 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas high school football scores, Week 16: Dec. 10-12, 2020
0 comments

Texas high school football scores, Week 16: Dec. 10-12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY'S SCORES

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene 42, EP Eastwood 35

Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35

Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24

Prosper 38, Lewisville Marcus 19

Region II Bi-District

Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Region III Bi-District

Beaumont West Brook 47, Pasadena Memorial 24

Houston Heights 39, Cypress Creek 21

Region IV Bi-District

SA Roosevelt 28, Converse Judson 21

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35

Region II Bi-District

College Station 38, Sherman 26

Region III Bi-District

Dripping Springs 49, Georgetown 42

TAPPS 11-Man Div I

State Playoffs

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

State Playoffs

Dallas Christian 42, FW Southwest Christian 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

State Playoffs

Austin Regents 38, Houston Second Baptist 14

TAPPS 11-man Div III

State Playoffs

Colleyville Covenant 26, FW Lake Country 20

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Shiner St. Paul 63, Bishop Reicher 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

State Playoffs

Bryan Allen Academy 54, Marble Falls Faith 22

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 35, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 14

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Allen 34, Plano West 13

Lewisville 48, Boyd 24

Midland Lee 66, EP Montwood 21

Odessa Permian 37, EP Franklin 26

South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14

Region II Bi-District

Dallas Skyline 21, Garland Sachse 14

Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6

Spring 42, The Woodlands 21

Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7

Region III Bi-District

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20

Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14

Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0

Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10

Region IV Bi-District

Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3

Laredo United South def. San Antonio Harlan, forfeit

Mission 27, San Benito 18

Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21

SA Northside Stevens 22, Laredo United 12

Smithson Valley 24, SA Reagan 20

Westlake Academy 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37

North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16

Northwest Eaton 21, Weatherford 14

San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35

Region II Bi-District

Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0

Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14

Temple 38, Waxahachie 0

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 55, League City Clear Creek 6

Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16

Houston King 56, Channelview 0

Katy Taylor def. Richmond George Ranch, forfeit

Katy def. Fort Bend Elkins, forfeit

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24

Buda Hays 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33

PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21

SA Johnson 56, SA Wagner 42

SA Northside Brennan 48, Del Rio 0

SA Northside Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo Tascosa 56, EP Chapin 7

EP Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43

Lubbock Coronado 82, EP Bel Air 35

Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28

Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7

Region II Bi-District

Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6

Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Region III Bi-District

Cedar Park 72, SA Veterans Memorial 20

Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34, OT

Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18

Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 47, McAllen Rowe 14

Eagle Pass Winn 17, SA Lanier 11

SA Southside 52, SA Jefferson 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, SA Highlands 24

Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canyon Randall 21, FW Southwest 10

Clint Horizon 40, EP Irvin 26

EP Burges 42, EP Ysleta 6

EP Parkland 21, EP Austin 7

Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24

Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Polytechnic 0

WF Rider def. FW North Side, forfeit

Region II Bi-District

Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33

Frisco 52, Royse City 9

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7

North Forney 32, Denison 25

Region III Bi-District

Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14

Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0

Longview Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

Texarkana Texas 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Region IV Bi-District

Boerne-Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19

Georgetown East View 49, Austin McCallum 14

Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0

Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0

Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24

Mercedes 41, Floresville 34

SA Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Castroville Medina Valley 23

Class 3A Division I

Semifinal

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Class 3A Division II

Semifinal

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

State Playoffs

Austin TSD 63, Austin Veritas 32

Dallas Lakehill 74, Plano Coram Deo 28

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Cedar Park Summit 76, Fredericksburg Heritage 52

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Cypress Community Christian 14, SA Holy Cross 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Story Details

Date: Dec 11, 2020 11:04PM (GMT 05:04)

Slug: AP-TX-FBH--Prep Scores

Headline: Friday's Scores

Source: AP

Byline: By The Associated Press

Copyright: AP

Words: 602

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Allen 34, Plano West 13

Lewisville 48, Boyd 24

Midland Lee 66, EP Montwood 21

Odessa Permian 37, EP Franklin 26

South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14

Region II Bi-District

Dallas Skyline 21, Garland Sachse 14

Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6

Spring 42, The Woodlands 21

Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7

Region III Bi-District

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20

Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14

Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0

Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10

Region IV Bi-District

Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3

Laredo United South def. San Antonio Harlan, forfeit

Mission 27, San Benito 18

Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21

SA Northside Stevens 22, Laredo United 12

Smithson Valley 24, SA Reagan 20

Westlake Academy 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37

North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16

Northwest Eaton 21, Weatherford 14

San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35

Region II Bi-District

Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0

Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14

Temple 38, Waxahachie 0

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 55, League City Clear Creek 6

Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16

Houston King 56, Channelview 0

Katy Taylor def. Richmond George Ranch, forfeit

Katy def. Fort Bend Elkins, forfeit

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24

Buda Hays 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33

PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21

SA Johnson 56, SA Wagner 42

SA Northside Brennan 48, Del Rio 0

SA Northside Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo Tascosa 56, EP Chapin 7

EP Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43

Lubbock Coronado 82, EP Bel Air 35

Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28

Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7

Region II Bi-District

Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6

Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Region III Bi-District

Cedar Park 72, SA Veterans Memorial 20

Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34, OT

Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18

Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 47, McAllen Rowe 14

Eagle Pass Winn 17, SA Lanier 11

SA Southside 52, SA Jefferson 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, SA Highlands 24

Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canyon Randall 21, FW Southwest 10

Clint Horizon 40, EP Irvin 26

EP Burges 42, EP Ysleta 6

EP Parkland 21, EP Austin 7

Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24

Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Polytechnic 0

WF Rider def. FW North Side, forfeit

Region II Bi-District

Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33

Frisco 52, Royse City 9

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7

North Forney 32, Denison 25

Region III Bi-District

Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14

Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0

Longview Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

Texarkana Texas 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Region IV Bi-District

Boerne-Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19

Georgetown East View 49, Austin McCallum 14

Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0

Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0

Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24

Mercedes 41, Floresville 34

SA Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Castroville Medina Valley 23

Class 3A Division I

Semifinal

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Class 3A Division II

Semifinal

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

State Playoffs

Austin TSD 63, Austin Veritas 32

Dallas Lakehill 74, Plano Coram Deo 28

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Cedar Park Summit 76, Fredericksburg Heritage 52

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

State Playoffs

Cypress Community Christian 14, SA Holy Cross 0

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14

Region II Bi-District

De Soto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 33

Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14

Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26

Rockwall 47, Wylie 7

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 47, Houston Westside 7

Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7

Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37

Pearland Dawson 35, Dickinson 19

Region IV Bi-District

Cibolo Steele 50, SA Madison 3

Class 6A Division II

Region II Bi-District

Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18

Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22

Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52

Region III Bi-District

Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Colleyville Heritage 51, FW Brewer 28

Region II Bi-District

Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21

Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Wilson 10

Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas White 15

Region III Bi-District

New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17

Richmond Foster 49, Baytown Goose Creek 7

Region IV Bi-District

SA Southwest 31, SA Brackenridge 7

Class 5A Division II

Region II Bi-District

Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13

Region III Bi-District

Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14

Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0

Class 3A Division I

State Semifinal

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

Class 2A Division I

State Semifinal

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

Class 2A Division II

State Semifinal

Mart 48, Falls City 21

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert