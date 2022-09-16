Texas high school football scores, Week 4: Sept. 15-16, 2022

Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Allen 52, McKinney Boyd 24
Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10
Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28
Arlington Bowie 41, Royse City 28
Austin Bowie 27, Austin Anderson 24
Austin Vandegrift 41, Round Rock Stony Point 13
People are also reading…
Buda Hays 64, SA MacArthur 14
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10
Cibolo Steele 35, Midland Legacy 28, OT
Clute Brazoswood 63, Houston Westbury 13
Conroe 28, Willis 24
Cypress Falls 30, Cypress Lakes 0
Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31
Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6
De Soto 63, Dallas Skyline 0
Deer Park 35, Clear Brook 14
Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6
Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7
Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29
EP Montwood 63, EP Socorro 0
Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 25
Garland Sachse 48, Garland Rowlett 41
Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7
Houston Clear Lake 42, Channelview 21
Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7
Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26
Hurst Bell 56, FW Chisholm Trail 0
Justin Northwest 37, FW Brewer 7
Katy 41, Katy Morton Ranch 20
Katy Cinco Ranch 42, Katy Tompkins 14
Keller 35, Northwest Eaton 28
Keller Central 31, Haltom 16
La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20
Lake Travis 63, Austin Akins 0
Lamesa Klondike 74, Ackerly Sands 50
Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0
Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7
League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18
Longview 56, Lufkin 7
Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0
Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16
McAllen Rowe 28, La Joya Palmview 14
McKinney 49, Little Elm 16
Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15
Midland 18, Lubbock Monterey 13
New Braunfels Canyon 49, Boerne-Champion 32
North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0
North Garland 52, South Garland 0
Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27
PSJA North 55, McAllen 0
Richardson Berkner 45, Richardson Pearce 14
Round Rock 52, Round Rock Westwood 7
SA East Central 27, Del Rio 7
SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14
SA Northside Brandeis 33, LEE 3
SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7
SA Northside Stevens 56, SA Northside Holmes 6
San Benito 53, Mission Memorial 7
Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14
Smithson Valley 21, SA Wagner 13
Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0
Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21
Weslaco 41, Mission Sharyland 10
Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28
Aledo 55, Azle 20
Alice 21, CC Flour Bluff 20
Amarillo 42, Odessa 17
Barbers Hill 28, Crosby 27
Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14
Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38
Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0
CC Calallen 24, Cuero 8
CC Tuloso-Midway 59, CC West Oso 13
Cleveland 0, The Woodlands College Park 0
Crowley 31, Weatherford 17
Dallas Conrad 34, Dallas Samuell 13
Dallas Kimball 16, Arlington Houston 9
Dallas South Oak Cliff 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 28
Dallas Spruce 35, Seagoville 28
Denison 34, Greenville 27
Denton 62, Gainesville 0
Donna 26, Edcouch-Elsa 8
Dripping Springs 77, Austin High 0
El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 21
Elgin 44, Bastrop Cedar Creek 15
Ennis 45, Corsicana 7
EP Andress 30, Clint Horizon 8
EP Austin 56, EP Hanks 14
EP Bel Air 38, Clint 7
EP Burges 24, EP Ysleta 21
EP Del Valle 38, Canutillo 7
EP Jefferson 17, EP Bowie 14
EP Parkland 45, EP Chapin 21
EP Riverside 35, Alamogordo, N.M. 21
Everman 48, Joshua 7
Forney 43, West Mesquite 14
Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10
Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13
Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Wakeland 37
FW Arlington Heights 50, FW Polytechnic 0
Galveston Ball 55, Houston Sterling 0
Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
Houston Milby 41, Houston Northside 0
Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0
Hutto 26, Converse Judson 23
Jacksonville 31, Longview Pine Tree 21
Kaufman 35, Athens 21
Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21
Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27
Lancaster 74, McKinney North 7
Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14
Lucas Lovejoy 59, Terrell 7
Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 14
Magnolia West 51, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6
Manvel 24, Friendswood 14
Mesquite Poteet 14, Princeton 10
Montgomery Lake Creek 71, Houston Bellaire 0
New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7
North Forney 41, Dallas Wilson 20
Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35
Pflugerville Weiss 49, New Braunfels 42
Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17
PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7
Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7
Roma 30, Zapata 7
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA McCollum 7
SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20
SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28
SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7
SA Veterans Memorial 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 20
Saginaw Boswell 45, Euless Trinity 26
Seguin 37, Kyle Lehman 7
Sharyland Pioneer 49, Pharr Valley View 6
Somerset 43, Beeville Jones 22
Sulphur Springs 45, Van Alstyne 15
Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3
Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23
Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14
Vidor 51, St. Louis, La. 21
Whitehouse 57, Henderson 28
Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 31, Rusk 21
Anna 28, Celina 25
Argyle 41, Montgomery 20
Aubrey 68, Valera Panther Creek 0
Bandera 42, SA Cole 20
Bay City 22, Sealy 17
Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7
Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27
Brookshire Royal 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 28
Brownsboro 49, Longview Spring Hill 28
Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3
Burkburnett 41, Bowie 16
Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10
Burnet 28, Giddings 7
Caddo Mills 41, Krum 21
Canton 35, Mabank 7
Carthage 45, Marshall 7
Center 65, Daingerfield 44
Cleveland Tarkington 40, Beaumont Kelly 21
Clint Mountain View 40, EP Irvin 17
Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 20
Dallas Hillcrest 17, Wilmer-Hutchins 13
Dallas Pinkston 50, Arlington Newman 0
Decatur 42, Pampa 13
Devine 34, Hondo 6
Dumas 57, Plainview 6
El Campo 50, Wharton 14
Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6
Gilmer 31, Lindale 23
Godley 64, Ponder 54
Graham 31, Iowa Park 17
Hamshire-Fannett 58, Splendora 3
Hillsboro 36, Jarrell 35
Houston Kashmere 48, Houston KIPP Northeast 12
Huntington 19, Warren 16
Ingleside 35, Rio Hondo 13
Kilgore 41, Hallsville 20
Kingsville King 54, CC John Paul 18
La Feria 54, Mercedes 47
La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14
Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
Liberty Hill 49, Leander Rouse 21
Livingston 48, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 47
Llano 31, Coleman 6
Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13
Lumberton 56, Bridge City 7
Melissa 50, Crandall 22
Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28
Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6
Monahans 48, Snyder 21
Needville 29, Sweeny 0
Nevada Community 43, Farmersville 14
Paris 45, Van 13
Pearsall 30, Poteet 29
Pecos 14, Stanton 0
Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14
Quinlan Ford 48, Emory Rains 34
Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13
Rockport-Fulton 20, Orange Grove 13
SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26
San Elizario 49, Tornillo 0
Sanger 63, Mineral Wells 21
Seminole 36, Andrews 15
Shepherd 38, Hempstead 7
Silsbee 49, Freeport Brazosport 20
Springtown 39, Carrollton Creekview 14
Stafford 21, Rosenberg Lamar 10
Stephenville 56, Abilene Wylie 49
Sunnyvale 43, Ferris 14
Taylor 40, Smithville 35
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 16, Atlanta 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 17
Waxahachie Life 46, Wills Point 20
WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 50, Post 8
Alba-Golden 43, Big Sandy 25
Altair Rice 37, Palacios 27
Anahuac 55, San Augustine 20
Anthony 20, EP Cathedral 12
Arp 66, Tenaha 45
Bangs 28, Merkel 13
Bells 56, Pilot Point 19
Big Lake Reagan County 47, Iraan 6
Blanco 26, Boerne Geneva 7
Blooming Grove 35, Wortham 26
Bloomington 54, Runge 0
Blue Ridge 49, Wolfe City 0
Boling 32, Luling 6
Boyd 31, WF City View 14
Brady 62, Dublin 42
Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12
Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10
Buna 75, Kountze 6
Bushland 51, Borger 13
Callisburg 68, Bonham 26
Canadian 56, Perryton 14
Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28
Clyde 41, Ballinger 19
Coahoma 35, Colorado City 7
Columbus 70, Houston North Forest 0
Commerce 34, Paris North Lamar 33
Cooper 33, Collinsville 21
Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30
Cotulla 35, Carrizo Springs 28
Crockett 39, Groesbeck 34
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 50, Dallas Gateway 8
Dallas Madison 42, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
De Kalb 47, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 33
Denver City 39, Lovington, N.M. 16
Diboll 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21
Dilley 19, Freer 6
Early 19, Troy 0
East Chambers 27, Liberty 20
Edgewood 38, Elkhart 6
Edna 48, Sinton 21
Falfurrias 30, Aransas Pass 14
Franklin 41, Jasper 35
Friona 49, Dalhart 26
Ganado 40, Danbury 0
George West 45, Mathis 20
Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8
Grand Saline 42, Eustace 0
Grandview 68, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Gunter 21, Brock 16
Hallettsville 25, Pieper 0
Hardin 21, Hull-Daisetta 10
Hemphill 56, Kirbyville 28
Henrietta 42, Archer City 7
Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12
Holliday 28, Childress 14
Hooks 40, Hawkins 0
Howe 42, Tioga 14
Idalou 17, Vernon 0
Ingram Moore 32, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22
Johnson City 45, Florence 7
Kemp 34, Rice 0
Kermit 62, TLC Midland 0
Lago Vista 36, La Grange 2
Leonard 45, Trenton 0
Littlefield 42, Lamesa 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Slaton 22
Lyford 28, Hebbronville 2
Malakoff 52, Gladewater 13
Marion 35, Karnes City 12
McGregor 44, Clifton 21
Mineola 44, Bullard 43
Mount Vernon 65, Gladewater Sabine 28
Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20
Natalia 47, Lytle 3
Newton 24, West Orange-Stark 21
Nocona 45, Chico 13
Palestine Westwood 28, New Waverly 26
Poth 55, Schulenburg 0
Pottsboro 50, Muenster 15
Queen City 44, Clarksville 7
Quitman 15, Ore City 13
Redwater 14, New Diana 7
Sadler S&S Consolidated 35, Whitewright 29
San Diego 48, Odem 41
Santa Gertrudis Academy 40, Skidmore-Tynan 35
Santa Rosa 53, Progreso 0
Scurry-Rosser 55, Pattonville Prairiland 35
Sonora 27, Alpine 6
Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
Tatum 49, New London West Rusk 39
Teague 30, Buffalo 12
Tolar 45, Comanche 14
Troup 60, Omaha Pewitt 56
Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0
Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 42, El Maton Tidehaven 22
Wall 29, Peaster 9
Winnsboro 54, New Boston 28
Winona 23, Frankston 18
Woodville 33, Orangefield 7
Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21
CLASS 2A
Alvord 38, Petrolia 6
Axtell 46, Hubbard 6
Baird 40, Veribest 25
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 40, Veribest 25
Beckville 51, Elysian Fields 19
Bogata Rivercrest 30, Paris Chisum 15
Booker 39, Memphis 6
Bremond 46, Holland 35
Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 22
Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6
Celeste 42, Quinlan Boles 28
Charlotte 38, Ben Bolt 32
Clarendon 55, Smyer 8
Colmesneil 36, Overton 24
Cross Plains 35, Junction 20
Cumby 50, Tyler All Saints 0
Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14
Dawson 62, Kerens 41
De Leon 52, Hico 7
Deweyville 33, Acadiana Christian, La. 22
Era 20, Electra 7
Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0
Flatonia 42, Falls City 14
Forsan 33, McCamey 2
Frost 52, CenTex Outlaws 0
Garrison 28, Alto 20
Gladewater Union Grove 14, Linden-Kildare 12
Gorman 52, Strawn 50
Granger 42, Goldthwaite 26
Gruver 37, Amarillo Highland Park 29
Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14
Harleton 41, Maud 13
Harper 21, Center Point 17
Haskell 21, Anson 0
Hawley 26, Albany 14
Honey Grove 40, Simms Bowie 6
Itasca 47, Bartlett 16
Kenedy 21, Somerville 13
La Pryor 65, Benavides 0
La Villa 49, Monte Alto 19
Lockney 76, Abilene Texas Leadership 13
Mason 50, Christoval 12
Menard 50, Bronte 0
Milano 53, Meridian 6
Miles 56, Winters 12
Olney 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6
Olton 56, Bovina 26
Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2
Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7
Pineland West Sabine 50, Trinity 0
Price Carlisle 50, Corsicana Mildred 30
Ralls 35, Plains 14
Refugio 49, Bishop 0
Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18
Sabinal 34, Pettus 2
San Saba 26, Eldorado 0
Santo 34, Rio Vista 7
Seymour 32, Quanah 6
Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14
Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0
Shiner 49, East Bernard 7
Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6
Stratford 35, Vega 8
Sudan 36, Seagraves 20
Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12
Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25
Thorndale 42, Iola 6
Three Rivers 26, Banquete 14
Timpson 40, Waskom 14
Tom Bean 30, Como-Pickton 18
Valley View 24, Lindsay 0
Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8
Wellington 14, Spearman 13
Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16
Wink 56, Sundown 14
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0
Avalon 76, Trinidad 31
Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0
Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0
Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16
Blum 54, Joshua Johnson County 6
Bowie Gold-Burg 77, Ladonia Fannindel 47
Brackett 58, Comfort 24
Bryson 53, Chillicothe 6
Chester 58, Calvert 22
Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0
Crowell 60, Matador Motley County 36
Eden 66, Gustine 44
Follett 40, Borden County 8
Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14
Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6
Imperial Buena Vista 88, Sierra Blanca 38
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Longview Heritage 56
Lingleville 72, Three Way 21
Loraine 70, Ira 34
May 46, Harrold 0
May 63, Garden City 34
McLean 68, Lefors 14
Medina 80, Bulverde Bracken 34
Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24
Mullin 58, Moran 44
Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24
New Home 28, Floydada 14
O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 6
Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22
Oglesby 48, Kopperl 0
Paint Rock 66, Trent 16
Penelope 34, Iredell 32
Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14
Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0
Ranger 37, Woodson 8
Rankin 50, Knox City 43
Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6
Robert Lee 46, Blackwell 38
Rochelle 65, Lometa 36
Ropesville Ropes 29, Hale Center 12
Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7
Savoy 32, Garland Christian 6
Southland 59, Lorenzo 14
Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24
Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8
Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0
Westbrook 58, Spur 8
White Deer 63, Wildorado 0
Whiteface 53, Anton 6
Whitharral 59, Meadow 12
Zephyr 68, Lohn 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo San Jacinto 46, Wilson 0
Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 13
Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6
Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0
Austin St. Andrew’s 36, Houston The Village 21
Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill 14
Baytown Christian 58, Bryan St. Joseph 12
Beaumont Legacy Christian 27, Burkeville 26
Bellaire Episcopal 38, FW Nolan 34
Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0
Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 29
Conroe Covenant 64, Logos Prep 58
Dallas Bishop Dunne 40, Dallas Shelton 0
Dallas Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Dallas Covenant 52, Dallas First Baptist 18
Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7
Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14
FW Southwest Christian 63, Plano John Paul II 0
FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Louise 10
Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28
Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21
Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35
Houston Texas Christian 77, Houston Westbury Christian 39
John Cooper 51, Dallas Greenhill 13
Lubbock Christ The King 67, Wellman-Union 18
Lucas Christian 75, Dallas Lutheran 30
Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12
Plano Prestonwood 24, FW All Saints 21
SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 7
SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0
SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21
Shiner St. Paul 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6
Temple Central Texas 13, Bryan Brazos Christian 6
Tomball Concordia 21, Houston Lutheran South 11
Tyler Grace Community 56, Lone Oak 21
OTHER
Atlas Rattlers 20, McKinney Christian 17
Austin SPC 44, Austin Royals 14
Austin St. Dominic Savio 27, Schertz John Paul II 14
Azle Christian School 41, Mount Calm 6
Buda Johnson 49, Del Valle 22
Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, SA Atonement 0
Temple CenTex Homeschool 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 17
Community Christian 60, Killeen Memorial Christian 12
Concordia 70, McDade 65
Cypress Community Christian 49, Houston Northland Christian 7
DASCHE 42, HSAA 12
Davenport 62, Lockhart 42
Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40
Eagle Christian 72, Buckholts 71
Fort Bend Christian 17, Addison Trinity 8
Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock, forfeit
Frassati Catholic 22, Houston KIPP 12
Gholson 50, Morgan 39
Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 42, Irving Faustina Academy 22
KIPP Sunnyside 51, Houston Lutheran North 0
Lubbock Trinity 42, New Deal 10
Methodist Home 64, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 32
Midland Holy Cross 64, Grandfalls-Royalty 38
Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8
Pro-Vision Academy 16, Houston KIPP East End 6
Prosper Rock Hill 50, Denton Braswell 49
SA Jubilee 33, SA Lutheran 19
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19
San Antonio YMLA 45, Manor New Tech 30
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 38, Fredericksburg Heritage 28
Temple CenTex Homeschool 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Tyler Kings Academy 74, North Texas (NTX) 48
Walnut Springs def. Parkview Christian , forfeit
West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14
Westlake Academy 39, Fort Worth THESA 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Normangee vs. Lovelady, ccd.
Sulphur, Okla. vs. Whitesboro, ccd.
Van Horn vs. Sanderson, ccd.
Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16
Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15
Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17
Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0
Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21
Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21
Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7
Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27
Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21
Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7
Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13
Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31
SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28
Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT
Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28
Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21
Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6
Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0
Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0
Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17
Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14
Midlothian 66, Waco High 0
N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6
Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16
Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
CLASS 4A
Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21
Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32
North Dallas 34, Venus 21
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21
CLASS 3A
Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24
Paradise 56, Millsap 14
Taft 63, Robstown 27
CLASS 2A
Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0
Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18
Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44
Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8
Groom 60, Claude 38
Happy 46, Kress 0
Hart 62, Rule 52
Jayton 40, Petersburg 34
Paducah 92, Miami 60
Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33
OTHER
Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17
EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22
Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35
Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31
West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26
Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/