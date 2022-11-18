Texas high school football scores, Week 13: Nov. 17-18, 2022

Friday's scores
Class 6A Division I
Region I Area
Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0
North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42
Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26
Region II Area
Duncanville 41, Wylie 0
Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38
The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21
Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25
Region III Area
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10
Houston North Shore Mustangs 43, Dickinson 34
Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10
Region IV Area
Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14
Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21
Class 6A Division II
Region I Area
Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28
Denton Guyer 63, Dallas Highland Park 42
McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7
Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Region II Area
Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17
Tomball 16, New Caney 15
Region III Area
Houston King 30, Clear Falls 7
Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20
Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21
Region IV Area
Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7
Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21
Class 5A Division I
Region I Area
Abilene 35, Red Oak 0
Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21
Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28
Region II Area
Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27, OT
Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17
Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17
Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50, 2OT
Region III Area
Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22
Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28
Region IV Area
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14, Edinburg Vela 7
McAllen 21, SA Southside 0
PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14
Class 5A Division II
Region I Area
Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40
Argyle 7, WF Rider 0
Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14
Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21
Region II Area
Melissa 42, Ennis 38
Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37
Terrell 49, Everman 16
Region III Area
Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Leander Rouse 19
Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19
Region IV Area
CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42
Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14
SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23
Class 4A Division I
Region I Area
Brownwood 31, Canyon 10
Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14
Decatur 42, Andrews 15
Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7
Region II Area
Anna 33, Stephenville 32
Celina 34, Kennedale 28
Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2
Region III Area
Kilgore 34, El Campo 20
Lindale 42, Freeport Brazosport 28
Lumberton 23, Stafford 8
Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
Region IV Area
Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21
CC Calallen 22, Davenport 14
Somerset 23, La Vernia 13
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Monahans 35, Ferris 21
Region II Area
Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30
Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20
Region III Area
Cuero 41, Sealy 18
Silsbee 34, Smithville 0
Region IV Area
Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21
Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7
Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10
Paradise 17, Shallowater 14
Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15
Region II Area
Grandview 48, Mineola 14
Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10
Region III Area
Columbus 35, Diboll 14
Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31
Region IV Area
Blanco 40, CC London 13
Llano 21, Goliad 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8
Class 3A Division II
Region I Area
Canadian 42, Early 14
Idalou 28, Crane 0
Spearman 49, Alpine 0
Wall 44, Childress 10
Region III Area
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23
Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22
Newton 65, New Boston 8
Region IV Area
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8
Poth 42, Boling 34
Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
Cisco 14, Stratford 8
Hawley 72, Panhandle 26
Sonora 18, Farwell 7
Region II Area
Region III Area
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13
Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14
Joaquin 35, Beckville 14
Timpson 49, Frankston 7
Region IV Area
Shiner 47, Mason 21
Class 2A Division II
Region I Area
Clarendon 48, Ralls 14
New Home 22, Sunray 21
Vega 48, Seagraves 7
Wellington 48, Sudan 0
Region II Area
Collinsville 51, McCamey 14
Region III Area
Lovelady 56, Maud 0
Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36
Region IV Area
Falls City 29, Sabinal 20
Granger 41, D’Hanis 6
Class 1A Division I
Region I Area
Happy 50, Knox City 0
Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28
Region II Area
Rankin 70, Whiteface 24
Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Region III Area
Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 10
Gordon 52, Blum 48
Region IV Area
Jonesboro 62, Medina 56
Class 1A Division II
Region I Area
Balmorhea 60, Groom 14
Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20
Region II Area
Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0
Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24
Region III Area
Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35
Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32
Region IV Area
Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30
Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0
TAIAO Div I
Quarterfinal
Austin SPC 42, Lubbock Home School Titans 18
TAIAO Div II
Quarterfinal
Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0
TAIAO Div III
Quarterfinal
Fort Bend Chargers 68, Melissa CHANT 13
SA Winston 61, Amarillo PCHEA 13
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
Regional
Austin Hill Country 58, Austin TSD 0
TAPPS 6-Man Div II
Regional
Abilene Christian 68, Lucas Christian 44
Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0
FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
Regional
Baytown Christian 52, Fredericksburg Heritage 44
Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Azle Christian School 26
TAPPS 11-Man Div I
Regional
Houston St. Thomas 27, Addison Trinity 21
Plano Prestonwood 48, Houston St. Pius X 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Regional
FW All Saints 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 20
Fort Bend Christian 27, Austin Regents 24
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Regional
Cypress Community Christian 44, Boerne Geneva 14
Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7
SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Regional
Lubbock Christian 52, Temple Central Texas 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0
TCSAAL 11-Man Div I
Semifinal
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 66, Founders Classical Academy 0
Thursday's scores
Class 6A Division I
Region IV Area
SA Northside Brennan 42, Los Fresnos 7
San Benito 38, SA Northside Taft 19
Class 6A Division II
Region II Area
De Soto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7
Class 5A Division I
Region IV Area
Brownsville Memorial 74, Victoria West 59
Class 5A Division II
Region IV Area
SA Alamo Heights 31, Gregory-Portland 8
Class 4A Division I
Region IV Area
Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 13
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6
Godley 41, Seminole 40
WF Hirschi 42, West Plains 17
Region IV Area
Geronimo Navarro 28, Bishop 14
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Brock 57, Muleshoe 20
Region II Area
Region III Area
Region IV Area
Edna 16, Universal City Randolph 7
Class 3A Division II
Region II Area
Bells 50, Comanche 25
Gunter 48, Jacksboro 7
Holliday 31, Scurry-Rosser 10
Palmer 49, Callisburg 13
Region III Area
New London West Rusk 41, Waskom 37
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
New Deal 35, Forsan 11
Region II Area
Region IV Area
Flatonia 56, Three Rivers 21
Ganado 66, Thorndale 12
Class 2A Division II
Region II Area
Albany 56, Muenster 10
Windthorst 43, Sterling City 29
Wink 35, Santo 19
Class 1A Division I
Region IV Area
Mertzon Irion County 52, Leakey 0
Other
Freelance tournament playoff
Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 36, DASCHE 18
Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 22, Tomball Homeschool 21
Illinois CRU, Ill. 27, Atlas Rattlers 12
Landmark Christian, Ohio 20, Houston Northside Home 14