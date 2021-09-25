 Skip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 23-25, 2021
Texas high school football scores, Week 5: Sept. 23-25, 2021

SATURDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0

Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0

Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20

Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6

Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7

Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20

SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Reagan 45, LEE 0

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41

Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20

FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14

Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0

CLASS 4A

La Vega 48, CC Miller 13

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35

CLASS 3A

Johnson City 34, Freer 19

CLASS 1A

Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0

OTHER

Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12

Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7

Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0

Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8

FRIDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21

Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0

Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20

Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17

Austin Bowie 59, Austin High 0

Austin Westlake 63, Del Valle 6

Belton 41, Copperas Cove 14

Cedar Hill 36, Waco High 0

Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21

Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14

Coppell 35, Plano 13

Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21

De Soto 56, Mansfield 26

Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Denton Guyer 44, McKinney 26

Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7

Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0

Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7

Edinburg Vela 63, Edinburg North 12

EP Coronado 14, EP Socorro 0

EP Franklin 49, EP Montwood 45

Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7

Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29

Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28

Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19

Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10

Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12

Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33

Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17

Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16

Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0

Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7

Keller 41, Keller Central 7

Killeen Shoemaker 42, Killeen 27

Klein Cain 42, Klein 14

Laredo United South 27, Laredo United 7

Leander Rouse 52, Bastrop 0

Lewisville 64, Plano West 28

Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14

Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18

Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26

McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6

McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Braswell 34, OT

Mesquite 16, Dallas Skyline 6

Mesquite Horn 25, North Mesquite 6

Midland 49, Odessa 28

North Crowley 33, Saginaw Boswell 6

Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8

Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20

PSJA North 63, La Joya 0

Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10

Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14

Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71, 2OT

SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22

SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38

SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28

SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14

San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14

South Grand Prairie 46, Arlington Bowie 28

Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7

Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7

Temple 49, Bryan 7

The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13

Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21

Weslaco East 27, Brownsville Pace 0

Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 56, Granbury 34

Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21

Aledo 51, Everman 7

Alice 42, Kingsville King 0

Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3

Austin LBJ 41, SA Cornerstone 26

Azle 65, Saginaw 0

Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14

Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7

Bryan Rudder 31, Huntsville 28, OT

Burleson 41, Arlington Seguin 28

Canutillo 57, Clint Mountain View 0

Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19

Carrollton Turner 28, Dallas Samuell 8

Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14

CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0

CC Ray 24, CC Carroll 21

Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45

Cleburne 45, University 0

Clint Horizon 64, EP Bel Air 28

College Station 35, New Caney 6

Colleyville Heritage 45, N. Richland Hills Richland 29

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, Gregory-Portland 19

Crosby 52, Dayton 21

Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0

Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6

Dallas Wilson 45, Dallas White 20

Denison 27, Prosper Rock Hill 20

Denton 48, Frisco Heritage 45

Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7

Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21

Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7

El Paso 41, EP Irvin 35, OT

El Paso Eastlake 23, EP Americas 14

Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14

EP Andress 52, EP Bowie 22

EP Del Valle 27, EP Parkland 7

EP El Dorado 52, EP Ysleta 26

Floresville 37, La Vernia 35

Forney 24, Corsicana 6

Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0

Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13

Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7

FW Wyatt 70, FW Polytechnic 3

Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41

Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6

Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0

Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0

Jacksonville 49, Hallsville 20

Kaufman 35, Anna 14

Lancaster 42, Dallas Adams 0

Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3

Lindale 30, Mabank 13

Little Elm 59, Prosper 56, OT

Lockhart 63, Davenport 41

Lubbock Cooper 55, EP Hanks 10

Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7

Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 28

Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12

Magnolia West 42, Conroe Caney Creek 6

Manor 31, Leander 29

Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10

Mercedes 66, Roma 21

Mesquite Poteet 35, Dallas Hillcrest 28

Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7

Mission Sharyland 54, PSJA Southwest 21

Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19

Nederland 38, Port Neches-Groves 28

Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0

Red Oak 49, Mansfield Legacy 28

Royse City 35, Greenville 14

SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0

SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14

SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0

SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13

SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0

SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7

SA Veterans Memorial 28, SA Harlandale 21

Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21

Sharyland Pioneer 55, Pharr Valley View 7

Sherman 38, Wylie East 17

Terrell 68, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Texarkana Texas 44, Mount Pleasant 13

Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0

Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35

Tyler 35, McKinney North 18

Victoria East 30, CC Flour Bluff 28

Victoria West 61, CC King 21

Vidor 8, Jasper 7

WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13

CLASS 4A

Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14

Bandera 42, Manor New Tech 0

Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31

Bellville 56, West Columbia 6

Big Spring 42, Clint 16

Boerne 33, Fredericksburg 17

Bridgeport 33, Dallas Roosevelt 26

Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28

Burnet 31, Robinson 13

Canton 42, Ferris 29

Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19

Carrizo Springs 40, Zapata 24

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Celina 51, HSAA 14

China Spring 56, Mexia 7

Crandall 71, North Forney 43

Cuero 41, Somerset 13

Dalhart 31, Borger 18

Dallas Carter 35, Sunnyvale 27

Devine 19, Luling 0

El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10

Fort Stockton 42, Pecos 0

FW Western Hills 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Gainesville 24, Mineral Wells 21

Geronimo Navarro 27, Giddings 18

Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21

Godley 63, Dallas Lincoln 42

Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14

Hereford 34, Plainview 28

Hillsboro 29, Teague 7

Houston Wheatley 50, Worthing 0

Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7

Ingleside 34, Rio Hondo 21

Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15

Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0

Kilgore 35, Palestine 6

La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43

Lake Worth 39, Dallas Pinkston 0

Lamesa 13, Fabens 12

Lampasas 41, Gatesville 33

Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20

Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

Longview Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30

Lorena 34, Little River Academy 17

Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21

Melissa 47, Paris 10

Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13

Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21

Needville 44, Sweeny 37

Nevada Community 50, Krum 40

Pampa 53, Levelland 6

Paris North Lamar 32, Wills Point 9

Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0

Port Isabel 55, Robstown 40

Poteet 41, SA Cole 6

Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0

Rockport-Fulton 48, Raymondville 6

Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41

Salado 59, Taylor 6

San Angelo Lake View 35, Brownfield 0

Sanger 49, Venus 0

Sealy 38, Bay City 14

Sinton 59, CC West Oso 0

Smithville 42, Columbus 40

Splendora 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 36

Stafford 67, Wharton 3

Stephenville 44, Connally 12

Sweetwater 42, Clyde 21

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 54, Waxahachie Life 17

Tyler Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21

Van 52, Center 35

West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 35, Littlefield 20

Alpine 35, Kermit 21

Altair Rice 27, Hempstead 14

Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13

Anahuac 66, Cleveland Tarkington 10

Arp 48, Quitman 0

Ballinger 35, Llano 34, OT

Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14

Bells 37, Leonard 29

Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7

Blooming Grove 21, Corsicana Mildred 12

Boling 30, Brookshire Royal 27

Bonham 76, Commerce 53

Brock 68, Bowie 9

Bushland 31, Perryton 6

Callisburg 45, Chico 0

Cameron Yoe 70, Caldwell 0

CC London 56, Bishop 0

Childress 42, Spearman 16

Cisco 41, Comanche 14

Coleman 63, Colorado City 13

Cooper 26, Celeste 24

Corrigan-Camden 42, Hemphill 39

Crockett 42, Huntington 28

Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15

Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0

Denver City 19, Crane 16

Diboll 49, Trinity 8

Dublin 38, San Saba 24

Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

East Bernard 56, Ganado 20

East Chambers 47, Hardin 10

Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36

Edna 41, Goliad 14

Elysian Fields 46, Queen City 8

Eustace 42, Tioga 35

Franklin 49, Lexington 12

Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3

Friona 62, Dimmitt 14

Gladewater 29, Tatum 28

Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21

Grandview 49, Maypearl 0

Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6

Gunter 56, Whitewright 0

Hallettsville 40, Schulenburg 7

Hebbronville 35, Taft 28

Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6

Hitchcock 34, Houston Christian 14

Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12

Hooks 28, Redwater 6

Hughes Springs 58, New Diana 12

Idalou 28, New Deal 14

Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12

Jourdanton 39, Cotulla 16

Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0

Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0

Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14

Marion 56, Lytle 0

Merkel 37, Coahoma 20

Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35

Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21

Natalia 46, Dilley 0

New London West Rusk 58, Troup 20

Newton 44, Kountze 3

Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0

Orangefield 16, Silsbee 14

Palacios 44, Aransas Pass 7

Palestine Westwood 55, Elkhart 20

Palmer 42, Rice 16

Paradise 38, Boyd 19

Paris Chisum 33, Pattonville Prairiland 21

Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13

Poth 48, Karnes City 0

Pottsboro 59, Howe 14

Rockdale 48, McGregor 14

Rogers 62, Buffalo 6

Sadler S&S Consolidated 17, Blue Ridge 14

Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13

Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12

Tolar 55, Valley Mills 21

Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15

Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7

Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18

Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7

Vanderbilt Industrial 17, Mathis 14

Warren 21, Anderson-Shiro 12

Waskom 70, Ore City 6

West 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 15

White Oak 30, Atlanta 20

Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18

Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18

Winona 28, Grand Saline 27

Woodville 44, Buna 12

Yoakum 28, Navasota 20

CLASS 2A

Albany 48, Anson 2

Alto 47, San Augustine 20

Archer City 43, Stamford 20

Axtell 70, Meridian 7

Beckville 50, Price Carlisle 27

Bogata Rivercrest 31, Como-Pickton 8

Booker 22, Memphis 7

Bosqueville 55, Rio Vista 27

Bruni 56, Riviera Kaufer 6

Centerville 56, Bremond 7

Chilton 54, Kerens 2

Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28

Clarendon 49, Quanah 27

Cross Plains 37, Miles 32

Dawson 24, Hubbard 12

Eldorado 48, Sonora 26

Electra 9, Era 8

Forsan 43, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Garrison 48, Groveton 0

Gorman 65, Gustine 16

Granger 54, Bartlett 20

Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22

Gruver 35, Shamrock 15

Hamilton 47, Itasca 0

Harper 53, Menard 8

Haskell 25, Hamlin 0

Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20

Hawley 54, Bangs 0

Holland 10, Hearne 2

Hull-Daisetta 54, KIPP Sunnyside 27

Iola 7, Snook 6

Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 6

Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18

Kenedy 23, La Villa 6

Leakey 60, Fredericksburg Heritage 50

Louise 42, Runge 0

Marlin 54, Wortham 32

Mart 40, Italy 7

Mason 42, Junction 0

Muenster 61, Valley View 0

Olney 37, Westlake Academy 21

Olton 33, Hale Center 12

Ozona 28, Brady 14

Petrolia 55, Munday 13

Pineland West Sabine 40, Cushing 16

Post 25, Slaton 19

Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0

Ralls 55, Plains 0

Refugio 57, Crystal City 0

Riesel 25, Clifton 21

Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13

Roscoe 44, New Home 12

Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45

Santa Maria 46, Progreso 15

Santo 36, Millsap 33

Seymour 55, De Leon 7

Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

Shiner 43, Burton 0

Somerville 49, Milano 34

Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0

Stratford 34, Panhandle 14

Sundown 13, Farwell 7, OT

Sunray 42, Wheeler 28

Tenaha 41, Lovelady 6

Thorndale 55, Moody 0

Trenton 42, Cumby 0

Vega 62, Bovina 13

Wellington 44, Jacksboro 12

Wink 32, Smyer 20

Winters 48, Hico 7

Wolfe City 27, Alba-Golden 20

Woodsboro 12, Pettus 8

Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8

Anton 83, Whiteface 37

Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40

Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27

Benjamin 62, Roby 50

Blanket 68, Gholson 0

Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6

Brackett 52, Sabinal 14

Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35

Coolidge 54, Avalon 41

Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20

Eden 76, Morgan 28

Evant 62, Penelope 16

Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24

Garden City 83, Van Horn 38

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Chester 6

Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0

Groom 84, McLean 50

Guthrie 51, Chillicothe 6

Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0

Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0

Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46

Jayton 74, Petersburg 34

Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50

Knox City 58, Bryson 12

Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0

Lamesa Klondike 83, Imperial Buena Vista 38

Lingleville 48, Moran 0

Lometa 69, Rochelle 20

Loop 80, Cotton Center 34

Loraine 60, Lueders-Avoca 14

Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8

Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46

Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6

Nazareth 30, Turkey Valley 28

Newcastle 68, Ranger 22

Oakwood 81, Bryan Allen Academy 52

Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6

Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14

Prairie Lea 59, Buckholts 50

Richland Springs 119, FW Covenant Classical 112

Rising Star 54, Lohn 7

Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8

Rotan 55, Robert Lee 6

Santa Anna 65, Medina 20

Sierra Blanca 55, Marfa 20

Spur 62, O’Donnell 28

Strawn 68, Westbrook 52

Three Way 48, Sidney 46

Throckmorton 78, Perrin-Whitt 41

Veribest 76, Valera Panther Creek 40

Water Valley 62, Borden County 22

Whitharral 52, Hart 0

Woodson 52, Afton Patton Springs 42

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7

Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 3

Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21

Austin Veritas 86, Austin Hill Country 38

Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18

Bryan Brazos Christian 54, Houston Lutheran North 14

Bryan St. Joseph Catholic 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

Bullard Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20

Bulverde Bracken 49, Rankin 45

Carrollton Prince of Peace 52, Campbell 6

CC John Paul 21, Boerne Geneva 14

Dallas Bishop Dunne 51, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13

Dallas Covenant 41, Tyler All Saints 2

Dallas Episcopal 63, Cedar Hill Newman 21

Dallas First Baptist 47, Bishop Reicher 21

Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14

Dallas St. Mark 57, Founders Classical Academy 0

EP Cathedral 35, San Elizario 14

Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, McKinney Christian 41

Frisco Legacy Christian 31, Tyler Grace Community 30

FW All Saints 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 24

FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

FW Temple Christian 35, Atlas Rattlers 6

Garland Christian 51, Dallas Fairhill 6

Harlingen Marine Military 26, Premont 13

Houston Lutheran South 41, Tomball Rosehill 0

Houston Northland Christian 48, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7

Houston Second Baptist 23, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6

Houston St. Thomas 42, Katy Pope John 10

Houston Westbury Christian 50, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14

John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19

Lubbock Christian 39, Weatherford Christian 18

Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26

Pasadena First Baptist 72, Baytown Christian 70

Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0

SA Castle Hills 42, SA Lutheran 26

SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0

SA St. Gerard 72, St Augustine 20

SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14

Shiner St. Paul 48, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12

The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14

Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7

Vanguard 50, Irving The Highlands 0

Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21

Arlington Oakridge def. Dallas Greenhill , forfeit

Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14

Austin Northeast 30, Austin Navarro 13

Buda Johnson 52, Kyle Lehman 19

Community Christian 82, Legacy Classical Christian 48

Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16

DASCHE 52, Schertz John Paul II 6

Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0

Frassati Catholic 48, KIPP Generations 14

Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22

Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15

FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21

FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

Grand Oaks 50, Houston Chavez 6

Houston Northside Home 51, Houston Mt. Carmel 6

Irving Faustina Academy 34, Azle Christian School 6

Lake Belton 35, Katy Jordan 28

Live Oak Classical 49, Red Oak Ovilla 0

Longview East Texas Christian 60, Fruitvale 14

Longview Heritage 65, Tyler Heat 7

Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12

McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16

Melissa CHANT 63, Arlington Newman 6

Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6

Rio Grande City La Grulla 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

San Marcos Baptist Academy 76, Concordia 0

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47, Austin Royals 0

TLC Midland 60, Trent 31

Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31

Wildorado 38, Amherst 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.

Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.

Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.

THURSDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

Austin Akins 43, Buda Hays 27

Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27

Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7

Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12

Edinburg 34, Mission 14

Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0

Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0

Houston Lamar 49, Houston MSTC 6

Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0

Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3

Killeen Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8

Laredo Alexander 24, Laredo Nixon 7

League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27

Longview 56, West Mesquite 28

McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28

North Garland 14, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0

Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49

Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Hastings 0

PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7

SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0

SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14

SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35

Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24

Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0

The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0

Weatherford 47, Haltom 16

Weslaco 42, Donna North 3

CLASS 5A

Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13

Austin LBJ 48, Austin Achieve 6

Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20

Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28

Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3

EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22

EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13

Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12

Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20

FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0

Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26

Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14

Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8

Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21

Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32

Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28

SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30

Willis 35, Klein Collins 28

CLASS 4A

Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7

Houston Furr 27, Houston Kashmere 14

Houston North Forest 27, Yates 26

Houston Washington 41, Houston Scarborough 0

WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 2A

McCamey 34, Anthony 2

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Claude 54, Darrouzett 2

Follett 38, Paducah 29

Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40

May 77, Blum 14

Miami 81, Silverton 31

Morton 49, Lamesa 0

Sterling City 58, Happy 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0

OTHER

FW Benbrook 23, FW Dunbar 12

Houston Heights 50, Houston Westbury 6

Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally
High School

Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally

All that hype about Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert isn't just empty words: He’s a major talent. Lambert threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and flashed his speed by running for 148 yards and a score to lead the No. 5 Yellow Jackets to a 44-12 win over Connally on Friday night.

No. 5 Duncanville 76, Midway 0
High School

No. 5 Duncanville 76, Midway 0

Mighty Duncanville blocked Midway’s path to its first win of 2021, smashing the visiting Panthers with 9 rushing touchdowns, including two first-half runs from Malachi Medlock.

Cedar Hill 36, Waco High 0
High School

Cedar Hill 36, Waco High 0

Cedar Hill quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. crossed up Waco High like James Harden, showing off his myriad of gifts in a 36-0 rout of the winless Lions on Friday night.

Lorena 34, Academy 17
High School

Lorena 34, Academy 17

The Lorena Leopards left this one spotless: They notched a district-opening win with a 34-17 victory over previously undefeated Academy as Reed Michna ran for 187 yards.

Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8
High School

Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8

Allen Lewis added to his Central Texas-leading touchdown pass total as the Groesbeck Goats gored Normangee, 54-8, to close out nondistrict play in style.

Chilton 54, Kerens 2
High School

Chilton 54, Kerens 2

In Chilton, QB McKeller Cook threw a long touchdown pass to Braylen Fisher and LB Jamoryon Benjamin scooped a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to highlight the Pirates’ victory.

