 13
Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Clements 6
Fort Bend Elkins 36, Fort Bend Austin 12
Houston Bellaire 39, Houston Chavez 16
Houston Memorial 28, Cypress Ridge 10
Pasadena Rayburn 40, Pasadena 17
SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 21
CLASS 5A
FW Eastern Hills 54, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 2
Galena Park 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
La Joya Palmview 10, Brownsville Lopez 0
SA Highlands 52, SA Brackenridge 47
CLASS 4A
Houston North Forest 54, Worthing 15
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Grace Prep 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 13
Midland Trinity 42, Abilene Christian 35
OTHER
Katy Jordan 42, SA Davenport 21
SPC 3A Championship
John Cooper 49, Irving Cistercian 28
SPC 4A Championship
Houston Kinkaid 42, Dallas Episcopal 17
TCAF Six-man Div II Playoff 1st Round
Legacy Classical Christian 62, Watauga Harvest 14
FRIDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 51, Aldine 0
Alief Taylor 56, Alvin 33
Austin Anderson 68, Leander 61
Austin Westlake 56, Lake Travis 21
Belton 45, Killeen 17
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Round Rock Stony Point 24
Cibolo Steele 20, Smithson Valley 6
Conroe 35, Willis 14
Conroe Oak Ridge 21, Grand Oaks 14
Converse Judson 43, SA Wagner 42
Cypress Ranch 42, Cypress Springs 21
Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson 6
Dallas Molina 37, Dallas Sunset 8
Deer Park 55, Pasadena Memorial 13
Del Valle 63, Austin High 34
Dickinson 55, Houston Clear Lake 14
Edinburg 51, PSJA 20
Edinburg North 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
EP Franklin 35, EP Pebble Hills 13
EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 13
Fort Bend Dulles 16, Richmond George Ranch 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Travis 17
Garland 70, South Garland 14
Garland Sachse 21, Garland Naaman Forest 20
Harlingen 38, Brownsville Hanna 7
Harlingen South 29, Los Fresnos 10
Houston King 49, Humble 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 48, Alief Elsik 6
Houston Stratford 71, Houston Northbrook 6
Houston Westside 46, Houston Westbury 13
Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble Kingwood 6
Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15
Katy Seven Lakes 26, Katy Cinco Ranch 24
Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15
Klein Collins 34, Klein Forest 14
La Joya 46, Edinburg Economedes 13
La Porte 10, Galveston Ball 5
Laredo United South 49, Laredo Johnson 7
League City Clear Springs 38, Clear Brook 12
Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24
Lewisville 37, Lewisville Hebron 35
Lewisville Flower Mound 45, Coppell 21
Longview 49, Tyler 0
Mansfield Summit 39, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
McAllen Rowe 27, McAllen 7
McKinney 35, Little Elm 21
McKinney Boyd 35, Prosper 7
Mesquite 21, Tyler Legacy 9
New Braunfels 48, SA South San Antonio 8
North Crowley 42, Haltom 39
North Garland 30, Wylie 14
Northwest Eaton 51, Keller Timber Creek 28
Plano West 40, Plano 21
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving 14
Richardson Pearce 40, Irving MacArthur 26
Rockwall 49, North Mesquite 13
Rockwall-Heath 56, Dallas Skyline 13
Round Rock 38, Austin Vandegrift 20
Round Rock McNeil 35, Round Rock Westwood 28
SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 0
SA Madison 49, SA MacArthur 0
SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside Jay 8
SA Reagan 34, SA Northside Brandeis 7
San Benito 26, Weslaco 3
San Marcos 49, Austin Akins 28
Spring 65, Aldine MacArthur 13
Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12
Weatherford 49, FW Chisholm Trail 17
Wolfforth Frenship 51, Midland 37
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 28, Crowley 13
Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0
Aledo 77, Cleburne 7
Alice 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 16
Amarillo Caprock 52, Lubbock 20
Arlington Seguin 35, University 13
Austin LBJ 77, Taylor 8
Azle 39, Justin Northwest 36
Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20
Baytown Lee 24, Baytown Sterling 21
Boerne-Champion 64, Lockhart 14
Brownsville Memorial 38, Brownsville Pace 12
Burleson Centennial 49, Red Oak 14
Canutillo 43, Clint Horizon 34
CC Calallen 33, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21
CC Miller 28, Beeville Jones 24
Cleveland 36, Conroe Caney Creek 21
College Station 41, Magnolia West 20
Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 13
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria West 24
Crosby 31, Nederland 17
Dallas Adams 61, Dallas Samuell 6
Dallas Highland Park 38, Wylie East 20
Denton Ryan 7, Frisco Lone Star 6
Donna 50, Brownsville Porter 0
Dripping Springs 32, Seguin 31
Eagle Pass Winn 27, Rio Grande City 6
Ennis 48, Corsicana 0
EP Andress 35, EP Jefferson 21
EP Austin 51, EP Bowie 0
EP Burges 56, El Paso 22
EP Chapin 14, EP Del Valle 10
EP Eastwood 72, EP Americas 8
EP El Dorado 63, EP Bel Air 21
EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 0
Everman 54, Joshua 0
Floresville 26, Castroville Medina Valley 6
Forney 30, Royse City 20
Fort Bend Hightower 18, Wisdom 0
Friendswood 28, Port Arthur Memorial 27
Frisco Centennial 57, Denton 36
Frisco Heritage 31, Frisco Independence 28
Frisco Reedy 37, Lewisville The Colony 7
Granbury 77, Saginaw 6
Grapevine 86, FW Wyatt 6
Hallsville 35, Longview Pine Tree 21
Houston Austin 62, Houston Northside 0
Humble Kingwood Park 51, Dayton 34
Hutto 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24
Laredo Cigarroa 43, Laredo Martin 13
Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18
Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon Randall 0
Lubbock Monterey 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 38, OT
Magnolia 52, New Caney 21
Manor 48, Cedar Park 30
Mansfield Timberview 42, Burleson 14
Marble Falls 74, Austin Crockett 0
Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7
Mercedes 49, Sharyland Pioneer 14
Mesquite Poteet 41, Dallas Kimball 16
Montgomery 56, Montgomery Lake Creek 45
Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13
Pflugerville 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21
Pharr Valley View 13, PSJA Southwest 6
Port Neches-Groves 56, Santa Fe 0
Rosenberg Lamar 20, Bryan Rudder 16
SA Alamo Heights 24, Kerrville Tivy 7
SA Edison 42, SA Jefferson 0
SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 17
Saginaw Boswell 42, Hurst Bell 13
Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22
Somerset 56, Uvalde 19
Texarkana Texas 34, Whitehouse 7
Texas City 35, Barbers Hill 7
Tomball 21, Klein 14
Victoria East 51, CC Moody 44
Vidor 28, Lumberton 27
Waller 38, Lufkin 7
WF Rider 59, Wichita Falls 12
CLASS 4A
Andrews 47, Fort Stockton 28
Anna 52, Terrell 46
Argyle 52, Paris 30
Athens 42, Mabank 35
Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10
Bandera 48, Pearsall 9
Bellville 56, Sweeny 10
Bridgeport 45, Mineral Wells 42
Brookshire Royal 37, Wharton 21
Burkburnett 24, Decatur 20
Caddo Mills 56, Wills Point 14
Canton 55, Mexia 26
Canyon 40, Hereford 16
Carrizo Springs 69, Hondo 30
Carthage 56, Shepherd 0
CC West Oso 69, Raymondville 35
Celina 70, Sanger 0
China Spring 48, Connally 7
Clint 49, San Elizario 7
Clint Mountain View 22, Fabens 15
Crandall 45, Greenville 21
Cuero 51, Gonzales 6
Dallas Carter 17, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Spruce 14
Dallas Lincoln 42, North Dallas 0
Devine 55, Crystal City 12
Dumas 48, Pampa 21
El Campo 56, Needville 21
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 21
Freeport Brazosport 49, West Columbia 42
FW Western Hills 26, FW Dunbar 20
Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30
Gilmer 55, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14
Godley 38, Venus 6
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Liberty 14
Hidalgo 38, Zapata 35
Houston Furr 49, Houston Scarborough 7
Houston Wheatley 40, Houston Washington 13
Huffman Hargrave 19, Livingston 12
Huntington 47, Palestine Westwood 34
Iowa Park 56, Vernon 7
Jasper 35, Madisonville 13
Kennedale 63, FW Benbrook 0
Kilgore 65, Lindale 58
Kingsville King 13, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
La Grange 37, Smithville 22
La Vega 60, Waxahachie Life 6
Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 42
Liberty Hill 59, Austin Northeast 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7
Longview Spring Hill 50, Paris North Lamar 14
Lorena 56, Rockdale 0
Melissa 17, Kaufman 2
Midlothian Heritage 55, Alvarado 14
Navasota 41, Giddings 26
Orange Grove 50, Aransas Pass 6
Perryton 41, Borger 7
Pittsburg 46, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 10
Pleasanton 24, La Vernia 20
Poteet 40, Universal City Randolph 23
Quinlan Ford 35, Nevada Community 20
Rio Hondo 34, Robstown 29
Rockport-Fulton 69, Port Isabel 34
Rusk 48, Center 45
Salado 65, Robinson 7
San Angelo Lake View 49, Big Spring 35
Sealy 43, La Marque 0
Seminole 51, Levelland 17
Sinton 30, Ingleside 13
Snyder 48, Pecos 24
Springtown 76, Gainesville 29
Stafford 43, Bay City 6
Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7
Sunnyvale 66, Farmersville 0
Sweetwater 27, Monahans 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14
Van 48, Brownsboro 21
West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0
WF Hirschi 29, Lake Worth 17
Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Dallas Pinkston 0
Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 3
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 14, Como-Pickton 0
Alpine 48, Anthony 13
Altair Rice 49, Wallis Brazos 26
Amarillo River Road 33, Dalhart 27
Anahuac 37, Woodville 31
Anson 42, Colorado City 14
Arp 34, Grand Saline 31
Banquete 55, Monte Alto 6
Bishop 51, Falfurrias 14
Blooming Grove 56, Rice 12
Blue Ridge 32, Lone Oak 27
Bonham 50, Emory Rains 42
Boyd 48, Bowie 6
Brady 42, Bangs 14
Breckenridge 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Brock 47, Pilot Point 13
Brownfield 41, Lamesa 22
Callisburg 50, Valley View 21
CC London 41, San Diego 34, OT
Childress 34, Canadian 13
Cisco 46, San Saba 7
Coleman 42, Winters 0
Columbus 28, Boling 20
Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8
Cotulla 29, Lytle 23
Crockett 29, Trinity 28
Daingerfield 50, Paris Chisum 13
Denver City 62, Kermit 0
Diboll 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 22
Early 24, Wall 14
Eastland 40, Dublin 39
El Maton Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8
Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12
Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 18
Ganado 33, Flatonia 32
Gladewater Sabine 28, Tatum 27
Groesbeck 26, Kemp 20
Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24
Hebbronville 27, Santa Rosa 0
Holliday 56, Henrietta 13
Hooks 65, Pattonville Prairiland 31
Jefferson 42, Atlanta 36
Johnson City 50, Harper 12
Karnes City 35, Natalia 28
Kirbyville 31, Buna 26
Kountze 27, Warren 13
Lago Vista 24, Blanco 13
Leonard 44, Whitewright 13
Lexington 28, Clifton 7
Little River Academy 30, Troy 17
Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21
Luling 28, Comfort 21
Lyford 46, Progreso 3
Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7
Marion 27, SA Cole 12
Mathis 30, Palacios 28
McGregor 53, Caldwell 14
Merkel 34, Comanche 20
Millsap 40, Jacksboro 33
Mineola 49, Commerce 8
Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6
Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36, OT
New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7
New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19
Omaha Pewitt 47, Redwater 13
Orangefield 27, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6
Paradise 42, Ponder 21
Rogers 40, Florence 20
San Angelo Grape Creek 55, Ingram Moore 12
Scurry-Rosser 60, Corsicana Mildred 6
Shallowater 42, Slaton 0
Sonora 28, Ballinger 21
Spearman 45, Tulia 28
Stanton 24, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Stockdale 40, George West 7
Taft 46, Skidmore-Tynan 21
Teague 29, Eustace 19
Tolar 69, Itasca 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Clyde 7
Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14
Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Goliad 7
Waskom 85, New Diana 14
West 65, Maypearl 0
WF City View 53, Nocona 24
White Oak 42, New Boston 21
Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9
Whitney 35, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20
Yoakum 54, Hempstead 0
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 28, Pettus 14
Albany 61, Cross Plains 3
Alvord 48, Tioga 15
Archer City 55, Seymour 6
Beckville 71, Frankston 8
Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 21
Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35
Boys Ranch 28, Stinnett West Texas 6
Bruni 40, Sabinal 20
Burton 21, Iola 0
Cayuga 38, Kerens 14
Chilton 41, Bremond 0
Christoval 69, Miles 0
Clarendon 42, Shamrock 41
Collinsville 62, Tom Bean 0
Crawford 45, Valley Mills 7
Cumby 42, Detroit 36
Cushing 40, Colmesneil 14
D’Hanis 42, Charlotte 0
Deweyville 68, High Island 0
Eldorado 56, Junction 14
Evadale 35, Burkeville 6
Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0
Farwell 28, Olton 20
Floydada 35, Hale Center 34
Garrison 40, Joaquin 32
Goldthwaite 64, De Leon 12
Gorman 73, Baird 30
Granger 25, Somerville 20
Harleton 48, Queen City 20
Haskell 37, Stamford 20
Hawkins 36, Gladewater Union Grove 7
Hawley 24, Forsan 21
Hearne 45, Moody 7
Holland 41, Thrall 12
Hubbard 46, Frost 6
Italy 38, Dawson 0
Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7
La Pryor 58, Benavides 6
La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 0
Leakey 53, Prairie Lea 0
Lindsay 34, Trenton 24
Lovelady 43, Overton 0
Marlin 76, Axtell 0
Mart 49, Wortham 0
Mason 53, Ozona 22
Maud 26, Simms Bowie 14
McCamey 51, Seagraves 22
Muenster 53, Petrolia 6
New Deal 42, Sundown 14
Olney 38, Quanah 20
Panhandle 56, Sanford-Fritch 27
Pineland West Sabine 30, Mount Enterprise 14
Post 62, Tahoka 0
Price Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7
Quinlan Boles 47, Clarksville 8
Ralls 44, Lockney 7
Refugio 68, Freer 0
Riesel 49, Buffalo 19
Rocksprings 60, Menard 35
Roscoe 61, Hamlin 0
Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12
Santa Maria 34, Riviera Kaufer 20
Santo 62, Meridian 2
Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2
Snook 34, Milano 16
Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14
Stratford 67, Booker 6
Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14
Van Horn 60, Marfa 6
Vega 61, Sunray 24
Wellington 56, Wheeler 20
Windthorst 60, Era 0
Yorktown 49, Runge 7
CLASS 1A
Benjamin 58, Harrold 0
Bluff Dale 49, Gustine 33
Blum 78, Avalon 32
Bowie Gold-Burg 46, Forestburg 0
Brackett 18, Center Point 12
Campbell 55, Savoy 6
Chester 41, Apple Springs 0
Coolidge 54, Aquilla 18
Crowell 62, Vernon Northside 6
Groom 54, Wildorado 8
Happy 74, Claude 0
Ira 46, Aspermont 0
Ladonia Fannindel 53, Trinidad 6
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 59, Fruitvale 14
Lamesa Klondike 67, Ackerly Sands 8
Lenorah Grady 61, TLC Midland 7
Loop 68, Wilson 26
Loraine 61, Blackwell 36
Lueders-Avoca 49, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Matador Motley County 82, Jayton 36
May 54, Lingleville 8
Meadow 61, O’Donnell 50
Medina 76, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 36
Mertzon Irion County 91, Eden 62
Morton 42, Iraan 6
New Home 40, Sudan 6
Newcastle 60, Bryson 12
Oakwood 54, Calvert 26
Rankin 82, Garden City 58
Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0
Rochelle 74, Mullin 28
Ropesville Ropes 30, Smyer 6
Rotan 61, Roby 38
Rule 55, Chillicothe 6
Saint Jo 76, Perrin-Whitt 30
Sidney 60, Brookesmith 12
Silverton 58, Hart 53
Spur 100, Paducah 54
Strawn 83, Gordon 38
Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0
Water Valley 47, Paint Rock 0
White Deer 50, McLean 44
Whitharral 72, Cotton Center 25
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16
Austin Regents 49, Austin Brentwood 7
Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Hyde Park 6
Austin TSD 74, SA Lutheran 25
Austin Veritas 78, Concordia 22
Bay Area Christian 42, Alpha Omega 7
Boerne Geneva 51, SA St. Anthony’s 3
Brownsville St. Joseph 49, CC John Paul 48
Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 0
Cedar Hill Trinity 58, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 13
Colleyville Covenant 54, FW Temple Christian 13
Conroe Covenant 54, Bryan Allen Academy 22
Dallas Christian 47, Bullard Brook Hill 10
Dallas Covenant 46, Dallas First Baptist 20
Dallas Lutheran 38, Denton Calvary 26
Dallas Parish Episcopal 65, FW All Saints 28
Dallas Shelton 41, Tyler All Saints 12
EP Cathedral 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 34
FW Nolan 35, Plano Prestonwood 31
FW Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14
Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8
Houston Lutheran South 21, The Woodlands Christian 7
Houston St. Pius X 28, Beaumont Kelly 14
Houston St. Thomas 45, Tomball Concordia 0
Katy Pope John 41, SA Christian 14
Lubbock Christ The King 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42
Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7
Lucas Christian 54, Watauga Harvest 6
Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8
Midland Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7
New Braunfels Christian 89, St Augustine 43
Pasadena First Baptist 77, Beaumont Legacy Christian 12
SA Antonian 44, SA Central Catholic 35
SA Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
St. Mary’s Hall 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 46
Temple Holy Trinity 68, Austin Hill Country 60
Tyler Grace Community 14, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6
Victoria St. Joseph 55, Frassati Catholic 24
OTHER
Abilene Texas Leadership 51, Olfen 6
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, Alief Hastings 0
Azle Christian School 84, Carrollton Prince of Peace 51
Beaumont United 24, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24, Winona 0
Buda Johnson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 27
Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14
Fort Bend Christian 27, Houston Second Baptist 24
Fort Worth Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 28
FW Brewer 36, FW Arlington Heights 12
Jersey Village 63, Cypress Creek 21
KIPP Generations 22, Houston KIPP 16
Longview Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lubbock All Saints 22
Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33
Midland Legacy 34, Odessa Permian 21
Mount Calm 56, Buckholts 18
Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit
Odessa Compass 28, Tornillo 22
Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit
Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0
Prosper Rock Hill 51, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34
San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Warren 20
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, SA Southside 6
Sierra Blanca def. Dell City , forfeit
Spring Branch Living Rock 34, SA Atonement 20
Weatherford Christian 49, FW Calvary 0
TCAF Six-man Div. II Playoffs
1st Round
Arlington St. Paul 58, Killeen Memorial Christian 57
Community Christian 52, Grayson Christian 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hull-Daisetta vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Abilene 49, San Angelo Central 14
Aldine Eisenhower 63, Spring Westfield 14
Allen 53, Denton Braswell 28
Arlington 51, Arlington Bowie 20
Arlington Martin 61, Arlington Houston 0
Austin Bowie 49, Buda Hays 31
Byron Nelson 38, Keller Central 9
Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10
Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0
Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0
De Soto 31, Waxahachie 25
Donna North 35, Brownsville Rivera 28
Duncanville 76, Waco HIgh 0
Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 8
Garland Lakeview Centennial 19, Garland Rowlett 16
Humble Atascocita 37, Beaumont West Brook 7
Killeen Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24
Laredo United 28, Laredo Alexander 21
Lewisville Marcus 47, Plano East 13
Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Midway 56
McAllen Memorial 37, Weslaco East 23
Mission 27, PSJA North 21
Pasadena Dobie 48, Pasadena South Houston 34
Richardson Berkner 14, Irving Nimitz 7
SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Marshall 23
SA Northside Stevens 29, SA Northside Holmes 28
SA Roosevelt 21, SA Churchill 17
South Grand Prairie 12, Arlington Lamar 10, OT
Southlake Carroll 62, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
Spring Dekaney 28, Aldine Davis 24
The Woodlands 45, The Woodlands College Park 14
Tomball Memorial 63, Klein Oak 35
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 38, Austin William Travis 7
CC King 27, CC Carroll 21
Dallas Conrad 6, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Wilson 49, Carrollton Turner 24
Denison 43, Princeton 0
El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 3
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0
Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10
Frisco Liberty 27, Lucas Lovejoy 24
FW South Hills 48, FW Polytechnic 12
FW Southwest 21, FW North Side 6
Gregory-Portland 69, CC Ray 0
Huntsville 24, Fulshear 22
Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13
Lancaster 28, Dallas White 6
Lubbock Coronado 48, Amarillo Tascosa 29
Manvel 62, Houston Milby 0
Midlothian 21, N. Richland Hills Richland 10
Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 7
Mission Sharyland 41, Roma 7
North Forney 47, Sulphur Springs 20
Richmond Foster 44, Fort Bend Kempner 7
SA Lanier 45, SA Burbank 14
SA Veterans Memorial 42, Kyle Lehman 21
CLASS 4A
Houston Kashmere 32, Yates 26, OT
CLASS 3A
East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Penelope 0
Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48
Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6
Blanket 45, Valera Panther Creek 0
Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24
Cranfills Gap 52, Iredell 0
Follett 54, Hedley 6
Fort Davis 59, Imperial Buena Vista 48
Guthrie 64, Afton Patton Springs 63
Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 22
Sterling City 56, Robert Lee 0
Westbrook 50, Bronte 0
OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10
Houston Heights 61, Houston MSTC 0
Katy Tompkins 72, Katy Mayde Creek 7
New Braunfels Baptist 62, SA Winston 13
Sharpstown 22, Houston Waltrip 7
