Texas high school football scores, Week 15: Dec. 3-4, 2020

FRIDAY'S SCORES
Aledo 56, Burleson 24
Amarillo Caprock 49, Lubbock 21
Austin McCallum 20, Austin Northeast 0
Austin Regents 42, Fort Bend Christian 15
Austin TSD 39, San Marcos Baptist Academy 28
Barbers Hill 51, Texas City 24
Baytown Lee 48, Baytown Sterling 20
Brownsville Pace 27, McAllen 13
Brownsville Rivera 42, Donna North 23
Byron Nelson def. Keller Central, forfeit
CC Flour Bluff 59, Victoria West 32
Cedar Hill 58, Hewitt Midway 7
Cedar Park 59, Manor 18
Cedar Park Summit 64, Bryan St. Joseph 37
Cleburne 76, Granbury 27
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 3
College Station 70, Magnolia West 28
Colleyville Heritage 31, Mansfield Legacy 2
Coppell 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 28
Corsicana 14, Crandall 13
Cypress Community Christian 38, Bay Area Christian 7
Dallas Adams 33, Dallas Samuell 0
Dallas Highland Park 51, Wylie East 0
Dallas Hillcrest 56, Dallas Spruce 28
Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 0
Dallas Lakehill 60, Live Oak Classical 44
Dallas Molina 28, Dallas Sunset 6
Dallas Wilson 63, Carrollton Turner 8
Denison 55, Princeton 0
Denton Ryan 35, Frisco Lone Star 21
EP Andress 71, El Paso 0
EP Austin 47, EP Jefferson 6
EP Del Valle 44, EP El Dorado 26
EP Parkland 28, Canutillo 14
EP Ysleta 49, EP Hanks 31
Edinburg Vela 24, Mission 7
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Madison 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Houston Strake Jesuit 23
Frisco Centennial 38, Denton 7
Frisco Independence 63, Frisco Heritage 27
Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Galena Park 33, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Grapevine 56, FW Wyatt 8
Houston Bellaire 35, Houston Heights 20
Houston Heights High School (Charter) 35, Houston Bellaire 20
Humble Atascocita 47, Beaumont West Brook 46, OT
Humble Kingwood Park 45, Dayton 6
Huntsville 42, Fulshear 6
Katy Morton Ranch 31, Clear Brook 3
Katy Seven Lakes 30, Katy Cinco Ranch 22
Killeen 35, Copperas Cove 7
La Porte 25, Galveston Ball 20
Laredo United 15, Laredo Alexander 12
Lewisville 70, Lewisville Hebron 20
Lewisville Marcus 66, Plano East 21
Lewisville The Colony 31, Frisco Reedy 14
Longview 58, Tyler 14
Longview Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35
Lubbock Monterey 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 19
Lufkin 56, Waller 13
Magnolia 35, New Caney 14
McKinney 35, Little Elm 17
Mesquite Poteet 40, Dallas Kimball 14
Midlothian 68, N. Richland Hills Richland 30
Montgomery 34, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Mount Pleasant 41, Jacksonville 13
Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13
Nederland 29, Crosby 24
New Braunfels Canyon 44, Buda Johnson 10
North Crowley 36, Haltom 24
PSJA North 30, Edinburg North 22
Plano Coram Deo 64, Denton Calvary 20
Plano West 31, Plano 24
Port Arthur Memorial 46, Friendswood 28
Port Neches-Groves 41, Santa Fe 7
Prosper 29, McKinney Boyd 28
Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 21
Rockwall-Heath def. Dallas Skyline, forfeit
SA Burbank 42, SA Kennedy 6
SA East Central 34, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Harlandale 40, SA McCollum 6
SA Lanier 14, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Brandeis 22
SA Roosevelt 32, SA Churchill 13
SA Southwest 49, Rio Grande City 34
SA Veterans Memorial 49, Kyle Lehman 7
Saginaw Boswell 10, Hurst Bell 3
San Antonio Harlan 46, SA Northside Jay 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 33, Eagle Pass Winn 14
Seguin 70, Dripping Springs 63
Sharyland Pioneer 59, Mercedes 40
Sherman 50, West Mesquite 36
Smithson Valley 35, Converse Judson 32
South Grand Prairie def. Grand Prairie, forfeit
Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Spring 38, Aldine Nimitz 7
Texarkana Texas 51, Whitehouse 21
Weatherford 41, FW Chisholm Trail 10
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 74, FW Covenant Classical 50
Class 4A Division I
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Lindale 56, Kilgore 42
Region I Quarterfinal
Canyon 17, Springtown 14
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Carthage 52, China Spring 14
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Wimberley 35, Geronimo Navarro 14
Region I Quarterfinal
Graham 23, Celina 21
Class 3A Division I
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Mount Vernon 37, Malakoff 34
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Llano 31, Lago Vista 25
Class 3A Division II
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Franklin 56, Buffalo 33
Region I Quarterfinal
Canadian 45, Childress 14
Class 2A Division I
Region 1 Quarterfinal
Post 33, Cisco 0
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Crawford 48, Bosqueville 0
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Timpson 55, Beckville 14
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Shiner 24, Refugio 13
Class 2A Division II
Region 1 Quarterfinal
Wellington 46, McCamey 26
Region 3 Quarterfinal
Mart 54, Tenaha 23
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Falls City 27, Christoval 18
Six-Man Class 1A Division II
Semifinal
Balmorhea 44, Groom 38
Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Allen 59, Denton Braswell 35
Alvin 21, Fort Bend Dulles 10
Baytown Goose Creek 24, Beaumont United 14
Bryan Rudder 28, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Ray 0
Dallas Conrad 24, Dallas Adamson 9
Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
De Soto 62, Waco High 6
Donna 16, Brownsville Memorial 7
Eagle Pass 21, Del Rio 0
Edinburg 35, PSJA 21
Ennis 56, Greenville 3
Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 7
FW Polytechnic 30, FW South Hills 19
Fort Bend Austin 28, Alief Elsik 7
Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Sachse 7
Grand Oaks 53, Conroe Oak Ridge 18
Harlingen South 14, Los Fresnos 3
Houston King 63, Humble 0
Houston Memorial 9, Fort Bend Travis 6
Houston Waltrip 25, Sharpstown 6
Katy Paetow 41, Deer Park 20
Killeen Harker Heights 42, Belton 20
Klein Cain 56, Richmond Foster 24
Lancaster 55, Dallas White 3
Laredo United South 52, Laredo Johnson 0
Lubbock Cooper 35, Wichita Falls 0
Lubbock Coronado 35, Amarillo Tascosa 33
Lucas Lovejoy 31, Frisco Liberty 17
Mansfield Timberview 40, Everman 21
Manvel 38, Rosenberg Terry 20
North Forney 43, Royse City 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 35, Leander 21
Richardson Pearce 58, Irving MacArthur 0
SA Jefferson 14, SA Memorial 9
SA Johnson 35, SA Northside Clark 28
SA Madison 34, SA MacArthur 0
SA Northside Stevens 28, SA Northside O'Connor 8
SA Northside Taft 48, SA Northside Holmes 6
Spring Westfield 54, Aldine 0
Class 3A Division I
Region 1 Quarterfinal
Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Pilot Point 28
Class 3A Division II
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Gunter 61, Eastland 28
Class 2A Division II
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Windthorst 30, Muenster 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Photo gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!