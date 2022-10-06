Texas high school football scores, Week 7: Oct. 6, 2022

Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16
Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24
Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27
Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7
Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7
Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35
Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25
Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0
Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41
Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14
People are also reading…
Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7
McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17
PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13
Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14
Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14
SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28
Spring 62, Aldine 0
Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20
The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0
Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14
Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17
El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20
Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29
Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21
FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7
FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20
Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0
Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0
Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0
McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14
Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16
Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6
SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21
SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2
Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0
FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28
Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7
Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10
Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22
CLASS 2A
Burton 54, Louise 7
Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6
CLASS 1A
Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8
Benjamin 66, Paducah 19
Groom 68, Darrouzett 7
Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Rising Star 70, Trent 0
Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT
Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19
Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13
OTHER
Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13
Methodist Home def. Parkview Christian, forfeit
Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16
San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7
Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/