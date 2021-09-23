Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 23, 2021

THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Austin Akins 43, Buda Hays 27
Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27
Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7
Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12
Edinburg 34, Mission 14
Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0
Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0
Houston Lamar 49, Houston MSTC 6
Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0
Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3
Killeen Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8
Laredo Alexander 24, Laredo Nixon 7
League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27
Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28
North Garland 14, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0
Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49
Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Hastings 0
PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7
SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0
SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14
SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35
Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24
Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0
The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0
Weatherford 47, Haltom 16
Weslaco 42, Donna North 3
CLASS 5A
Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13
Austin LBJ 48, Austin Achieve 6
Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20
Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28
Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3
EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22
EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13
Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12
Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24
FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20
FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0
Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26
Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14
Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8
Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21
Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32
Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28
SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30
Willis 35, Klein Collins 28
CLASS 4A
Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7
Houston Furr 27, Houston Kashmere 14
Houston North Forest 27, Yates 26
Houston Washington 41, Houston Scarborough 0
WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 2A
McCamey 34, Anthony 2
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Claude 54, Darrouzett 2
Follett 38, Paducah 29
Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40
May 77, Blum 14
Miami 81, Silverton 31
Morton 49, Lamesa 0
Sterling City 58, Happy 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0
OTHER
FW Benbrook 23, FW Dunbar 12
Houston Heights 50, Houston Westbury 6
Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/