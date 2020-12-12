Texas high school football scores, Week 16: Dec. 10-12, 2020

SATURDAY'S SCORES
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Abilene 42, EP Eastwood 35
Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35
Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24
Prosper 38, Lewisville Marcus 19
Region II Bi-District
Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Region III Bi-District
Beaumont West Brook 47, Pasadena Memorial 24
Houston Heights 39, Cypress Creek 21
Region IV Bi-District
SA Roosevelt 28, Converse Judson 21
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35
Region II Bi-District
College Station 38, Sherman 26
Region III Bi-District
Dripping Springs 49, Georgetown 42
TAPPS 11-Man Div I
State Playoffs
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 28
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
State Playoffs
Dallas Christian 42, FW Southwest Christian 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
State Playoffs
Austin Regents 38, Houston Second Baptist 14
TAPPS 11-man Div III
State Playoffs
Colleyville Covenant 26, FW Lake Country 20
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
State Playoffs
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
State Playoffs
Bryan Allen Academy 54, Marble Falls Faith 22
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
State Playoffs
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 35, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 14
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Allen 34, Plano West 13
Lewisville 48, Boyd 24
Midland Lee 66, EP Montwood 21
Odessa Permian 37, EP Franklin 26
South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14
Region II Bi-District
Dallas Skyline 21, Garland Sachse 14
Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6
Spring 42, The Woodlands 21
Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7
Region III Bi-District
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20
Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14
Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0
Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10
Region IV Bi-District
Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3
Laredo United South def. San Antonio Harlan, forfeit
Mission 27, San Benito 18
Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21
SA Northside Stevens 22, Laredo United 12
Smithson Valley 24, SA Reagan 20
Westlake Academy 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37
North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16
Northwest Eaton 21, Weatherford 14
San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35
Region II Bi-District
Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0
Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14
Temple 38, Waxahachie 0
Region III Bi-District
Alvin Shadow Creek 55, League City Clear Creek 6
Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16
Houston King 56, Channelview 0
Katy Taylor def. Richmond George Ranch, forfeit
Katy def. Fort Bend Elkins, forfeit
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24
Buda Hays 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33
PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21
SA Johnson 56, SA Wagner 42
SA Northside Brennan 48, Del Rio 0
SA Northside Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo Tascosa 56, EP Chapin 7
EP Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43
Lubbock Coronado 82, EP Bel Air 35
Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28
Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7
Region II Bi-District
Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6
Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6
Longview 41, Lufkin 5
Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9
Region III Bi-District
Cedar Park 72, SA Veterans Memorial 20
Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34, OT
Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18
Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70
Region IV Bi-District
CC Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 47, McAllen Rowe 14
Eagle Pass Winn 17, SA Lanier 11
SA Southside 52, SA Jefferson 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, SA Highlands 24
Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35
Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Canyon Randall 21, FW Southwest 10
Clint Horizon 40, EP Irvin 26
EP Burges 42, EP Ysleta 6
EP Parkland 21, EP Austin 7
Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24
Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Polytechnic 0
WF Rider def. FW North Side, forfeit
Region II Bi-District
Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0
Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33
Frisco 52, Royse City 9
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30
Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7
North Forney 32, Denison 25
Region III Bi-District
Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14
Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0
Longview Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28
Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31
Texarkana Texas 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Region IV Bi-District
Boerne-Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19
Georgetown East View 49, Austin McCallum 14
Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0
Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0
Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24
Mercedes 41, Floresville 34
SA Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0
Sharyland Pioneer 42, Castroville Medina Valley 23
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Class 3A Division II
Semifinal
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
State Playoffs
Austin TSD 63, Austin Veritas 32
Dallas Lakehill 74, Plano Coram Deo 28
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
State Playoffs
Cedar Park Summit 76, Fredericksburg Heritage 52
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
State Playoffs
Cypress Community Christian 14, SA Holy Cross 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14
Region II Bi-District
De Soto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 33
Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14
Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26
Rockwall 47, Wylie 7
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Fairbanks 47, Houston Westside 7
Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7
Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37
Pearland Dawson 35, Dickinson 19
Region IV Bi-District
Cibolo Steele 50, SA Madison 3
Class 6A Division II
Region II Bi-District
Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20
Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18
Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22
Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52
Region III Bi-District
Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Colleyville Heritage 51, FW Brewer 28
Region II Bi-District
Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21
Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Wilson 10
Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas White 15
Region III Bi-District
New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17
Richmond Foster 49, Baytown Goose Creek 7
Region IV Bi-District
SA Southwest 31, SA Brackenridge 7
Class 5A Division II
Region II Bi-District
Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13
Region III Bi-District
Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14
Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0
Class 3A Division I
State Semifinal
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
Class 2A Division I
State Semifinal
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
Class 2A Division II
State Semifinal
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
