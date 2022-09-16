 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 4: Sept. 15-16, 2022

From the Centex high school football: Week 4 coverage series
  • 0

Friday's scores

CLASS 6A

Allen 52, McKinney Boyd 24

Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10

Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28

Arlington Bowie 41, Royse City 28

Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18

Austin Bowie 27, Austin Anderson 24

Austin Vandegrift 41, Round Rock Stony Point 13

Bryan 31, Richmond Randle 10

Buda Hays 64, SA MacArthur 14

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10

Cibolo Steele 35, Midland Legacy 28, OT

Clute Brazoswood 63, Houston Westbury 13

Conroe 28, Willis 24

Copperas Cove 51, University 18

Cypress Falls 30, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31

Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6

De Soto 63, Dallas Skyline 0

Deer Park 35, Clear Brook 14

Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6

Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7

Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29

EP Montwood 63, EP Socorro 0

Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 25

Garland Sachse 48, Garland Rowlett 41

Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7

Houston Clear Lake 42, Channelview 21

Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7

Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26

Hurst Bell 56, FW Chisholm Trail 0

Justin Northwest 37, FW Brewer 7

Katy 41, Katy Morton Ranch 20

Katy Cinco Ranch 42, Katy Tompkins 14

Keller 35, Northwest Eaton 28

Keller Central 31, Haltom 16

Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33

La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20

Lake Travis 63, Austin Akins 0

Lamesa Klondike 74, Ackerly Sands 50

Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0

Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7

League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18

Longview 56, Lufkin 7

Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0

Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16

McAllen Rowe 28, La Joya Palmview 14

McKinney 49, Little Elm 16

Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15

Midland 18, Lubbock Monterey 13

New Braunfels Canyon 49, Boerne-Champion 32

North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0

North Garland 52, South Garland 0

Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27

PSJA North 55, McAllen 0

Richardson Berkner 45, Richardson Pearce 14

Rockwall-Heath 52, Hewitt Midway 24

Round Rock 52, Round Rock Westwood 7

SA East Central 27, Del Rio 7

SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14

SA Northside Brandeis 33, LEE 3

SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7

SA Northside Stevens 56, SA Northside Holmes 6

San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12

San Benito 53, Mission Memorial 7

Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14

Smithson Valley 21, SA Wagner 13

Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0

Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21

Weslaco 41, Mission Sharyland 10

Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28

Aledo 55, Azle 20

Alice 21, CC Flour Bluff 20

Amarillo 42, Odessa 17

Barbers Hill 28, Crosby 27

Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14

Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14

Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38

Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0

CC Calallen 24, Cuero 8

CC Tuloso-Midway 59, CC West Oso 13

Cleveland 0, The Woodlands College Park 0

Crowley 31, Weatherford 17

Dallas Conrad 34, Dallas Samuell 13

Dallas Kimball 16, Arlington Houston 9

Dallas South Oak Cliff 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 28

Dallas Spruce 35, Seagoville 28

Denison 34, Greenville 27

Denton 62, Gainesville 0

Donna 26, Edcouch-Elsa 8

Dripping Springs 77, Austin High 0

El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 21

Elgin 44, Bastrop Cedar Creek 15

Ennis 45, Corsicana 7

EP Andress 30, Clint Horizon 8

EP Austin 56, EP Hanks 14

EP Bel Air 38, Clint 7

EP Burges 24, EP Ysleta 21

EP Del Valle 38, Canutillo 7

EP Jefferson 17, EP Bowie 14

EP Parkland 45, EP Chapin 21

EP Riverside 35, Alamogordo, N.M. 21

Everman 48, Joshua 7

Forney 43, West Mesquite 14

Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10

Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13

Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Wakeland 37

FW Arlington Heights 50, FW Polytechnic 0

Galveston Ball 55, Houston Sterling 0

Granbury 29, Cleburne 26

Houston Milby 41, Houston Northside 0

Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0

Hutto 26, Converse Judson 23

Jacksonville 31, Longview Pine Tree 21

Kaufman 35, Athens 21

Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21

Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27

Lancaster 74, McKinney North 7

Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14

Lucas Lovejoy 59, Terrell 7

Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 14

Magnolia West 51, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6

Manvel 24, Friendswood 14

Mesquite Poteet 14, Princeton 10

Montgomery Lake Creek 71, Houston Bellaire 0

New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7

North Forney 41, Dallas Wilson 20

Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35

Pflugerville Weiss 49, New Braunfels 42

Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17

PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7

Red Oak 28, Killeen Ellison 21

Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7

Roma 30, Zapata 7

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA McCollum 7

SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20

SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28

SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7

SA Veterans Memorial 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 20

Saginaw Boswell 45, Euless Trinity 26

Seguin 37, Kyle Lehman 7

Sharyland Pioneer 49, Pharr Valley View 6

Somerset 43, Beeville Jones 22

Sulphur Springs 45, Van Alstyne 15

Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3

Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23

Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14

Vidor 51, St. Louis, La. 21

Whitehouse 57, Henderson 28

Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 31, Rusk 21

Anna 28, Celina 25

Argyle 41, Montgomery 20

Aubrey 68, Valera Panther Creek 0

Bandera 42, SA Cole 20

Bay City 22, Sealy 17

Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14

Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7

Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27

Brookshire Royal 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 28

Brownsboro 49, Longview Spring Hill 28

Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3

Burkburnett 41, Bowie 16

Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10

Burnet 28, Giddings 7

Caddo Mills 41, Krum 21

Canton 35, Mabank 7

Carthage 45, Marshall 7

Center 65, Daingerfield 44

China Spring 51, Connally 21

Cleveland Tarkington 40, Beaumont Kelly 21

Clint Mountain View 40, EP Irvin 17

Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 20

Dallas Hillcrest 17, Wilmer-Hutchins 13

Dallas Pinkston 50, Arlington Newman 0

Decatur 42, Pampa 13

Devine 34, Hondo 6

Dumas 57, Plainview 6

El Campo 50, Wharton 14

Fairfield 49, Robinson 21

Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6

Gatesville 43, Mexia 14

Gilmer 31, Lindale 23

Godley 64, Ponder 54

Graham 31, Iowa Park 17

Hamshire-Fannett 58, Splendora 3

Hillsboro 36, Jarrell 35

Houston Kashmere 48, Houston KIPP Northeast 12

Huntington 19, Warren 16

Ingleside 35, Rio Hondo 13

Kilgore 41, Hallsville 20

Kingsville King 54, CC John Paul 18

La Feria 54, Mercedes 47

La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14

Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13

Liberty Hill 49, Leander Rouse 21

Livingston 48, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 47

Llano 31, Coleman 6

Lorena 14, La Vega 6

Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13

Lumberton 56, Bridge City 7

Madisonville 63, Caldwell 8

Melissa 50, Crandall 22

Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28

Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6

Monahans 48, Snyder 21

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

Needville 29, Sweeny 0

Nevada Community 43, Farmersville 14

Paris 45, Van 13

Pearsall 30, Poteet 29

Pecos 14, Stanton 0

Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14

Quinlan Ford 48, Emory Rains 34

Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13

Rockport-Fulton 20, Orange Grove 13

SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26

San Elizario 49, Tornillo 0

Sanger 63, Mineral Wells 21

Seminole 36, Andrews 15

Shepherd 38, Hempstead 7

Silsbee 49, Freeport Brazosport 20

Springtown 39, Carrollton Creekview 14

Stafford 21, Rosenberg Lamar 10

Stephenville 56, Abilene Wylie 49

Sunnyvale 43, Ferris 14

Taylor 40, Smithville 35

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 16, Atlanta 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 17

Waxahachie Life 46, Wills Point 20

WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 50, Post 8

Alba-Golden 43, Big Sandy 25

Altair Rice 37, Palacios 27

Anahuac 55, San Augustine 20

Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6

Anthony 20, EP Cathedral 12

Arp 66, Tenaha 45

Bangs 28, Merkel 13

Bells 56, Pilot Point 19

Big Lake Reagan County 47, Iraan 6

Blanco 26, Boerne Geneva 7

Blooming Grove 35, Wortham 26

Bloomington 54, Runge 0

Blue Ridge 49, Wolfe City 0

Boling 32, Luling 6

Boyd 31, WF City View 14

Brady 62, Dublin 42

Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12

Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10

Buna 75, Kountze 6

Bushland 51, Borger 13

Callisburg 68, Bonham 26

Canadian 56, Perryton 14

Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28

Clyde 41, Ballinger 19

Coahoma 35, Colorado City 7

Columbus 70, Houston North Forest 0

Commerce 34, Paris North Lamar 33

Cooper 33, Collinsville 21

Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30

Cotulla 35, Carrizo Springs 28

Crockett 39, Groesbeck 34

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 50, Dallas Gateway 8

Dallas Madison 42, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

De Kalb 47, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 33

Denver City 39, Lovington, N.M. 16

Diboll 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21

Dilley 19, Freer 6

Early 19, Troy 0

East Chambers 27, Liberty 20

Edgewood 38, Elkhart 6

Edna 48, Sinton 21

Falfurrias 30, Aransas Pass 14

Franklin 41, Jasper 35

Friona 49, Dalhart 26

Ganado 40, Danbury 0

George West 45, Mathis 20

Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8

Grand Saline 42, Eustace 0

Grandview 68, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Gunter 21, Brock 16

Hallettsville 25, Pieper 0

Hardin 21, Hull-Daisetta 10

Hemphill 56, Kirbyville 28

Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12

Holliday 28, Childress 14

Hooks 40, Hawkins 0

Howe 42, Tioga 14

Idalou 17, Vernon 0

Ingram Moore 32, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22

Johnson City 45, Florence 7

Kemp 34, Rice 0

Kermit 62, TLC Midland 0

Lago Vista 36, La Grange 2

Leonard 45, Trenton 0

Little River Academy 37, Salado 15

Littlefield 42, Lamesa 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Slaton 22

Lyford 28, Hebbronville 2

Malakoff 52, Gladewater 13

Marion 35, Karnes City 12

McGregor 44, Clifton 21

Mineola 44, Bullard 43

Mount Vernon 65, Gladewater Sabine 28

Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20

Natalia 47, Lytle 3

Newton 24, West Orange-Stark 21

Nocona 45, Chico 13

Palestine Westwood 28, New Waverly 26

Palmer 36, Rogers 23

Poth 55, Schulenburg 0

Pottsboro 50, Muenster 15

Queen City 44, Clarksville 7

Quitman 15, Ore City 13

Redwater 14, New Diana 7

Sadler S&S Consolidated 35, Whitewright 29

San Diego 48, Odem 41

Santa Gertrudis Academy 40, Skidmore-Tynan 35

Santa Rosa 53, Progreso 0

Scurry-Rosser 55, Pattonville Prairiland 35

Sonora 27, Alpine 6

Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7

Tatum 49, New London West Rusk 39

Teague 30, Buffalo 12

Tolar 45, Comanche 14

Troup 60, Omaha Pewitt 56

Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21

Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0

Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 42, El Maton Tidehaven 22

Wall 29, Peaster 9

West 42, Whitney 20

Winnsboro 54, New Boston 28

Winona 23, Frankston 18

Woodville 33, Orangefield 7

Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

CLASS 2A

Alvord 38, Petrolia 6

Axtell 46, Hubbard 6

Baird 40, Veribest 25

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 40, Veribest 25

Beckville 51, Elysian Fields 19

Bogata Rivercrest 30, Paris Chisum 15

Booker 39, Memphis 6

Bremond 46, Holland 35

Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 22

Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6

Celeste 42, Quinlan Boles 28

Charlotte 38, Ben Bolt 32

Chilton 21, Hearne 0

Clarendon 55, Smyer 8

Colmesneil 36, Overton 24

Cross Plains 35, Junction 20

Cumby 50, Tyler All Saints 0

Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14

Dawson 62, Kerens 41

De Leon 52, Hico 7

Deweyville 33, Acadiana Christian, La. 22

Era 20, Electra 7

Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0

Flatonia 42, Falls City 14

Forsan 33, McCamey 2

Frost 52, CenTex Outlaws 0

Garrison 28, Alto 20

Gladewater Union Grove 14, Linden-Kildare 12

Gorman 52, Strawn 50

Granger 42, Goldthwaite 26

Gruver 37, Amarillo Highland Park 29

Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14

Harleton 41, Maud 13

Harper 21, Center Point 17

Haskell 21, Anson 0

Hawley 26, Albany 14

Honey Grove 40, Simms Bowie 6

Itasca 47, Bartlett 16

Kenedy 21, Somerville 13

La Pryor 65, Benavides 0

La Villa 49, Monte Alto 19

Lockney 76, Abilene Texas Leadership 13

Mart 21, Centerville 20

Mason 50, Christoval 12

Menard 50, Bronte 0

Milano 53, Meridian 6

Miles 56, Winters 12

Olney 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6

Olton 56, Bovina 26

Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2

Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7

Pineland West Sabine 50, Trinity 0

Price Carlisle 50, Corsicana Mildred 30

Ralls 35, Plains 14

Refugio 49, Bishop 0

Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18

Sabinal 34, Pettus 2

San Saba 26, Eldorado 0

Santo 34, Rio Vista 7

Seymour 32, Quanah 6

Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14

Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0

Shiner 49, East Bernard 7

Snook 20, Weimar 13

Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6

Stratford 35, Vega 8

Sudan 36, Seagraves 20

Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12

Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25

Thorndale 42, Iola 6

Thrall 66, Lexington 12

Three Rivers 26, Banquete 14

Timpson 40, Waskom 14

Tom Bean 30, Como-Pickton 18

Valley View 24, Lindsay 0

Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8

Wellington 14, Spearman 13

Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16

Wink 56, Sundown 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 60, Bynum 8

Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0

Avalon 76, Trinidad 31

Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0

Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0

Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16

Blum 54, Joshua Johnson County 6

Bowie Gold-Burg 77, Ladonia Fannindel 47

Brackett 58, Comfort 24

Bryson 53, Chillicothe 6

Chester 58, Calvert 22

Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0

Crowell 60, Matador Motley County 36

Eden 66, Gustine 44

Follett 40, Borden County 8

Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14

Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6

Imperial Buena Vista 88, Sierra Blanca 38

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Longview Heritage 56

Lingleville 72, Three Way 21

Loraine 70, Ira 34

May 46, Harrold 0

May 63, Garden City 34

McLean 68, Lefors 14

Medina 80, Bulverde Bracken 34

Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24

Mullin 58, Moran 44

Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24

New Home 28, Floydada 14

O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 6

Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22

Oglesby 48, Kopperl 0

Paint Rock 66, Trent 16

Penelope 34, Iredell 32

Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14

Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0

Ranger 37, Woodson 8

Rankin 50, Knox City 43

Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6

Robert Lee 46, Blackwell 38

Rochelle 65, Lometa 36

Ropesville Ropes 29, Hale Center 12

Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7

Savoy 32, Garland Christian 6

Southland 59, Lorenzo 14

Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8

Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0

Westbrook 58, Spur 8

White Deer 63, Wildorado 0

Whiteface 53, Anton 6

Whitharral 59, Meadow 12

Zephyr 68, Lohn 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Amarillo San Jacinto 46, Wilson 0

Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 13

Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6

Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0

Austin St. Andrew’s 36, Houston The Village 21

Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill 14

Baytown Christian 58, Bryan St. Joseph 12

Beaumont Legacy Christian 27, Burkeville 26

Bellaire Episcopal 38, FW Nolan 34

Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0

Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 29

Conroe Covenant 64, Logos Prep 58

Dallas Bishop Dunne 40, Dallas Shelton 0

Dallas Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Dallas Covenant 52, Dallas First Baptist 18

Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7

Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14

FW Nazarene 62, Vanguard 12

FW Southwest Christian 63, Plano John Paul II 0

FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Louise 10

Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28

Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21

Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35

Houston Texas Christian 77, Houston Westbury Christian 39

John Cooper 51, Dallas Greenhill 13

Lubbock Christ The King 67, Wellman-Union 18

Lucas Christian 75, Dallas Lutheran 30

Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12

Plano Prestonwood 24, FW All Saints 21

SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 7

SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0

SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21

Shiner St. Paul 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6

Temple Central Texas 13, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Tomball Concordia 21, Houston Lutheran South 11

Tyler Grace Community 56, Lone Oak 21

OTHER

Atlas Rattlers 20, McKinney Christian 17

Austin SPC 44, Austin Royals 14

Austin St. Dominic Savio 27, Schertz John Paul II 14

Azle Christian School 41, Mount Calm 6

Buda Johnson 49, Del Valle 22

Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, SA Atonement 0

Temple CenTex Homeschool 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 17

Community Christian 60, Killeen Memorial Christian 12

Concordia 70, McDade 65

Cypress Community Christian 49, Houston Northland Christian 7

DASCHE 42, HSAA 12

Davenport 62, Lockhart 42

Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40

Eagle Christian 72, Buckholts 71

Fort Bend Christian 17, Addison Trinity 8

Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock, forfeit

Frassati Catholic 22, Houston KIPP 12

Gholson 50, Morgan 39

Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 42, Irving Faustina Academy 22

KIPP Sunnyside 51, Houston Lutheran North 0

Lubbock Trinity 42, New Deal 10

Methodist Home 64, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 32

Midland Holy Cross 64, Grandfalls-Royalty 38

Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8

Pro-Vision Academy 16, Houston KIPP East End 6

Prosper Rock Hill 50, Denton Braswell 49

SA Jubilee 33, SA Lutheran 19

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19

San Antonio YMLA 45, Manor New Tech 30

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 38, Fredericksburg Heritage 28

Temple CenTex Homeschool 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Tyler Kings Academy 74, North Texas (NTX) 48

Walnut Springs def. Parkview Christian , forfeit

West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14

Westlake Academy 39, Fort Worth THESA 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Normangee vs. Lovelady, ccd.

Sulphur, Okla. vs. Whitesboro, ccd.

Van Horn vs. Sanderson, ccd.

Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.

Thursday's scores

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16

Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15

Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17

Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0

Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21

Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7

Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27

Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21

Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7

Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13

Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31

SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28

Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT

Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28

Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21

Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6

Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0

Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0

Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17

Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14

Midlothian 66, Waco High 0

N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6

Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16

Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

CLASS 4A

Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21

Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32

North Dallas 34, Venus 21

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21

CLASS 3A

Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24

Paradise 56, Millsap 14

Taft 63, Robstown 27

CLASS 2A

Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0

Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18

Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44

Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8

Groom 60, Claude 38

Happy 46, Kress 0

Hart 62, Rule 52

Jayton 40, Petersburg 34

Paducah 92, Miami 60

Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33

OTHER

Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17

EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22

Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35

Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31

West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26

Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

