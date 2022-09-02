Texas high school football scores, Week 2: Sept. 1-2, 2022

Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 14, Cooper 10
Allen 49, Houston King 14
Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27
Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6
Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0
Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14
Brownsville Hanna 43, Mission Sharyland 36
Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28
Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7
Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26
Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54
Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21
Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14
Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14
Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27
Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13
EP Franklin 42, EP Andress 0
Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35
FW Paschal 37, Irving Nimitz 7
Garland 23, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13
Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21
Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28
Hurst Bell 45, Irving MacArthur 16
Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28
Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen Chaparral 0
Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0
Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14
Lewisville Hebron 28, Wylie 13
Longview 48, Marshall 11
McAllen 26, Mission 7
McKinney 48, Richardson Berkner 12
Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32
New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29
North Crowley 17, Arlington 14
North Garland 49, Corsicana 42
Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24
Odessa Permian 41, Hewitt Midway 20
Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7
Plano 35, Keller Central 34
Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40
Prosper 51, Garland Sachse 14
PSJA North 41, Los Fresnos 20
Richardson 54, Dallas Adams 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23
Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31
Round Rock McNeil 48, Pflugerville 7
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23
SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33
SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15
SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17
San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49
San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0
San Marcos 31, SA Madison 24, OT
Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19
Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7
Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38
Temple 34, Willis 21
Waco High 45, Dallas White 27
Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7
Weatherford 41, Richardson Pearce 31
Wolfforth Frenship 36, Lubbock Cooper 33
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 0
Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7
Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Brenham 42, Belton 7
Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14
Canutillo 36, EP Coronado 20
Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3
CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6
CC Miller 49, El Campo 29
CC Ray 3, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Cleveland , N.M. 47, Amarillo 30
Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6
Dallas Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17
Denton 21, FW Chisholm Trail 20
Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7
Edcouch-Elsa 13, Raymondville 6
Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7
EP Bowie 31, Clint Horizon 20
EP Eastwood 63, Las Cruces, N.M. 35
EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7
EP Riverside 54, EP Burges 13
Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14
Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6
FW North Side 34, Saginaw 22
FW South Hills 42, Venus 21
FW Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32
FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6
Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0
Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27
Granbury 17, Lake Worth 16
Hallsville 49, Henderson 35
Huntsville 21, Bryan 14
Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49
Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23
Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
Leander 28, Bastrop 23
Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3
Lindale 40, Longview Pine Tree 17
Lockhart 37, Pflugerville Connally 12
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0
Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13
Mansfield Legacy 34, Crowley 22
McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39
Midlothian 28, Ennis 10
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42
New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0
Plainview , Okla. 27, Pilot Point 0
Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21
Port Neches-Groves 49, Beaumont United 0
Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25
Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7
Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23
SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14
SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10
SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13
SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6
Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22
Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8
Sherman 34, Princeton 30
Somerset 23, SA Southside 14
Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17
Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23
University 67, FW Eastern Hills 47
Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28
West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21
WF Rider 30, Decatur 24
Wylie East 37, Grand Prairie 14
CLASS 4A
Andrews 59, Monahans 29
Anna 39, Aubrey 34
Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6
Bellville 55, Stafford 0
Big Spring 51, Lubbock 26
Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7
Borger 26, Amarillo River Road 14
Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12
Brownsboro 43, Fairfield 20
Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16
Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35
Canyon 49, Perryton 27
Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22
Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3
China Spring 42, Melissa 41
Clint 21, EP Ysleta 14
Clint Mountain View 35, EP Cathedral 14
Connally 35, La Vega 34
Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13
Dallas Hillcrest 24, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Dumas 34, Lubbock Estacado 7
Fabens 42, Tornillo 0
Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0
Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 0
Giddings 21, Jarrell 14
Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7
Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21
Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingleside 48, Aransas Pass 6
Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21
Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12
La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25
La Vernia 38, Gonzales 10
Llano 29, Burnet 21
Lorena 21, West 15
Midland Greenwood 28, West Plains 18
Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0
Navasota 27, Madisonville 21
Needville 44, Livingston 19
Pampa 25, Plainview 21
Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20
Poteet 16, Goliad 13
Robinson 35, Caldwell 7
Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14
Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
San Angelo Lake View 39, Sweetwater 25
Sealy 48, Smithville 0
Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27
Springtown 35, Graham 13
Stephenville 62, Everman 61
Taylor 55, Rockdale 41
Van 23, Tyler Chapel Hill 17
Vernon 36, Gainesville 24
Wimberley 35, Pieper 0
Zapata 38, Laredo Martin 12
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 57, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 18
Anderson-Shiro 12, Danbury 9
Anthony 42, Hot Springs, N.M. 6
Bishop 35, CC Moody 15
Breckenridge 35, Childress 8
Brownfield 35, Tulia 7
Bushland 47, Canadian 21
Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
Clyde 26, Eastland 0
Coleman 48, Ballinger 0
Columbus 44, La Grange 7
Comanche 42, Bangs 18
Cooper 21, Hooks 14
Corsicana Mildred 25, Cayuga 6
Crane 33, Kermit 23
Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24
Edna 27, Bay City 21
Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Franklin 77, Mexia 13
Frankston 33, Huntington 15
Grandview 21, Malakoff 17
Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14
Gunter 67, Cedar Hill Trinity 6
Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
Idalou 14, New Deal 9
Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 0
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27
Johnson City 43, Thrall 14
Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29
Lexington 43, Troy 24
Luling 46, Victoria St. Joseph 22
Lyford 46, La Villa 7
Marion 35, Natalia 17
Merkel 14, Stanton 0
Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34
Muleshoe 41, Lamesa 14
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7
New Waverly 29, Teague 14
Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28
Poth 41, Falls City 0
Pottsboro 55, Callisburg 36
Rio Vista 26, Clifton 24
San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7
Shallowater 40, Seminole 27
Skidmore-Tynan 48, Ben Bolt 36
Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7
Tolar 51, Early 14
Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Van Vleck 34, Sweeny 21
White Oak 39, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 32
Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6
Woodville 23, Newton 22
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 14
Baird 50, Moran 0
Bovina 26, Seagraves 20
Boys Ranch 34, Amarillo Highland Park 33
Bremond 57, Kerens 14
Charlotte 20, Woodsboro 14
Chilton 28, Italy 27
Clarksville 14, Quinlan Boles 0
Collinsville 54, Blue Ridge 50
Crawford 21, Centerville 6
Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6
Cushing 34, Deweyville 12
Dawson 40, Jewett Leon 14
Farwell 7, Vega 6
Floydada 45, Lockney 6
Garrison 28, Arp 21
Gorman 61, Evant 12
Groveton 27, Trinity 0
Gruver 26, Texhoma, Okla. 20
Hamilton 35, Bosqueville 33
Hawkins 38, Simms Bowie 20
Holland 40, Valley Mills 14
Honey Grove 52, Frost 0
Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6
Iola 43, Normangee 22
Itasca 28, Hubbard 20
Keene Smith 30, FW Nazarene 26
La Pryor 27, Pettus 0
Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridian 22
Mason 27, Brady 7
Memphis 32, Electra 0
Miles 40, Sterling City 21
Moody 23, Hico 6
Olney 43, Petrolia 6
Panhandle 21, Friona 20
Peaster 44, FW Castleberry 0
Riesel 42, Rice 7
Runge 46, Benavides 0
Sabinal 41, Harper 14
San Saba 19, Junction 6
Santa Maria 47, Monte Alto 21
Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7
Saratoga West Hardin 40, Mount Enterprise 14
Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6
Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Stratford 41, Sunray 21
Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
Valley View 36, Alvord 27
Wink 51, Ozona 38
Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8
Aquilla 52, Milford 40
Balmorhea 50, Van Horn 48
Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0
Blackwell 48, Eden 0
Blanket 40, Bryson 12
Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6
Borden County 60, Meadow 14
Brackett 42, Kenedy 20
Claude 70, Hedley 46
Covington 48, Iredell 8
Cranfills Gap 61, Mount Calm 12
Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 34
Garden City 54, Menard 8
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0
Gordon 52, Ranger 6
Hamlin 6, Water Valley 2
Happy 64, Follett 14
Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38
Ira 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Jayton 48, Lamesa Klondike 42, 3OT
Knox City 60, Matador Motley County 12
Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8
Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6
Lometa 44, Blum 38
Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0
May 77, Austin SPC 46
McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Medina 60, Paint Rock 0
Miami 69, Lefors 12
Morgan 68, Gustine 20
Nazareth 67, Hart 6
Newcastle 49, Woodson 0
Oakwood 55, Campbell 6
Penelope 50, Parkview Christian 0
Premont 60, Progreso 7
Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8
Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0
Robert Lee 36, Ackerly Sands 28
Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
Rule 43, Bronte 40
Sanderson 47, Marfa 0
Savoy 54, Melissa CHANT 26
Sidney 50, Rising Star 44
Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50
Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26
Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12
White Deer 66, Anton 16
Whiteface 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Whitharral 60, Kress 38
Zephyr 46, Veribest 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 55, Austin Navarro 7
Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14
Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0
Bellville Faith 46, SA Jubilee 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Santa Rosa 6
Bullard Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6
Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0
Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28
Dallas Episcopal 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17
Fredericksburg Heritage 30, SA Castle Hills 22
FW All Saints 13, Addison Trinity 10
FW Lake Country 49, Plano John Paul II 14
Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15
Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14
Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29
Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0
Lubbock Christian 28, Wellington 24
Lucas Christian 56, Methodist Children's Home 8
Plano Prestonwood 31, Houston Second Baptist 27
Round Rock Christian 36, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16
SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16
SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0
SA Christian 29, Dilley 13
Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35
Temple Central Texas 27, Dallas Shelton 14
Temple Holy Trinity 58, Vanguard Prep 32
Tomball Concordia 21, Liberty 10
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26
Brownsville Jubilee 71, CC Arlington Heights Christian 26
C.E. Byrd , La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7
Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13
Fort Worth THESA 49, Coolidge 0
Frederick , Okla. 13, WF City View 0
Gholson 55, Trinidad 13
Holy Cross , La. 48, SA Holy Cross 28
Hooker , Okla. 41, Wheeler 8
Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30
Joshua Johnson County 39, Red Oak Ovilla 13
Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 40, Orangefield 30
Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2
Lubbock Trinity 34, Clarendon 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 21
Plano Coram Deo 34, Live Oak Classical 30
Prosper Rock Hill 42, Keller Timber Creek 17
Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24
Rio Rancho , N.M. 13, El Paso Eastlake 7
San Marcos Baptist Academy 66, Bulverde Bracken 54
Stephenville FAITH 52, Three Way 34
Tribe Consolidated 88, Bryan Allen Academy 58
Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OT
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 35, Forestburg 13
Willow Park Trinity Christian 21, Bishop Reicher 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bartlett vs. Axtell, ccd.
Bryant, Ark. vs. Denton Ryan, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Vernon Northside, ccd.
Lingleville vs. Rotan, ccd.
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 0
Arlington Bowie 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13
Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7
Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0
Clute Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 28
Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7
Cypress Woods 38, Fort Bend Dulles 3
Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35
Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9
Katy Taylor 16, Richmond George Ranch 0
Keller 21, Plano West 7
Klein Forest 24, Humble 17
Klein Oak 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 35
Laredo Nixon 30, CC King 19
Laredo United 28, SA Northside Marshall 17
McAllen Rowe 48, La Joya 27
Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7
Odessa 49, EP Americas 27
Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14
Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19
SA Northside Taft 45, SA Veterans Memorial 35
Spring Westfield 51, Fort Bend Hightower 29
Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0
Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Austin LBJ 35, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13
Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10
Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0
Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT
Dallas Jefferson 9, Arlington Newman 6
Dallas Spruce 38, Dallas Roosevelt 12
EP Bel Air 48, EP Socorro 0
Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14
Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Grapevine 58, Azle 14
La Joya Palmview 40, Roma 34, OT
Laredo Cigarroa 14, Laredo Johnson 13
Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0
Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14
Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27
North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20
SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14
CLASS 4A
CC West Oso 55, CC John Paul 14
Houston Washington 68, Houston Austin 0
Houston Wheatley 41, La Marque 28
Mineral Wells 55, FW Western Hills 40
Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21
West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32
WF Hirschi 37, Brock 30
CLASS 3A
Crockett 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 19
Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35
Mathis 50, Taft 46
CLASS 2A
Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18
Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6
Riviera Kaufer 17, Harlingen Marine Military 6
CLASS 1A
Avalon 55, Bynum 6
Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19
Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20
Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18
Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28
Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36
O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Paducah 46, Silverton 39
Trent 67, Lohn 34
Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14
OTHER
Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12
Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12
Eunice , N.M. 31, Ropesville Ropes 12
Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18
Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14
Lubbock Home School Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0
SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0
Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.
