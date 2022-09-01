Texas high school football scores, Week 2: Sept. 1, 2022

Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 0
Arlington Bowie 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13
Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7
Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0
Clute Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 28
Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7
Cypress Woods 38, Fort Bend Dulles 3
Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35
Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9
Katy Taylor 16, Richmond George Ranch 0
Keller 21, Plano West 7
Klein Forest 24, Humble 17
Klein Oak 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 35
Laredo Nixon 30, CC King 19
Laredo United 28, SA Northside Marshall 17
McAllen Rowe 48, La Joya 27
Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7
Odessa 49, EP Americas 27
Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14
Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19
SA Northside Taft 45, SA Veterans Memorial 35
Spring Westfield 51, Fort Bend Hightower 29
Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0
Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Austin LBJ 35, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13
Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10
Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0
Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT
Dallas Jefferson 9, Arlington Newman 6
Dallas Spruce 38, Dallas Roosevelt 12
EP Bel Air 48, EP Socorro 0
Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14
Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Grapevine 58, Azle 14
La Joya Palmview 40, Roma 34, OT
Laredo Cigarroa 14, Laredo Johnson 13
Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0
Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14
Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27
North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20
SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14
CLASS 4A
CC West Oso 55, CC John Paul 14
Houston Washington 68, Houston Austin 0
Houston Wheatley 41, La Marque 28
Mineral Wells 55, FW Western Hills 40
Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21
West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32
WF Hirschi 37, Brock 30
CLASS 3A
Crockett 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 19
Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35
Mathis 50, Taft 46
CLASS 2A
Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18
Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6
Riviera Kaufer 17, Harlingen Marine Military 6
CLASS 1A
Avalon 55, Bynum 6
Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19
Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20
Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18
Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28
Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36
O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Paducah 46, Silverton 39
Trent 67, Lohn 34
Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14
OTHER
Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12
Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12
Eunice , N.M. 31, Ropesville Ropes 12
Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18
Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14
Lubbock Home School Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0
SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0
Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.
