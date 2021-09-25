Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 23-25, 2021

SATURDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0
Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0
Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20
Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6
Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7
Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20
SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Reagan 45, LEE 0
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41
Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20
FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14
Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0
CLASS 4A
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35
CLASS 3A
Johnson City 34, Freer 19
CLASS 1A
Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0
OTHER
Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12
Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7
Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0
Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8
FRIDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21
Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0
Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20
Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17
Austin Bowie 59, Austin High 0
Austin Westlake 63, Del Valle 6
Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21
Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14
Coppell 35, Plano 13
Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0
Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21
De Soto 56, Mansfield 26
Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Denton Guyer 44, McKinney 26
Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7
Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0
Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7
Edinburg Vela 63, Edinburg North 12
EP Coronado 14, EP Socorro 0
EP Franklin 49, EP Montwood 45
Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7
Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29
Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28
Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19
Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10
Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12
Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33
Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17
Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16
Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0
Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7
Keller 41, Keller Central 7
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Killeen 27
Klein Cain 42, Klein 14
Laredo United South 27, Laredo United 7
Leander Rouse 52, Bastrop 0
Lewisville 64, Plano West 28
Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14
Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18
Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26
McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6
McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Braswell 34, OT
Mesquite 16, Dallas Skyline 6
Mesquite Horn 25, North Mesquite 6
Midland 49, Odessa 28
North Crowley 33, Saginaw Boswell 6
Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8
Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
PSJA North 63, La Joya 0
Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10
Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14
Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71, 2OT
SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22
SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38
SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28
SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14
San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14
South Grand Prairie 46, Arlington Bowie 28
Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7
Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7
The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13
Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21
Weslaco East 27, Brownsville Pace 0
Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 56, Granbury 34
Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21
Aledo 51, Everman 7
Alice 42, Kingsville King 0
Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3
Austin LBJ 41, SA Cornerstone 26
Azle 65, Saginaw 0
Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14
Burleson 41, Arlington Seguin 28
Canutillo 57, Clint Mountain View 0
Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19
Carrollton Turner 28, Dallas Samuell 8
Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14
CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0
CC Ray 24, CC Carroll 21
Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45
Clint Horizon 64, EP Bel Air 28
Colleyville Heritage 45, N. Richland Hills Richland 29
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, Gregory-Portland 19
Crosby 52, Dayton 21
Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6
Dallas Wilson 45, Dallas White 20
Denison 27, Prosper Rock Hill 20
Denton 48, Frisco Heritage 45
Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7
Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21
Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7
El Paso 41, EP Irvin 35, OT
El Paso Eastlake 23, EP Americas 14
Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14
EP Andress 52, EP Bowie 22
EP Del Valle 27, EP Parkland 7
EP El Dorado 52, EP Ysleta 26
Floresville 37, La Vernia 35
Forney 24, Corsicana 6
Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13
Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7
FW Wyatt 70, FW Polytechnic 3
Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41
Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6
Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0
Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0
Jacksonville 49, Hallsville 20
Kaufman 35, Anna 14
Lancaster 42, Dallas Adams 0
Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3
Lindale 30, Mabank 13
Little Elm 59, Prosper 56, OT
Lockhart 63, Davenport 41
Lubbock Cooper 55, EP Hanks 10
Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7
Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 28
Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12
Magnolia West 42, Conroe Caney Creek 6
Manor 31, Leander 29
Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10
Mercedes 66, Roma 21
Mesquite Poteet 35, Dallas Hillcrest 28
Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7
Mission Sharyland 54, PSJA Southwest 21
Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19
Nederland 38, Port Neches-Groves 28
Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0
Red Oak 49, Mansfield Legacy 28
Royse City 35, Greenville 14
SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0
SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14
SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0
SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13
SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0
SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7
SA Veterans Memorial 28, SA Harlandale 21
Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21
Sharyland Pioneer 55, Pharr Valley View 7
Sherman 38, Wylie East 17
Terrell 68, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Texarkana Texas 44, Mount Pleasant 13
Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0
Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35
Tyler 35, McKinney North 18
Victoria East 30, CC Flour Bluff 28
Victoria West 61, CC King 21
Vidor 8, Jasper 7
WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13
CLASS 4A
Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14
Bandera 42, Manor New Tech 0
Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31
Bellville 56, West Columbia 6
Big Spring 42, Clint 16
Boerne 33, Fredericksburg 17
Bridgeport 33, Dallas Roosevelt 26
Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28
Burnet 31, Robinson 13
Canton 42, Ferris 29
Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19
Carrizo Springs 40, Zapata 24
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Celina 51, HSAA 14
Crandall 71, North Forney 43
Cuero 41, Somerset 13
Dalhart 31, Borger 18
Dallas Carter 35, Sunnyvale 27
Devine 19, Luling 0
El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10
Fort Stockton 42, Pecos 0
FW Western Hills 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gainesville 24, Mineral Wells 21
Geronimo Navarro 27, Giddings 18
Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21
Godley 63, Dallas Lincoln 42
Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14
Hereford 34, Plainview 28
Hillsboro 29, Teague 7
Houston Wheatley 50, Worthing 0
Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7
Ingleside 34, Rio Hondo 21
Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15
Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0
Kilgore 35, Palestine 6
La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43
Lake Worth 39, Dallas Pinkston 0
Lamesa 13, Fabens 12
Lampasas 41, Gatesville 33
Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20
Livingston 24, Madisonville 14
Longview Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30
Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21
Melissa 47, Paris 10
Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13
Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21
Needville 44, Sweeny 37
Nevada Community 50, Krum 40
Pampa 53, Levelland 6
Paris North Lamar 32, Wills Point 9
Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0
Port Isabel 55, Robstown 40
Poteet 41, SA Cole 6
Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0
Rockport-Fulton 48, Raymondville 6
Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41
San Angelo Lake View 35, Brownfield 0
Sanger 49, Venus 0
Sealy 38, Bay City 14
Sinton 59, CC West Oso 0
Smithville 42, Columbus 40
Splendora 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 36
Stafford 67, Wharton 3
Sweetwater 42, Clyde 21
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 54, Waxahachie Life 17
Tyler Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21
Van 52, Center 35
West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 35, Littlefield 20
Alpine 35, Kermit 21
Altair Rice 27, Hempstead 14
Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13
Anahuac 66, Cleveland Tarkington 10
Arp 48, Quitman 0
Ballinger 35, Llano 34, OT
Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Bells 37, Leonard 29
Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7
Blooming Grove 21, Corsicana Mildred 12
Boling 30, Brookshire Royal 27
Bonham 76, Commerce 53
Brock 68, Bowie 9
Bushland 31, Perryton 6
Callisburg 45, Chico 0
CC London 56, Bishop 0
Childress 42, Spearman 16
Cisco 41, Comanche 14
Coleman 63, Colorado City 13
Cooper 26, Celeste 24
Corrigan-Camden 42, Hemphill 39
Crockett 42, Huntington 28
Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15
Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0
Denver City 19, Crane 16
Diboll 49, Trinity 8
Dublin 38, San Saba 24
Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
East Bernard 56, Ganado 20
East Chambers 47, Hardin 10
Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36
Edna 41, Goliad 14
Elysian Fields 46, Queen City 8
Eustace 42, Tioga 35
Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3
Friona 62, Dimmitt 14
Gladewater 29, Tatum 28
Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21
Grandview 49, Maypearl 0
Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6
Gunter 56, Whitewright 0
Hallettsville 40, Schulenburg 7
Hebbronville 35, Taft 28
Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6
Hitchcock 34, Houston Christian 14
Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12
Hooks 28, Redwater 6
Hughes Springs 58, New Diana 12
Idalou 28, New Deal 14
Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12
Jourdanton 39, Cotulla 16
Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0
Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0
Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14
Marion 56, Lytle 0
Merkel 37, Coahoma 20
Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35
Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21
Natalia 46, Dilley 0
New London West Rusk 58, Troup 20
Newton 44, Kountze 3
Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0
Orangefield 16, Silsbee 14
Palacios 44, Aransas Pass 7
Palestine Westwood 55, Elkhart 20
Palmer 42, Rice 16
Paradise 38, Boyd 19
Paris Chisum 33, Pattonville Prairiland 21
Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13
Poth 48, Karnes City 0
Pottsboro 59, Howe 14
Rockdale 48, McGregor 14
Rogers 62, Buffalo 6
Sadler S&S Consolidated 17, Blue Ridge 14
Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13
Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12
Tolar 55, Valley Mills 21
Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15
Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7
Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18
Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7
Vanderbilt Industrial 17, Mathis 14
Waskom 70, Ore City 6
West 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 15
White Oak 30, Atlanta 20
Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18
Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18
Winona 28, Grand Saline 27
Woodville 44, Buna 12
CLASS 2A
Albany 48, Anson 2
Alto 47, San Augustine 20
Archer City 43, Stamford 20
Axtell 70, Meridian 7
Beckville 50, Price Carlisle 27
Bogata Rivercrest 31, Como-Pickton 8
Booker 22, Memphis 7
Bruni 56, Riviera Kaufer 6
Chilton 54, Kerens 2
Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28
Clarendon 49, Quanah 27
Cross Plains 37, Miles 32
Dawson 24, Hubbard 12
Eldorado 48, Sonora 26
Electra 9, Era 8
Forsan 43, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Garrison 48, Groveton 0
Gorman 65, Gustine 16
Granger 54, Bartlett 20
Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
Gruver 35, Shamrock 15
Hamilton 47, Itasca 0
Harper 53, Menard 8
Haskell 25, Hamlin 0
Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20
Hawley 54, Bangs 0
Holland 10, Hearne 2
Hull-Daisetta 54, KIPP Sunnyside 27
Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 6
Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18
Kenedy 23, La Villa 6
Leakey 60, Fredericksburg Heritage 50
Louise 42, Runge 0
Marlin 54, Wortham 32
Mason 42, Junction 0
Muenster 61, Valley View 0
Olney 37, Westlake Academy 21
Olton 33, Hale Center 12
Ozona 28, Brady 14
Petrolia 55, Munday 13
Pineland West Sabine 40, Cushing 16
Post 25, Slaton 19
Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0
Ralls 55, Plains 0
Refugio 57, Crystal City 0
Riesel 25, Clifton 21
Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13
Roscoe 44, New Home 12
Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45
Santa Maria 46, Progreso 15
Santo 36, Millsap 33
Seymour 55, De Leon 7
Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14
Shiner 43, Burton 0
Somerville 49, Milano 34
Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
Stratford 34, Panhandle 14
Sundown 13, Farwell 7, OT
Sunray 42, Wheeler 28
Tenaha 41, Lovelady 6
Thorndale 55, Moody 0
Trenton 42, Cumby 0
Vega 62, Bovina 13
Wellington 44, Jacksboro 12
Wink 32, Smyer 20
Winters 48, Hico 7
Wolfe City 27, Alba-Golden 20
Woodsboro 12, Pettus 8
Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8
Anton 83, Whiteface 37
Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40
Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27
Benjamin 62, Roby 50
Blanket 68, Gholson 0
Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6
Brackett 52, Sabinal 14
Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35
Coolidge 54, Avalon 41
Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20
Eden 76, Morgan 28
Evant 62, Penelope 16
Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24
Garden City 83, Van Horn 38
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Chester 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
Groom 84, McLean 50
Guthrie 51, Chillicothe 6
Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0
Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0
Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46
Jayton 74, Petersburg 34
Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50
Knox City 58, Bryson 12
Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0
Lamesa Klondike 83, Imperial Buena Vista 38
Lingleville 48, Moran 0
Lometa 69, Rochelle 20
Loop 80, Cotton Center 34
Loraine 60, Lueders-Avoca 14
Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46
Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6
Nazareth 30, Turkey Valley 28
Newcastle 68, Ranger 22
Oakwood 81, Bryan Allen Academy 52
Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6
Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14
Prairie Lea 59, Buckholts 50
Richland Springs 119, FW Covenant Classical 112
Rising Star 54, Lohn 7
Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8
Rotan 55, Robert Lee 6
Santa Anna 65, Medina 20
Sierra Blanca 55, Marfa 20
Spur 62, O’Donnell 28
Strawn 68, Westbrook 52
Three Way 48, Sidney 46
Throckmorton 78, Perrin-Whitt 41
Veribest 76, Valera Panther Creek 40
Water Valley 62, Borden County 22
Whitharral 52, Hart 0
Woodson 52, Afton Patton Springs 42
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7
Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 3
Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21
Austin Veritas 86, Austin Hill Country 38
Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18
Bullard Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20
Bulverde Bracken 49, Rankin 45
Carrollton Prince of Peace 52, Campbell 6
CC John Paul 21, Boerne Geneva 14
Dallas Bishop Dunne 51, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13
Dallas Covenant 41, Tyler All Saints 2
Dallas Episcopal 63, Cedar Hill Newman 21
Dallas First Baptist 47, Bishop Reicher 21
Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14
Dallas St. Mark 57, Founders Classical Academy 0
EP Cathedral 35, San Elizario 14
Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, McKinney Christian 41
Frisco Legacy Christian 31, Tyler Grace Community 30
FW All Saints 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 24
FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
FW Temple Christian 35, Atlas Rattlers 6
Garland Christian 51, Dallas Fairhill 6
Harlingen Marine Military 26, Premont 13
Houston Lutheran South 41, Tomball Rosehill 0
Houston Northland Christian 48, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7
Houston Second Baptist 23, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6
Houston St. Thomas 42, Katy Pope John 10
Houston Westbury Christian 50, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14
John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19
Lubbock Christian 39, Weatherford Christian 18
Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22
Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26
Pasadena First Baptist 72, Baytown Christian 70
Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0
SA Castle Hills 42, SA Lutheran 26
SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0
SA St. Gerard 72, St Augustine 20
SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14
Shiner St. Paul 48, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12
The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14
Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7
Vanguard 50, Irving The Highlands 0
Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21
Arlington Oakridge def. Dallas Greenhill , forfeit
Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14
Austin Northeast 30, Austin Navarro 13
Buda Johnson 52, Kyle Lehman 19
Community Christian 82, Legacy Classical Christian 48
Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16
DASCHE 52, Schertz John Paul II 6
Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0
Frassati Catholic 48, KIPP Generations 14
Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22
Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15
FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21
FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
Grand Oaks 50, Houston Chavez 6
Houston Northside Home 51, Houston Mt. Carmel 6
Irving Faustina Academy 34, Azle Christian School 6
Live Oak Classical 49, Red Oak Ovilla 0
Longview East Texas Christian 60, Fruitvale 14
Longview Heritage 65, Tyler Heat 7
Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12
McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16
Melissa CHANT 63, Arlington Newman 6
Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6
Rio Grande City La Grulla 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
San Marcos Baptist Academy 76, Concordia 0
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47, Austin Royals 0
TLC Midland 60, Trent 31
Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31
Wildorado 38, Amherst 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.
Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.
Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Austin Akins 43, Buda Hays 27
Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27
Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7
Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12
Edinburg 34, Mission 14
Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0
Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0
Houston Lamar 49, Houston MSTC 6
Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0
Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3
League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27
Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28
North Garland 14, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0
Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49
Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Hastings 0
PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7
SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0
SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14
SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35
Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24
Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0
The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0
Weatherford 47, Haltom 16
Weslaco 42, Donna North 3
CLASS 5A
Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13
Austin LBJ 48, Austin Achieve 6
Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20
Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28
Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3
EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22
EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13
Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12
Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24
FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20
FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0
Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26
Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14
Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8
Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21
Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32
Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28
SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30
Willis 35, Klein Collins 28
CLASS 4A
Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7
Houston Furr 27, Houston Kashmere 14
Houston North Forest 27, Yates 26
Houston Washington 41, Houston Scarborough 0
WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 2A
McCamey 34, Anthony 2
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Claude 54, Darrouzett 2
Follett 38, Paducah 29
Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40
May 77, Blum 14
Miami 81, Silverton 31
Morton 49, Lamesa 0
Sterling City 58, Happy 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0
OTHER
FW Benbrook 23, FW Dunbar 12
Houston Heights 50, Houston Westbury 6
Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/