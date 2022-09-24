Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 22-24, 2022

Saturday's scores
CLASS 6A
Cypress Creek 28, Houston Memorial 26
Cypress Springs 36, Cypress Park 14
Houston Westbury 33, Houston MSTC 14
Klein Forest 52, Waller 0
Odessa 35, Schertz Clemens 14
SA Northside Clark 58, LEE 17
CLASS 5A
Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Bush 13
Fort Bend Marshall 35, Port Neches-Groves 14
Houston Waltrip 71, Houston Northside 0
Rosenberg Lamar 42, Bryan Rudder 35, OT
SA Highlands 42, SA Jefferson 19
Seguin 54, SA MacArthur 27
Vidor 22, Addison Trinity 14
CLASS 4A
Lumberton 48, Tatum 42
CLASS 2A
Booker 48, Morton 0
Centerville 30, Jefferson 28
Chilton 52, Deweyville 18
Eldorado 17, TLC Midland 0
CLASS 1A
Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 6
Blum 60, Keene 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 59, High Island 14
Dallas Episcopal 54, Gladewater Sabine 0
Dallas Lutheran 51, Wylie Prep 6
Midland Christian 47, Del Rio 20
OTHER
Houston Emery/Weiner School 68, Chester 54
Resurrection Christian , Colo. 34, Katy Pope John 21
San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Warren 52, OT
Tomball Homeschool 17, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 14
Yates 36, Houston North Forest 28
Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 37, Lubbock Monterey 7
Aldine Davis 57, Aldine 7
Allen 43, Denton Braswell 7
Amarillo Tascosa 45, Amarillo 10
Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 18
Arlington Martin 34, South Grand Prairie 21
Austin Westlake 35, Lake Travis 20
Brownsville Rivera 32, Edinburg Economedes 7
Cibolo Steele 48, Fort Bend Christian 7
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13
Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21
Converse Judson 60, Midland Legacy 50
Coppell 46, Plano West 35
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Stratford 31
Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17
Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12
Dallas Jesuit 56, Irving 7
Dallas White 42, Dallas Sunset 0
De Soto 42, Waxahachie 24
Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21
Duncanville 59, Cedar Hill 28
EP Franklin 70, EP Socorro 0
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0
Garland 19, Garland Rowlett 0
Harlingen South 7, Weslaco East 3
Houston King 42, Humble 21
Houston Lamar 35, Houston Heights 21
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13
Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Hurst Bell 21, Crowley 17
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Keller 49, Keller Central 28
Keller Fossil Ridge 46, Northwest Eaton 28
Klein 38, Tomball 35
Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7
La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27
Laredo Alexander 48, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Laredo Johnson 42, La Joya 14
Laredo United South 32, Weslaco 18
League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35
Lewisville 28, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Lewisville Marcus 23, Lewisville Hebron 21
Longview 21, Lancaster 13
Los Fresnos 42, Mission 13
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34
Mansfield Summit 40, Burleson 22
McAllen 56, Rio Grande City 14
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
McKinney 45, McKinney Boyd 28
Mesquite 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Midland 74, EP Andress 14
North Crowley 35, Euless Trinity 20
North Mesquite 30, West Mesquite 24
Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28
Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0
Plano 33, Plano East 22
Prosper 49, Prosper Rock Hill 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Berkner 7
Richardson Pearce 48, Irving Nimitz 7
Rockwall 56, Rockwall-Heath 21
SA Johnson 63, SA Roosevelt 35
SA Northside Stevens 33, SA Northside Jay 13
SA Northside Taft 24, SA Northside O’Connor 6
SA Reagan 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Martin 25
San Angelo Central 63, Abilene Wylie 61
San Benito 51, Edinburg 0
Spring Westfield 61, Spring 22
The Woodlands 63, Conroe 7
Weatherford 46, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Wolfforth Frenship 56, Cleveland, N.M. 52
Wylie 28, North Garland 24
CLASS 5A
Aledo 73, Saginaw 7
Alice 73, La Feria 13
Amarillo Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24
Angleton 48, Magnolia 37
Azle 54, FW Brewer 0
Baytown Lee 51, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Brownsville Pace 48, Donna North 13
Canutillo 35, EP Parkland 7
Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 17
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Molina 28
CC Calallen 54, Zapata 0
CC Flour Bluff 38, Rockport-Fulton 13
CC Miller 49, CC Ray 17, OT
CC Tuloso-Midway 54, Kingsville King 20
Cedar Park 59, Georgetown East View 17
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 27
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Moody 0
Dallas Kimball 34, Dallas Spruce 29
Dallas Wilson 54, Dallas Conrad 0
Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27
Denton Ryan 24, Lewisville The Colony 10
Donna 71, Brownsville Lopez 0
Dripping Springs 55, Austin Bowie 7
Elgin 22, Pflugerville Connally 0
EP Austin 32, El Paso 7
EP Bel Air 35, EP Jefferson 7
EP Del Valle 36, EP Chapin 0
EP Eastwood 56, EP El Dorado 34
EP Riverside 65, Clint Horizon 13
Everman 35, Ennis 33
Floresville 49, SA Memorial 19
Forney 41, Lufkin 21
Frisco Reedy 59, Frisco Liberty 7
Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Lone Star 10
FW Wyatt 14, FW Southwest 6
Grapevine 56, FW North Side 21
Greenville 34, Princeton 6
Gregory-Portland 41, Port Lavaca Calhoun 22
Houston Sterling 56, Sharpstown 0
Humble Kingwood Park 49, Crosby 22
Jacksonville 34, Athens 17
Kaufman 21, Sunnyvale 7
Lake Dallas 59, Carrollton Creekview 14
Laredo Cigarroa 27, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22
Leander Glenn 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
Lindale 44, Henderson 17
Lockhart 56, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
Lucas Lovejoy 51, Denison 7
Mansfield Legacy 19, Dallas Skyline 7
Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14
Marshall 36, Longview Pine Tree 7
Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0
Mission Memorial 27, Brownsville Hanna 25
Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21
Nacogdoches 34, Whitehouse 23
Plainview 35, Hereford 32
PSJA Memorial 29, Pharr Valley View 10
Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0
Roma 43, Brownsville Porter 21
SA Alamo Heights 62, SA Burbank 0
SA Houston 26, SA Edison 24
SA McCollum 14, SA Lanier 9
SA Southside 33, Castroville Medina Valley 21
SA Southwest 28, Eagle Pass Winn 13
Saginaw Boswell 45, FW Paschal 13
Sulphur Springs 24, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6
Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 31
Texas City 41, Galena Park 7
Victoria East 54, CC Carroll 7
Wichita Falls 34, Iowa Park 7
Willis 63, Grand Oaks 3
Wylie East 45, Garland Sachse 17
CLASS 4A
Andrews 64, Lubbock 14
Anna 47, Pittsburg 12
Aubrey 66, Bridgeport 15
Bandera 25, Hondo 24
Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0
Bellville 63, La Marque 6
Big Spring 27, Snyder 24
Boerne 41, Salado 7
Burnet 49, Early 48
Caddo Mills 57, Ferris 43
Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14
Carrizo Springs 27, Crystal City 2
Carthage 56, Bullard 7
CC West Oso 40, Bishop 38
Center 52, Canton 0
Clint 56, EP Irvin 14
Clint Mountain View 50, Santa Teresa, N.M. 14
Crandall 54, Mesquite Poteet 7
Cuero 82, Beeville Jones 28
Dalhart 35, Borger 27
Dallas Hillcrest 56, Dallas Jefferson 0
Decatur 59, Alvarado 29
Devine 42, Uvalde 14
Fairfield 40, Eustace 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 20, SA East Central 10
Fort Stockton 34, EP Ysleta 14
Fredericksburg 23, Marble Falls 0
FW Dunbar 60, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gainesville 17, Sanger 14
Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7
Glen Rose 28, Springtown 14
Graham 59, Mineral Wells 14
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Bridge City 0
Houston Furr 62, Houston Wheatley 13
Houston Washington 48, Houston Kashmere 0
Ingleside 45, Raymondville 8
Jasper 21, Liberty 14
Kilgore 32, Palestine 0
La Grange 38, Splendora 7
La Vernia 28, Sinton 27
Lake Worth 50, FW Castleberry 0
Lamesa 16, Fabens 6
Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0
Liberty Hill 63, Kerrville Tivy 6
Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
Llano 59, SA Cole 0
Mabank 43, Waxahachie Life 19
Melissa 56, Terrell 21
Midlothian Heritage 41, Joshua 0
Monahans 40, Denver City 27
Nevada Community 21, Dallas Lincoln 14
Orange Grove 27, San Diego 6
Pampa 28, Perryton 21
Paris North Lamar 48, Wills Point 7
Pearsall 50, Lytle 20
Pleasanton 28, Poteet 13
Port Isabel 26, Edcouch-Elsa 14
Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20
Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18
Seminole 68, Pecos 20
Shepherd 34, Crockett 26
Silsbee 48, West Orange-Stark 27
Stafford 34, Needville 7
Stephenville 43, WF Rider 42
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 30, Paris 14
Van 41, Brownsboro 21
Venus 41, Arlington Newman 15
Wharton 28, Sweeny 14
Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 35, Quinlan Boles 12
Alpine 41, Odessa Compass 7
Amarillo River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0
Anahuac 65, Hardin 12
Anderson-Shiro 32, Kountze 0
Anthony 21, EP Bowie 12
Atlanta 35, Bullard Brook Hill 28
Bangs 49, De Leon 21
Banquete 36, Monte Alto 8
Bells 42, Callisburg 13
Blanco 39, Luling 0
Blue Ridge 44, Whitewright 6
Boling 46, Danbury 6
Brady 47, Christoval 27
Breckenridge 56, FW Benbrook 17
Brock 55, Boyd 6
Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14
Buffalo 46, Normangee 0
Burkburnett 35, Vernon 30
Bushland 38, Dumas 20
CC London 38, Aransas Pass 6
Childress 49, Bowie 22
Cisco 54, Colorado City 0
Clyde 29, Sweetwater 28, OT
Coahoma 21, Merkel 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 40, Huntington 0
Coleman 61, Goldthwaite 0
Columbus 42, Huffman Hargrave 7
Comanche 31, Albany 28
Commerce 49, Bonham 21
Cooper 49, Wolfe City 6
Corrigan-Camden 56, Hempstead 20
Cotulla 61, Robstown 35
Crane 67, Tornillo 0
Dallas Gateway 36, Dallas A+ Academy 6
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
De Kalb 65, Tenaha 14
Diboll 21, Woodville 14
Dublin 34, Florence 23
East Chambers 36, Kirbyville 16
Edgewood 59, Winona 26
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Altair Rice 28
Elysian Fields 49, Queen City 10
Frankston 16, Harleton 12
Grand Saline 50, Quitman 13
Grandview 70, Maypearl 7
Gunter 59, Gladewater 7
Hemphill 56, Trinity 0
Hitchcock 49, The Woodlands Christian 26
Hooks 57, Omaha Pewitt 40
Howe 68, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Jacksboro 42, Henrietta 0
Jarrell 26, Taylor 20
Jourdanton 44, SA Kennedy 7
Karnes City 56, West Campus 0
Kermit 14, Forsan 13
Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8
Leonard 45, Tom Bean 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26
Malakoff 63, Kemp 0
Millsap 30, Clifton 22
Mount Vernon 42, Mineola 25
Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20
New Boston 29, Redwater 14
New London West Rusk 56, Arp 35
Newton 53, Warren 6
Nixon-Smiley 40, Comfort 34
Nocona 37, Valley View 34
Orangefield 28, Buna 14
Ore City 32, Gladewater Union Grove 7
Palacios 42, Mathis 22
Paradise 55, Ponder 7
Pattonville Prairiland 25, Paris Chisum 24
Poth 56, Dilley 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 17, Premont 14
Shallowater 15, Idalou 8
Sonora 61, Harper 8
Stanton 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Stockdale 47, Freer 0
Taft 33, Odem 26
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Eastland 17
Van Alstyne 32, Krum 27
Van Vleck 50, Wallis Brazos 43
Vanderbilt Industrial 23, Goliad 22
Waskom 35, New Diana 14
WF City View 49, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
White Oak 55, Elkhart 52
Whitesboro 58, Pilot Point 24
Winnsboro 73, Emory Rains 13
Yoakum 42, Gonzales 15
CLASS 2A
Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
Amarillo Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 55, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 52
Beckville 56, Big Sandy 0
Ben Bolt 36, Pettus 0
Bogata Rivercrest 27, Como-Pickton 6
Bronte 52, Eden 35
Burton 13, Falls City 12
Cayuga 30, Axtell 7
Celeste 43, Chico 8
Clarendon 41, Tulia 28
Collinsville 26, Lindsay 0
Cross Plains 45, Smyer 20
Cushing 23, Colmesneil 20
Farwell 30, Friona 6
Flatonia 62, Thrall 20
Garrison 52, Pineland West Sabine 0
Groveton 32, Alto 20
Hale Center 13, Floydada 7
Hamilton 40, San Saba 28
Hawley 55, Anson 0
Hico 51, Frost 20
Holland 49, Weimar 7
Italy 42, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Joaquin 67, Shelbyville 20
Junction 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Linden-Kildare 28, Overton 26
Louise 43, Runge 0
Lovelady 50, Jewett Leon 7
Mart 67, Meridian 0
Mason 55, Ballinger 0
Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8
Milano 30, Cypress Community Christian 29
Moody 10, Valley Mills 6
Mount Enterprise 58, Alpha Omega 23
Muenster 69, Era 0
New Deal 27, Vega 12
Ozona 41, Miles 26
Petrolia 34, Electra 7
Post 21, Slaton 6
Price Carlisle 48, Lone Oak 32
Ralls 27, Seagraves 18
Refugio 55, Bloomington 0
Riesel 66, Bruceville-Eddy 12
Rocksprings 12, D’Hanis 0
Sabinal 49, Charlotte 0
Santa Maria 62, Progreso 0
Saratoga West Hardin 20, Hull-Daisetta 14
Seymour 71, Munday 0
Shamrock 44, Bovina 0
Shiner 50, Ganado 12
Somerville 35, Yorktown 28
Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22
Stamford 48, Winters 12
Stinnett West Texas 12, Lockney 6
Sudan 56, Plains 12
Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20
Tahoka 22, Ropesville Ropes 17
Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7
Three Rivers 57, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Timpson 67, Grapeland 6
Tioga 43, Detroit 6
Trenton 54, Cumby 22
Wellington 26, Panhandle 13
Windthorst 26, Haskell 20, OT
Wink 60, Water Valley 16
Wortham 69, Hubbard 6
CLASS 1A
Amherst 48, Southland 0
Aspermont 84, Rule 47
Benjamin 56, Roby 6
Blanket 56, Moran 0
Bluff Dale 62, Dallas Academy 12
Borden County 47, Roscoe Highland 40
Brackett 73, La Pryor 34
Bryson 48, Woodson 0
Bynum 39, Gholson 38
Calvert 54, Burkeville 28
Cherokee 50, Sidney 0
Claude 50, Meadow 48
Covington 58, Walnut Springs 12
Cranfills Gap 63, Parkview Christian 0
Forestburg 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12
Garden City 46, Westbrook 42
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Fort Worth THESA 44
Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0
Hamlin 14, Quanah 12
Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Titans 4
Hermleigh 62, Lenorah Grady 14
Ira 64, Lamesa Klondike 40
Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 44
Knox City 48, Crowell 30
Kress 84, Matador Motley County 52
Lazbuddie 49, Afton Patton Springs 45
Loop 56, Cotton Center 9
McLean 62, Groom 42
Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7
Milford 62, Gorman 28
Morgan 60, Mullin 10
Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0
New Home 60, Roscoe 32
Newcastle 67, Vernon Northside 22
Oglesby 68, Methodist Home 22
Penelope 51, Kopperl 0
Prairie Lea 67, Buckholts 56
Richland Springs 74, Coolidge 30
Robert Lee 50, Wilson 0
Rochelle 66, Evant 19
Saint Jo 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 14
Sanderson 44, Fort Davis 30
Savoy 26, Ladonia Fannindel 24
Sierra Blanca 54, Marfa 6
Spur 76, Anton 27
Sterling City 41, Iraan 0
Strawn 105, Rotan 95
Three Way 73, Aquilla 54
Trent 53, Haskell Paint Creek 48
Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33
Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8
Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52
Zephyr 58, Olfen 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20
Austin Hyde Park 35, SA Texas Military 12
Austin NYOS 36, Austin Royals 20
Austin Regents 55, SA Christian 0
Austin St. Michael 42, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Baytown Christian 50, Grace Christian 0
Beaumont Kelly 55, Houston The Village 20
Bellaire Episcopal 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12
Boerne Geneva 35, Shiner St. Paul 12
Brownsville St. Joseph 47, Victoria St. Joseph 40
Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14
Dallas Bishop Dunne 40, Houston St. Pius X 6
Dallas Bishop Lynch 43, Argyle Liberty Christian 14
Dallas Christian 28, FW Nolan 19
Dallas Covenant 55, Willow Park Trinity Christian 12
Dallas St. Mark 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
FW Country Day 46, Dallas Greenhill 7
FW Lake Country 41, Houston Northland Christian 7
FW Southwest Christian 35, Hallettsville 34
FW Temple Christian 31, Tyler Gorman 20
FW Trinity Valley 46, Houston Christian 6
Garland Christian 68, Rockwall Providence Academy 24
Greenville Christian 44, Longview Trinity 20
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 52, Riviera Kaufer 0
Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31
Houston Second Baptist 36, Galveston O’Connell 26
Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Lutheran South 7
Houston St. Thomas 42, Plano John Paul II 0
Houston Westbury Christian 65, Beaumont Legacy Christian 58
Irving Cistercian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 42
John Cooper 60, Arlington Oakridge 3
Lubbock Christian 56, Bishop Reicher 0
Lucas Christian 45, Red Oak Ovilla 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Weatherford Christian 13
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16
Plano Prestonwood 44, SA Cornerstone 7
Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0
SA Holy Cross 73, New Braunfels Christian 7
Tyler Grace Community 40, Longview Spring Hill 28
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Pearland 20
Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit
Austin SPC 52, SA FEAST 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 37, Austin Brentwood 21
Azle Christian School 33, Perrin-Whitt 31
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 60, Hughes Springs 34
Buda Johnson 38, Austin Anderson 21
Emerson 47, Denton 13
EP Pebble Hills 49, EP Coronado 20
Episcopal Academy , Pa. 51, FW All Saints 10
Fort Worth Christian 27, Grapevine Faith 20
Frassati Catholic 13, Tomball Rosehill 7
Frisco Panther Creek 50, North Dallas 9
Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19
FW Covenant Classical 69, Irving The Highlands 20
Houston Northside Home 41, Evadale 7
Jordan 41, Katy Paetow 13
Longview East Texas Christian 72, Oakwood 58
Longview Heritage 56, Eagle Christian 6
Menard def. Valor South Austin , forfeit
N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Adams 9
Pieper 30, Bastrop 21
Plano Coram Deo 52, Dallas Lakehill 6
Prestonwood North 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16
SA Jubilee 60, SA Brooks 47
San Antonio YMLA 24, Falfurrias 6
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 74, Cedar Park Summit 26
Second Baptist School University Model 36, Galveston O’Connell 26
Waco Live Oak Classical 47, Lometa 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Iola vs. Maud, ccd.
Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd.
Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd.
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20
Arlington Bowie 59, Arlington Houston 7
Buda Hays 34, Boerne-Champion 29
Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2
Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 0
Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13
Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21
Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63
Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20
PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21
SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27
Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0
Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0
Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14
Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0
Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0
El Paso Eastlake 24, EP Americas 22
EP Burges 27, EP Hanks 7
Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21
Houston Madison 54, Houston Austin 0
Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10
La Joya Palmview 21, McAllen Memorial 12
Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8
McKinney North 34, Tyler 13
Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25
Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7
Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7
SA Harlandale 55, SA Brackenridge 43
SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 0
Victoria West 72, CC King 21
CLASS 4A
Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13
Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0
FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30
Wilmer-Hutchins 20, Dallas Pinkston 14
CLASS 3A
Santa Rosa 14, George West 12
CLASS 2A
Gruver 24, Spearman 20
La Villa 38, Harlingen Marine Military 14
Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT
CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30
Jayton 34, Silverton 27
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 78, Tyler Kings Academy 24
Lingleville 68, Iredell 22
Loraine 60, Ackerly Sands 15
Medina 54, Santa Anna 8
Paducah 41, Hedley 20
Ranger 62, Gustine 16
Rankin 88, Van Horn 39
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 52, CC Arlington Heights Christian 6
OTHER
Jersey Village 65, Houston Spring Woods 0
Sotomayor 14, SA Northside Holmes 8
West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14
Worthing 55, Houston Scarborough 0
