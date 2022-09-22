Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 22, 2022

Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20
Arlington Bowie 59, Arlington Houston 7
Buda Hays 34, Boerne-Champion 29
Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2
Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 0
Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13
Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21
Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63
Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14
Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20
New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20
PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21
SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27
Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0
Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0
Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14
Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0
Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0
El Paso Eastlake 24, EP Americas 22
EP Burges 27, EP Hanks 7
Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21
Houston Madison 54, Houston Austin 0
Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10
La Joya Palmview 21, McAllen Memorial 12
Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8
McKinney North 34, Tyler 13
Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25
Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7
Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7
SA Harlandale 55, SA Brackenridge 43
SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 0
University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16
Victoria West 72, CC King 21
CLASS 4A
Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13
Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0
FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30
Wilmer-Hutchins 20, Dallas Pinkston 14
CLASS 3A
Santa Rosa 14, George West 12
CLASS 2A
Granger 35, Bruni 6
Gruver 24, Spearman 20
La Villa 38, Harlingen Marine Military 14
Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT
CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30
Jayton 34, Silverton 27
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 78, Tyler Kings Academy 24
Lingleville 68, Iredell 22
Loraine 60, Ackerly Sands 15
Medina 54, Santa Anna 8
Paducah 41, Hedley 20
Ranger 62, Gustine 16
Rankin 88, Van Horn 39
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 52, CC Arlington Heights Christian 6
OTHER
Jersey Village 65, Houston Spring Woods 0
Sotomayor 14, SA Northside Holmes 8
West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14
Worthing 55, Houston Scarborough 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/