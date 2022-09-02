 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas high school football scores, Week 2: Sept. 1-2, 2022

  • 0

Friday's scores

CLASS 6A

Abilene 14, Abilene Cooper 10

Abilene 14, Cooper 10

Allen 49, Houston King 14

Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27

Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6

Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0

Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14

Brownsville Hanna 43, Mission Sharyland 36

Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28

Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7

Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26

Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54

People are also reading…

Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21

Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14

Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27

Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9

Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13

EP Franklin 42, EP Andress 0

Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35

FW Paschal 37, Irving Nimitz 7

Garland 23, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13

Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21

Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Hurst Bell 45, Irving MacArthur 16

Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28

Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13

Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen Chaparral 0

Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0

Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14

Lewisville Hebron 28, Wylie 13

Longview 48, Marshall 11

McAllen 26, Mission 7

McKinney 48, Richardson Berkner 12

Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32

New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29

North Crowley 17, Arlington 14

North Garland 49, Corsicana 42

Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24

Odessa Permian 41, Hewitt Midway 20

Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7

Plano 35, Keller Central 34

Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40

Prosper 51, Garland Sachse 14

PSJA North 41, Los Fresnos 20

Richardson 54, Dallas Adams 10

Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17

Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23

Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31

Round Rock McNeil 48, Pflugerville 7

Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16

SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23

SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23

SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33

SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15

SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17

San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49

San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0

San Marcos 31, SA Madison 24, OT

Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19

Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7

Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38

Temple 34, Willis 21

Waco High 45, Dallas White 27

Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7

Weatherford 41, Richardson Pearce 31

Wolfforth Frenship 36, Lubbock Cooper 33

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 0

Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7

Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Brenham 42, Belton 7

Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14

Canutillo 36, EP Coronado 20

Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3

CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6

CC Miller 49, El Campo 29

CC Ray 3, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

Cleveland , N.M. 47, Amarillo 30

Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6

Dallas Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17

Denton 21, FW Chisholm Trail 20

Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7

Edcouch-Elsa 13, Raymondville 6

Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7

EP Bowie 31, Clint Horizon 20

EP Eastwood 63, Las Cruces, N.M. 35

EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7

EP Riverside 54, EP Burges 13

Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14

Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6

FW North Side 34, Saginaw 22

FW South Hills 42, Venus 21

FW Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32

FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6

Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0

Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27

Granbury 17, Lake Worth 16

Hallsville 49, Henderson 35

Huntsville 21, Bryan 14

Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49

Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23

Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3

Leander 28, Bastrop 23

Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3

Lindale 40, Longview Pine Tree 17

Lockhart 37, Pflugerville Connally 12

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0

Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13

Mansfield Legacy 34, Crowley 22

McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39

Midlothian 28, Ennis 10

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42

New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0

Plainview , Okla. 27, Pilot Point 0

Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21

Port Neches-Groves 49, Beaumont United 0

Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25

Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7

Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23

SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14

SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10

SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13

SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6

Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22

Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8

Sherman 34, Princeton 30

Somerset 23, SA Southside 14

Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17

Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23

University 67, FW Eastern Hills 47

Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28

West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21

WF Rider 30, Decatur 24

Wylie East 37, Grand Prairie 14

CLASS 4A

Andrews 59, Monahans 29

Anna 39, Aubrey 34

Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49

Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18

Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6

Bellville 55, Stafford 0

Big Spring 51, Lubbock 26

Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7

Borger 26, Amarillo River Road 14

Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12

Brownsboro 43, Fairfield 20

Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16

Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35

Canyon 49, Perryton 27

Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22

Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3

China Spring 42, Melissa 41

Clint 21, EP Ysleta 14

Clint Mountain View 35, EP Cathedral 14

Connally 35, La Vega 34

Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13

Dallas Hillcrest 24, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Dumas 34, Lubbock Estacado 7

Fabens 42, Tornillo 0

Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0

Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 0

Giddings 21, Jarrell 14

Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14

Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7

Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20

Ingleside 48, Aransas Pass 6

Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21

Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12

La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25

La Vernia 38, Gonzales 10

Llano 29, Burnet 21

Lorena 21, West 15

Midland Greenwood 28, West Plains 18

Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0

Navasota 27, Madisonville 21

Needville 44, Livingston 19

Pampa 25, Plainview 21

Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20

Poteet 16, Goliad 13

Robinson 35, Caldwell 7

Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14

Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28

San Angelo Lake View 39, Sweetwater 25

Sealy 48, Smithville 0

Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27

Springtown 35, Graham 13

Stephenville 62, Everman 61

Taylor 55, Rockdale 41

Van 23, Tyler Chapel Hill 17

Vernon 36, Gainesville 24

Wimberley 35, Pieper 0

Zapata 38, Laredo Martin 12

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 57, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 18

Anderson-Shiro 12, Danbury 9

Anthony 42, Hot Springs, N.M. 6

Bishop 35, CC Moody 15

Breckenridge 35, Childress 8

Brownfield 35, Tulia 7

Bushland 47, Canadian 21

Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28

Clyde 26, Eastland 0

Coleman 48, Ballinger 0

Columbus 44, La Grange 7

Comanche 42, Bangs 18

Cooper 21, Hooks 14

Corsicana Mildred 25, Cayuga 6

Crane 33, Kermit 23

Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24

Edna 27, Bay City 21

Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14

Franklin 77, Mexia 13

Frankston 33, Huntington 15

Grandview 21, Malakoff 17

Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14

Gunter 67, Cedar Hill Trinity 6

Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19

Idalou 14, New Deal 9

Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 0

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27

Johnson City 43, Thrall 14

Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29

Lexington 43, Troy 24

Luling 46, Victoria St. Joseph 22

Lyford 46, La Villa 7

Marion 35, Natalia 17

Merkel 14, Stanton 0

Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34

Muleshoe 41, Lamesa 14

New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7

New Waverly 29, Teague 14

Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28

Poth 41, Falls City 0

Pottsboro 55, Callisburg 36

Rio Vista 26, Clifton 24

San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7

Shallowater 40, Seminole 27

Skidmore-Tynan 48, Ben Bolt 36

Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7

Tolar 51, Early 14

Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26

Van Vleck 34, Sweeny 21

White Oak 39, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 32

Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6

Woodville 23, Newton 22

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Dublin 14

Baird 50, Moran 0

Bovina 26, Seagraves 20

Boys Ranch 34, Amarillo Highland Park 33

Bremond 57, Kerens 14

Charlotte 20, Woodsboro 14

Chilton 28, Italy 27

Clarksville 14, Quinlan Boles 0

Collinsville 54, Blue Ridge 50

Crawford 21, Centerville 6

Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6

Cushing 34, Deweyville 12

Dawson 40, Jewett Leon 14

Farwell 7, Vega 6

Floydada 45, Lockney 6

Garrison 28, Arp 21

Gorman 61, Evant 12

Groveton 27, Trinity 0

Gruver 26, Texhoma, Okla. 20

Hamilton 35, Bosqueville 33

Hawkins 38, Simms Bowie 20

Holland 40, Valley Mills 14

Honey Grove 52, Frost 0

Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6

Iola 43, Normangee 22

Itasca 28, Hubbard 20

Keene Smith 30, FW Nazarene 26

La Pryor 27, Pettus 0

Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridian 22

Mason 27, Brady 7

Memphis 32, Electra 0

Miles 40, Sterling City 21

Moody 23, Hico 6

Olney 43, Petrolia 6

Panhandle 21, Friona 20

Peaster 44, FW Castleberry 0

Riesel 42, Rice 7

Runge 46, Benavides 0

Sabinal 41, Harper 14

San Saba 19, Junction 6

Santa Maria 47, Monte Alto 21

Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7

Saratoga West Hardin 40, Mount Enterprise 14

Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6

Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Stratford 41, Sunray 21

Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20

Valley View 36, Alvord 27

Wink 51, Ozona 38

Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0

CLASS 1A

Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8

Aquilla 52, Milford 40

Balmorhea 50, Van Horn 48

Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0

Blackwell 48, Eden 0

Blanket 40, Bryson 12

Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6

Borden County 60, Meadow 14

Brackett 42, Kenedy 20

Claude 70, Hedley 46

Covington 48, Iredell 8

Cranfills Gap 61, Mount Calm 12

Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 34

Garden City 54, Menard 8

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0

Gordon 52, Ranger 6

Hamlin 6, Water Valley 2

Happy 64, Follett 14

Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38

Ira 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Jayton 48, Lamesa Klondike 42, 3OT

Knox City 60, Matador Motley County 12

Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8

Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6

Lometa 44, Blum 38

Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0

May 77, Austin SPC 46

McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Medina 60, Paint Rock 0

Miami 69, Lefors 12

Morgan 68, Gustine 20

Nazareth 67, Hart 6

Newcastle 49, Woodson 0

Oakwood 55, Campbell 6

Penelope 50, Parkview Christian 0

Premont 60, Progreso 7

Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8

Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0

Robert Lee 36, Ackerly Sands 28

Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

Rule 43, Bronte 40

Sanderson 47, Marfa 0

Savoy 54, Melissa CHANT 26

Sidney 50, Rising Star 44

Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50

Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26

Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12

White Deer 66, Anton 16

Whiteface 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Whitharral 60, Kress 38

Zephyr 46, Veribest 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 55, Austin Navarro 7

Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14

Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0

Bellville Faith 46, SA Jubilee 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Santa Rosa 6

Bullard Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6

Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0

Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28

Dallas Episcopal 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17

Fredericksburg Heritage 30, SA Castle Hills 22

FW All Saints 13, Addison Trinity 10

FW Lake Country 49, Plano John Paul II 14

Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15

Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14

Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29

Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0

Lubbock Christian 28, Wellington 24

Lucas Christian 56, Methodist Children's Home 8

Plano Prestonwood 31, Houston Second Baptist 27

Round Rock Christian 36, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16

SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16

SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0

SA Christian 29, Dilley 13

Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35

Temple Central Texas 27, Dallas Shelton 14

Temple Holy Trinity 58, Vanguard Prep 32

Tomball Concordia 21, Liberty 10

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26

Brownsville Jubilee 71, CC Arlington Heights Christian 26

C.E. Byrd , La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7

Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28

EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13

Fort Worth THESA 49, Coolidge 0

Frederick , Okla. 13, WF City View 0

Gholson 55, Trinidad 13

Holy Cross , La. 48, SA Holy Cross 28

Hooker , Okla. 41, Wheeler 8

Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30

Joshua Johnson County 39, Red Oak Ovilla 13

Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 40, Orangefield 30

Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2

Lubbock Trinity 34, Clarendon 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 21

Plano Coram Deo 34, Live Oak Classical 30

Prosper Rock Hill 42, Keller Timber Creek 17

Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24

Rio Rancho , N.M. 13, El Paso Eastlake 7

San Marcos Baptist Academy 66, Bulverde Bracken 54

Stephenville FAITH 52, Three Way 34

Tribe Consolidated 88, Bryan Allen Academy 58

Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OT

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 35, Forestburg 13

Willow Park Trinity Christian 21, Bishop Reicher 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bartlett vs. Axtell, ccd.

Bryant, Ark. vs. Denton Ryan, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Vernon Northside, ccd.

Lingleville vs. Rotan, ccd.

Thursday's scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 0

Arlington Bowie 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13

Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7

Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0

Clute Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 28

Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7

Cypress Woods 38, Fort Bend Dulles 3

Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35

Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9

Katy Taylor 16, Richmond George Ranch 0

Keller 21, Plano West 7

Klein Forest 24, Humble 17

Klein Oak 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 35

Laredo Nixon 30, CC King 19

Laredo United 28, SA Northside Marshall 17

McAllen Rowe 48, La Joya 27

Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21

New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7

Odessa 49, EP Americas 27

Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14

Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38

SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19

SA Northside Taft 45, SA Veterans Memorial 35

Spring Westfield 51, Fort Bend Hightower 29

Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0

Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3

Austin LBJ 35, Pflugerville Weiss 21

Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13

Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10

Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0

Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT

Dallas Jefferson 9, Arlington Newman 6

Dallas Spruce 38, Dallas Roosevelt 12

EP Bel Air 48, EP Socorro 0

Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14

Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7

FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Grapevine 58, Azle 14

La Joya Palmview 40, Roma 34, OT

Laredo Cigarroa 14, Laredo Johnson 13

Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0

Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14

Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27

North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20

SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14

CLASS 4A

CC West Oso 55, CC John Paul 14

Houston Washington 68, Houston Austin 0

Houston Wheatley 41, La Marque 28

Mineral Wells 55, FW Western Hills 40

Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21

West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32

WF Hirschi 37, Brock 30

CLASS 3A

Crockett 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 19

Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35

Mathis 50, Taft 46

CLASS 2A

Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18

Mart 41, Marlin 6

Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6

Riviera Kaufer 17, Harlingen Marine Military 6

CLASS 1A

Avalon 55, Bynum 6

Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19

Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20

Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18

Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28

Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36

O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26

Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Paducah 46, Silverton 39

Trent 67, Lohn 34

Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14

OTHER

Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12

Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12

Eunice , N.M. 31, Ropesville Ropes 12

Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18

Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14

Lubbock Home School Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0

SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0

Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1

Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert