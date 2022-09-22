 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 22, 2022

  • 0

Thursday's scores

CLASS 6A

Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20

Arlington Bowie 59, Arlington Houston 7

Buda Hays 34, Boerne-Champion 29

Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2

Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 0

Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13

Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21

Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3

Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63

Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14

Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20

New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20

PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21

Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21

SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27

Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0

Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0

Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14

Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0

Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0

El Paso Eastlake 24, EP Americas 22

EP Burges 27, EP Hanks 7

Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21

Houston Madison 54, Houston Austin 0

Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10

La Joya Palmview 21, McAllen Memorial 12

Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8

McKinney North 34, Tyler 13

Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25

Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7

Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7

SA Harlandale 55, SA Brackenridge 43

SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 0

University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16

Victoria West 72, CC King 21

CLASS 4A

Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13

Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0

FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30

Wilmer-Hutchins 20, Dallas Pinkston 14

CLASS 3A

Santa Rosa 14, George West 12

CLASS 2A

Granger 35, Bruni 6

Gruver 24, Spearman 20

La Villa 38, Harlingen Marine Military 14

Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30

Jayton 34, Silverton 27

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 78, Tyler Kings Academy 24

Lingleville 68, Iredell 22

Loraine 60, Ackerly Sands 15

Medina 54, Santa Anna 8

Paducah 41, Hedley 20

Ranger 62, Gustine 16

Rankin 88, Van Horn 39

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 52, CC Arlington Heights Christian 6

OTHER

Jersey Village 65, Houston Spring Woods 0

Sotomayor 14, SA Northside Holmes 8

West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14

Worthing 55, Houston Scarborough 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

