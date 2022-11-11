Texas high school football scores, Week 12: Nov. 10-11, 2022

Friday's playoff scores
CLASS 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3
EP Pebble Hills 45, Odessa Permian 28
Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10
Lewisville 43, Allen 18
North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17
Prosper 28, Plano 3
South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27
Region II Bi-District
Duncanville 74, Bryan 13
Klein Cain 31, Cypress Ranch 24
Klein Collins 48, Cypress Bridgeland 14
People are also reading…
Rockwall 50, Garland Sachse 24
Spring Westfield 62, Conroe 7
The Woodlands 73, Aldine Nimitz 13
Waxahachie 30, Temple 21
Wylie 21, Mesquite Horn 11
Region III Bi-District
Arlington Lamar 55, Jersey Village 24
Dickinson 35, Pearland 21
Humble Atascocita 48, Deer Park 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Richmond George Ranch 14
League City Clear Springs 37, Alief Taylor 0
Region IV Bi-District
Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10
Los Fresnos 21, Edinburg North 6
New Braunfels 17, SA Reagan 13
SA Northside Brennan 58, Laredo Alexander 7
SA Northside Taft 49, Laredo United 14
San Benito 49, La Joya 14
CLASS 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Byron Nelson 54, Saginaw Boswell 14
Dallas Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27
Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington 14
Denton Guyer 42, Lewisville Marcus 7
EP Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49
McKinney 44, Coppell 26
Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17
Region II Bi-District
Cypress Falls 45, Tomball Memorial 35
Killeen Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2
New Caney 28, Aldine Eisenhower 6
Rockwall-Heath 23, Wylie East 16
Royse City 45, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Tomball 30, Cypress Woods 3
Region III Bi-District
Clear Falls 35, Pearland Dawson 14
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Houston King 70, Channelview 14
Humble Summer Creek 72, Pasadena South Houston 7
Katy 59, Fort Bend Clements 0
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 28, Austin Bowie 14
Dripping Springs 69, Manor 14
Harlingen 49, PSJA 0
SA Northside Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14
SA Northside Warren 47, Eagle Pass 28
CLASS 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 38, EP Parkland 20
Amarillo Tascosa 70, EP Ysleta 7
Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
Lubbock Cooper 59, EP Bel Air 7
Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34
Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28, OT
Region II Bi-District
Barbers Hill 24, Forney 6
Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 15
Frisco Wakeland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28
Lancaster 47, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Longview 49, Crosby 15
Mansfield Timberview 33, Frisco Heritage 14
Port Arthur Memorial 48, McKinney North 41
Region III Bi-District
A&M Consolidated 35, Seguin 20
College Station 37, SA Wagner 19
Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10
Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7
Region IV Bi-District
Edinburg Vela 49, Weslaco East 3
PSJA North 41, Donna 7
SA Southside 37, Victoria East 36
Victoria West 21, SA Southwest 16
CLASS 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0
Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14
FW Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21
WF Rider 48, EP Chapin 7
Region II Bi-District
Crandall 48, Marshall 47
Dallas South Oak Cliff 12, Mansfield Summit 7
Lucas Lovejoy 38, Whitehouse 34
Melissa 57, Hallsville 20
Terrell 28, Texarkana Texas 21, OT
Region III Bi-District
Austin LBJ 69, Elgin 0
Belton 56, Austin Northeast 0
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
Leander Rouse 48, Austin Crockett 14
Montgomery Lake Creek 25, Texas City 7
Waco University 34, Austin McCallum 21
Region IV Bi-District
Liberty Hill 63, SA Highlands 17
Lockhart 62, SA Burbank 7
Mission Sharyland 32, Edcouch-Elsa 7
SA Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27
SA Veterans Memorial 38, SA Harlandale 7
CLASS 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14
Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7
Decatur 55, Pampa 0
Lubbock Estacado 54, EP Bowie 7
Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10
Region II Bi-District
Anna 62, Frisco Panther Creek 24
Celina 35, Nevada Community 13
Dallas Carter 37, Sulphur Springs 33
Kaufman 41, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Kennedale 10, Waco La Vega 7
Lake Worth 23, Alvarado 20, 2OT
Region III Bi-District
Bay City 57, Yates 0
Freeport Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18
Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Lindale 45, Vidor 23
Region IV Bi-District
CC Calallen 30, Beeville Jones 6
Davenport 36, Fredericksburg 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Uvalde 0
La Vernia 42, La Feria 0
Pleasanton 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 20
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Alice 26
Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
CLASS 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Ferris 31, Snyder 21
Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14
Glen Rose 55, Graham 14
Godley 26, Midland Greenwood 7
Region II Bi-District
Caddo Mills 69, Sanger 55
Center 67, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21
Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24
Gilmer 25, Rusk 7
Van Alstyne 55, Quinlan Ford 27
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 27, West Orange-Stark 20
Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT
Hamshire-Fannett 40, Brookshire Royal 10
Sealy 31, Jasper 15
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
CLASS 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Brock 48, Iowa Park 0
Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7
Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0
Region II Bi-District
Grandview 42, Fairfield 7
Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0
Mineola 31, Jefferson 13
Mount Vernon 42, Tatum 6
Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14
Region III Bi-District
Anahuac 42, Palestine Westwood 14
Cameron Yoe 39, Yoakum 28
Columbus 24, Lorena 21
Hitchcock 22, Little River Academy 14
Region IV Bi-District
CC London 28, San Diego 6
Edna 52, Lyford 0
Universal City Randolph 28, Hondo 9
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Falfurrias 13
CLASS 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Alpine 57, Brady 55, OT
Childress 46, Coahoma 20
Idalou 24, Friona 21
Spearman 21, Abernathy 7
Region II Bi-District
Jacksboro 55, WF City View 35
Region IV Bi-District
Boling 35, Buffalo 7
Hebbronville 40, Natalia 14
Taft 38, Comfort 14
RegionI IV Bi-District
Poth 67, George West 0
CLASS 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Forsan 21, Stamford 14
Panhandle 54, Floydada 28
Region II Bi-District
Bangs 61, Nocona 21
Crawford 66, Kerens 7
Marlin 38, Rio Vista 7
Region III Bi-District
Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13
Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7
Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6
Joaquin 61, Jewett Leon 0
CLASS 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
New Home 49, Hale Center 8
Sudan 43, Ropesville Ropes 12
Sunray 53, Shamrock 35
Region II Bi-District
Albany 49, Eldorado 13
McCamey 42, Roscoe 6
Santo 28, Seymour 20
Region III Bi-District
Cushing 27, Colmesneil 26
Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14
Lovelady 62, Overton 0
Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
Maud 21, Dawson 14
Price Carlisle 74, Evadale 14
Simms Bowie 34, Hico 22
Wortham 54, Clarksville 6
Region IV Bi-District
Brackett 68, Woodsboro 12
Burton 47, Milano 0
Chilton 39, Yorktown 14
D’Hanis 12, Bruni 0
Granger 60, Somerville 13
CLASS 1A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Happy 52, Miami 0
Knox City 50, Petersburg 28
Nazareth 40, Follett 24
Region II Bi-District
Imperial Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36
Rankin 74, Ira 42
Westbrook 72, Garden City 22
Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6
Region III Bi-District
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Gorman 6
Gordon 62, Saint Jo 16
Region IV Bi-District
Leakey 39, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 35
Medina 52, Chester 6
CLASS 1A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Groom 44, Amherst 24
Lamesa Klondike 63, Sanderson 36
Whitharral 46, Silverton 0
Region II Bi-District
Benjamin 56, Matador Motley County 6
Throckmorton 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 8
Region III Bi-District
Bluff Dale 80, Calvert 30
Morgan 70, Ladonia Fannindel 32
Oakwood 71, Bynum 44
Oglesby 60, Iredell 30
Region IV Bi-District
Cherokee 52, Blanket 6
Loraine 56, Valera Panther Creek 0
Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16
Independent League
Championship
Longview East Texas Christian 59, Priddy 0
TAIAO Div I
Round 1
Lubbock Home School Titans def. Austin Harmony Science, forfeit
New Braunfels Baptist 44, Williamson County Home School 14
TAIAO Div II
Round 1
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Tyler Kings Academy, forfeit
Joshua Johnson County 46, SA FEAST 33
TAIAO Div III
Round 1
CC Arlington Heights Christian 40, Frisco Independence 21
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
Regional
Austin Veritas 39, St. Mary's Hall 34
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Area
Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
Austin Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6
FW All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith 30
Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40
Houston Second Baptist 15, Austin St. Michael 0
Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Area
Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24
Bay Area Christian 35, Plano John Paul II 13
Bullard Brook Hill 42, FW Lake Country 20
Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant 6
Lubbock Trinity 42, McKinney Christian 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Area
Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Waco Reicher 2
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Tyler Gorman 8
Muenster Sacred Heart 48, Weatherford Christian 16
TAPPS Six-Man Div II
Area
Abilene Christian 46, Dallas Lutheran 0
Conroe Covenant 46, Marble Falls Faith 0
FW Covenant Classical 52, Wylie Prep 0
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Concordia 0
Plano Coram Deo 54, Midland Trinity 0
San Marcos 62, Bryan Allen Academy 16
TAPPS Six-Man Div III
Area
Azle Christian School 77, Rockwall Heritage 28
Baytown Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 8
Bryan St. Joseph 46, Fredericksburg Heritage 0
Bulverde Bracken 59, Divine Savior Academy 14
Lake Jackson Brazosport 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 47
TCAF Six-Man
Semifinal
Decatur Victory Christian 58, Irving Faustina Academy 6
TCSAAL
Semifinal
KIPP Sunnyside 17, Harlingen Marine Military 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Thursday's playoff scores
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT
Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Pasadena Dobie 3
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Westlake 58, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10
Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13
Region II Bi-District
De Soto 37, Pflugerville Weiss 20
Region III Bi-District
Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7
Region IV Bi-District
Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5
Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14
Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14
Region III Bi-District
Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6
Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7
Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3
Region IV Bi-District
Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3
CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14
McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20
Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0
Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14
Region II Bi-District
Everman 51, Seagoville 7
Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14
Region III Bi-District
Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0
Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12
Region IV Bi-District
Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6
Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Andrews 34, EP Austin 14
Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35
Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0
Region II Bi-District
China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7
Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20
Region III Bi-District
El Campo 49, Worthing 3
Lumberton 54, Palestine 29
Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6
Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36
Region IV Bi-District
Boerne 42, Taylor 13
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Monahans 27, Levelland 15
Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13
WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
West Plains 56, Pecos 7
Region II Bi-District
Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13
Region III Bi-District
Madisonville 41, La Grange 21
Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18
Region IV Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6
Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21
Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Bushland 55, Kermit 7
Dalhart 31, Denver City 21
Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37
Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3
Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6
Region II Bi-District
Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14
West 21, Mexia 0
Whitney 38, Teague 15
Region III Bi-District
Diboll 24, Buna 21
Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7
Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12
Region IV Bi-District
Blanco 41, Poteet 14
Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10
Jourdanton 28, Luling 0
Llano 44, Cotulla 0
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8
Early 62, Odessa Compass 0
Region II Bi-District
Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13
Callisburg 40, Millsap 20
Comanche 69, Henrietta 27
Holliday 40, Merkel 12
Palmer 39, Howe 19
Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14
Region III Bi-District
Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35
Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0
Region IV Bi-District
El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7
Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Farwell 41, Olton 23
Hawley 52, Christoval 8
New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18
Sonora 28, Olney 27
Stratford 49, Sundown 8
Region II Bi-District
Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27
Coleman 46, Alvord 7
Hamilton 41, Tioga 15
Riesel 28, Cayuga 7
Tolar 61, Whitewright 0
Region III Bi-District
Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7
Cooper 63, Hawkins 6
Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34
Timpson 60, Groveton 3
Region IV Bi-District
Flatonia 59, Junction 32
Ganado 68, La Villa 6
Holland 36, Stockdale 31
Mason 44, Hearne 7
Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14
Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14
Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30
Three Rivers 62, Freer 19
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Clarendon 47, Gruver 20
Ralls 34, Plains 18
Seagraves 22, Bovina 12
Vega 33, Memphis 12
Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6
Region II Bi-District
Collinsville 21, Haskell 7
Muenster 38, Archer City 14
Sterling City 43, Miles 42
Windthorst 35, Celeste 27
Wink 60, Cross Plains 0
Region IV Bi-District
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20
Sabinal 43, Pettus 0
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42
Region III Bi-District
Abbott 56, Milford 10
Blum 84, Aquilla 38
Region IV Bi-District
Jonesboro 54, Menard 6
Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Region II Bi-District
Jayton 44, Paducah 13
Newcastle 97, Rule 49
Region IV Bi-District
Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40
TAPPS Six-Man Div III
Area
Longview Heritage 68, Prestonwood North 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/