agate

Texas high school football scores, Week 13: Nov. 17-18, 2022

From the Centex high school football: Complete playoff coverage series
  • 0

Friday's scores

Class 6A Division I

Region I Area

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Region II Area

Duncanville 41, Wylie 0

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38

The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25

Region III Area

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10

Houston North Shore Mustangs 43, Dickinson 34

Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10

Region IV Area

Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14

Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21

Class 6A Division II

Region I Area

Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63, Dallas Highland Park 42

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Region II Area

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17

Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17

Tomball 16, New Caney 15

Region III Area

Houston King 30, Clear Falls 7

Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21

Region IV Area

Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7

Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21

Class 5A Division I

Region I Area

Abilene 35, Red Oak 0

Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28

Region II Area

Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27, OT

Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17

Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17

Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50, 2OT

Region III Area

College Station 27, Angleton 20

Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38

Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22

Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28

Region IV Area

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14, Edinburg Vela 7

McAllen 21, SA Southside 0

PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14

Class 5A Division II

Region I Area

Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7, WF Rider 0

Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Region II Area

Melissa 42, Ennis 38

Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37

Terrell 49, Everman 16

Region III Area

Brenham 31, Belton 10

Fort Bend Marshall 49, University 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Leander Rouse 19

Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19

Region IV Area

CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23

Class 4A Division I

Region I Area

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7

Region II Area

Anna 33, Stephenville 32

Celina 34, Kennedale 28

China Spring 41, Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2

Region III Area

Kilgore 34, El Campo 20

Lindale 42, Freeport Brazosport 28

Lumberton 23, Stafford 8

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Region IV Area

Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21

CC Calallen 22, Davenport 14

Somerset 23, La Vernia 13

Class 4A Division II

Region I Area

Monahans 35, Ferris 21

Region II Area

Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Region III Area

Cuero 41, Sealy 18

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Connally 30

Madisonville 9, Bellville 3

Silsbee 34, Smithville 0

Region IV Area

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7

Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Paradise 17, Shallowater 14

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Region II Area

Grandview 48, Mineola 14

Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10

West 27, Mount Vernon 14

Region III Area

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

Columbus 35, Diboll 14

Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31

Region IV Area

Blanco 40, CC London 13

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8

Class 3A Division II

Region I Area

Canadian 42, Early 14

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Region III Area

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Region IV Area

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8

Poth 42, Boling 34

Taft 31, Rogers 21

Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Region II Area

Crawford 34, Coleman 13

Hamilton 35, Axtell 21

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

Region III Area

Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14

Joaquin 35, Beckville 14

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Region IV Area

Shiner 47, Mason 21

Class 2A Division II

Region I Area

Clarendon 48, Ralls 14

New Home 22, Sunray 21

Vega 48, Seagraves 7

Wellington 48, Sudan 0

Region II Area

Collinsville 51, McCamey 14

Region III Area

Lovelady 56, Maud 0

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36

Region IV Area

Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

Chilton 48, Brackett 7

Falls City 29, Sabinal 20

Granger 41, D’Hanis 6

Class 1A Division I

Region I Area

Happy 50, Knox City 0

Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28

Region II Area

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Region III Area

Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 10

Gordon 52, Blum 48

Region IV Area

Jonesboro 62, Medina 56

Class 1A Division II

Region I Area

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20

Region II Area

Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0

Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24

Region III Area

Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35

Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32

Region IV Area

Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30

Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0

TAIAO Div I

Quarterfinal

Austin SPC 42, Lubbock Home School Titans 18

TAIAO Div II

Quarterfinal

Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0

TAIAO Div III

Quarterfinal

Fort Bend Chargers 68, Melissa CHANT 13

SA Winston 61, Amarillo PCHEA 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

Regional

Austin Hill Country 58, Austin TSD 0

TAPPS 6-Man Div II

Regional

Abilene Christian 68, Lucas Christian 44

Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0

FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0

Pasadena First Baptist 78, Live Oak Classical 28

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

Regional

Baytown Christian 52, Fredericksburg Heritage 44

Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Azle Christian School 26

TAPPS 11-Man Div I

Regional

Houston St. Thomas 27, Addison Trinity 21

Plano Prestonwood 48, Houston St. Pius X 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Regional

FW All Saints 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

Fort Bend Christian 27, Austin Regents 24

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Regional

Cypress Community Christian 44, Boerne Geneva 14

Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7

SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Regional

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30

Lubbock Christian 52, Temple Central Texas 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

TCSAAL 11-Man Div I

Semifinal

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 66, Founders Classical Academy 0

Thursday's scores

Class 6A Division I

Region IV Area

SA Northside Brennan 42, Los Fresnos 7

San Benito 38, SA Northside Taft 19

Class 6A Division II

Region II Area

De Soto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7

Class 5A Division I

Region IV Area

Brownsville Memorial 74, Victoria West 59

Class 5A Division II

Region IV Area

SA Alamo Heights 31, Gregory-Portland 8

Class 4A Division I

Region IV Area

Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 13

Class 4A Division II

Region I Area

Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6

Godley 41, Seminole 40

WF Hirschi 42, West Plains 17

Region IV Area

Geronimo Navarro 28, Bishop 14

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Brock 57, Muleshoe 20

Region II Area

Pottsboro 62, Whitney 49

Region III Area

Franklin 32, Anahuac 7

Region IV Area

Edna 16, Universal City Randolph 7

Class 3A Division II

Region II Area

Bells 50, Comanche 25

Gunter 48, Jacksboro 7

Holliday 31, Scurry-Rosser 10

Palmer 49, Callisburg 13

Region III Area

New London West Rusk 41, Waskom 37

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

New Deal 35, Forsan 11

Region II Area

Tolar 71, Marlin 18

Region IV Area

Flatonia 56, Three Rivers 21

Ganado 66, Thorndale 12

Refugio 56, Holland 9

Class 2A Division II

Region II Area

Albany 56, Muenster 10

Windthorst 43, Sterling City 29

Wink 35, Santo 19

Class 1A Division I

Region IV Area

Mertzon Irion County 52, Leakey 0

Other

Freelance tournament playoff

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 36, DASCHE 18

Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 22, Tomball Homeschool 21

Illinois CRU, Ill. 27, Atlas Rattlers 12

Landmark Christian, Ohio 20, Houston Northside Home 14

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as teams head into the second round of the playoffs this week.
No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

