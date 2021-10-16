Texas high school football scores, Week 8: Oct. 14-16, 2021

SATURDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Brownsville Hanna 15, Brownsville Rivera 13
Cypress Ranch 47, Cypress Woods 20
Edinburg 21, La Joya 0
Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Clements 0
Houston Bellaire 45, Houston MSTC 21
Houston Langham Creek 54, Cypress Lakes 0
Humble Atascocita 42, Houston King 21
Katy 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 3
McAllen 49, Brownsville Pace 20
Mission 42, Edinburg Economedes 0
Rockwall 42, Dallas Skyline 21
SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 35
SA Roosevelt 30, SA Northside Clark 27
CLASS 5A
CC Calallen 55, CC Miller 33
FW Polytechnic 26, FW Trimble Tech 6
FW Southwest 35, FW South Hills 6
Mission Sharyland 38, Sharyland Pioneer 10
Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Rosenberg Lamar 14
SA Houston 48, SA Jefferson 17
CLASS 4A
FW Dunbar 47, FW Carter-Riverside 2
Houston Kashmere 34, Houston Wheatley 7
CLASS 3A
Cameron Yoe 57, Troy 22
CLASS 2A
D’Hanis 34, Sabinal 0
CLASS 1A
Saint Jo 60, Groom 48
OTHER
Fort Bend Chargers 47, Victoria Home School 31
Houston Emery/Weiner School 45, Bryan Allen Academy 0
Lake Belton 21, Katy Jordan 17
UME Prep 66, Melissa CHANT 38
Weatherford Christian 12, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7
FRIDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Aldine Nimitz 38, Aldine Eisenhower 31
Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 7
Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31
Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14
Austin Bowie 51, Austin Akins 6
Baytown Sterling 27, Baytown Goose Creek 17
Beaumont West Brook 21, Humble Kingwood 18
Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2
Channelview 56, Pasadena Memorial 17
Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0
Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27
Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7
Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13
De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 0
Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28
Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3
Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16
EP Franklin 51, EP Socorro 0
Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20
Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7
Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20
Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20
Harlingen 17, San Benito 0
Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7
Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17
Houston Westside 41, Houston Heights 19
Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26
Justin Northwest 43, Crowley 0
Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22
Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14
Killeen Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Shoemaker 56, OT
Klein Collins 36, Klein Cain 21
Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14
Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17
League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21
Lewisville 44, Plano 15
Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35
Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12
Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14
Longview 56, Sherman 14
Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37
McAllen Memorial 42, Donna 14
McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44
Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13
Midway 27, Waco High 18
New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22
New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0
North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3
Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23
Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Rayburn 6
Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30
Pearland Dawson 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13
Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7
SA Churchill 28, LEE 14
SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28
SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside O’Connor 7
SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7
San Marcos 38, Austin High 10
Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6
Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 0
Temple 50, Belton 15
The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT
Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22
Weslaco East 48, La Joya Palmview 12
CLASS 5A
Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21
Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27
Arlington Seguin 14, Joshua 9
Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0
Azle 49, Granbury 21
Barbers Hill 58, Santa Fe 7
Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18
Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20
Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0
Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24
Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12
Burleson 48, University 12
Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7
Canutillo 43, EP Ysleta 7
Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25
Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0
Cedar Park 37, Leander 14
Clint Horizon 48, EP Parkland 28
College Station 76, Cleveland 0
Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34
Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 38
Crosby 57, Texas City 28
Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24
Dripping Springs 47, SA Veterans Memorial 21
Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12
Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0
El Paso 45, EP Bowie 27
El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41
Ennis 66, Crandall 21
EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0
EP Burges 35, EP Andress 34
EP Riverside 59, Fabens 12
Everman 44, Cleburne 0
Floresville 40, Lockhart 27
Forney 35, Greenville 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Fort Worth YMLA 63, Austin Achieve 7
Friendswood 28, La Porte 3
Frisco 28, Denison 14
Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24
Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3
FW Wyatt 79, Carrollton Creekview 73
Galena Park 28, Houston Waltrip 0
Galveston Ball 23, Baytown Lee 13
Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26
Gregory-Portland 27, CC King 0
Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20
Houston Sterling 57, Houston Austin 27
Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0
Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0
Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0
Lewisville The Colony 50, Frisco Heritage 36
Lindale 64, Athens 29
Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12
Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7
Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14
Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14
Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14
Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27
Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28
Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14
Nederland 41, Dayton 14
Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 9
Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40
Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14
Royse City 55, North Forney 13
SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7
SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20
SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Southside 34, Rio Grande City 21
Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14
Somerset 21, La Vernia 14
Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0
Tyler 48, Wylie East 10
Victoria West 66, CC Ray 14
Vidor 29, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12
Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT
Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT
CLASS 4A
Aubrey 48, Sanger 28
Bellville 42, Sealy 7
Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28
Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 24
Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0
Carthage 28, Jasper 0¶ CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21
Celina 70, Krum 7
Center 60, Shepherd 44
China Spring 41, Gatesville 10
Clint 53, Clint Mountain View 35
Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7
Cuero 35, Giddings 7
Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32
Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28
Devine 33, Hondo 14
Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6
El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47
Fairfield 28, Kemp 14
Ferris 21, Godley 13
Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17
Gainesville 41, Burkburnett 21
Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13
Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21
Graham 7, Iowa Park 0
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Hidalgo 20, Kingsville King 0
Huntington 27, Trinity 6
Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20
La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34
La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16
La Vega 49, Brownwood 33
Lampasas 31, Burnet 16
Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14
Livingston 49, Splendora 14
Llano 13, Lago Vista 10
Lorena 63, McGregor 0
Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0
Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16
Melissa 51, Anna 19
Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0
Mineral Wells 28, Vernon 7
Navasota 33, La Grange 21
Palestine 38, Henderson 28
Paris 28, Terrell 7
Perryton 44, Levelland 10
Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24
Poteet 36, Cotulla 14
Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0
Robinson 50, Jarrell 43
Rockport-Fulton 49, Ingleside 14
Rusk 31, Madisonville 28
Salado 28, Connally 7
Silsbee 19, Bridge City 14
Sinton 48, Raymondville 0
Smithville 35, Gonzales 19
Snyder 28, Monahans 21
Stafford 35, Needville 14
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0
Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0
Sweeny 48, Wharton 0
Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 60, Paris North Lamar 0
Van 62, Mexia 6
West Columbia 55, Bay City 27
West Orange-Stark 27, Orangefield 7
WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30
Wimberley 70, Manor New Tech 8
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 33, Idalou 10
Alpine 47, Tornillo 0
Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21
Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12
Bells 57, Lone Oak 14
Blanco 33, Luling 14
Breckenridge 37, Early 20
Brock 70, Ponder 20
Brownfield 48, Kermit 25
Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14
Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6
CC London 27, Falfurrias 0
Childress 40, Friona 35
Cisco 69, De Leon 0
Clifton 33, Buffalo 32
Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22
Coldspring-Oakhurst 53, Elkhart 14
Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6
Colorado City 28, Haskell 27
Columbus 35, Yoakum 28
Commerce 31, Howe 21
Cooper 50, Bogata Rivercrest 8
Corrigan-Camden 14, Anderson-Shiro 8
Crane 46, Anthony 6
Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0
Denver City 45, Slaton 2
Diboll 35, Palestine Westwood 0
Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20
East Bernard 49, Danbury 13
East Chambers 37, Buna 28
Eastland 21, Comanche 20
Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8
Edna 33, Orange Grove 12
El Maton Tidehaven 70, Wallis Brazos 13
Franklin 73, Florence 6
Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12
Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14
Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14
Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0
Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20
Hallettsville 48, Boling 6
Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8
Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12
Henrietta 47, Nocona 14
Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0
Holliday 26, Callisburg 6
Hooks 35, Paris Chisum 33
Johnson City 58, Brackett 0
Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6
Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0
Little River Academy 49, Caldwell 7
Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Malakoff 38, Teague 0
Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8
Millsap 25, Merkel 21
Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0
Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6
New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0
New Waverly 24, Hemphill 14
Newton 61, Warren 6
Odem 60, Monte Alto 0
Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21
Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33
Paradise 31, Bowie 20
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28
Poth 56, George West 7
Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14
Rice 31, Corsicana Mildred 24, OT
Rogers 43, Lexington 41
SA Cole 36, Lytle 7
San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13
San Diego 24, Lyford 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0
Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0
Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12
Sonora 28, Brady 22
Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Stanton 30, Coahoma 17
Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33
Tatum 30, Atlanta 20
Tolar 70, Hamilton 6
Troup 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22
Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20
Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14
Waskom 77, Queen City 14
West 14, Whitney 10
WF City View 40, Valley View 13
Whitewright 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26
Woodville 46, Cleveland Tarkington 14
CLASS 2A
Albany 57, Hico 0
Alto 46, Jewett Leon 0
Alvord 36, Collinsville 25
Archer City 43, Electra 7
Beckville 63, Linden-Kildare 12
Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12
Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15
Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16
Bruni 7, Benavides 0
Burton 49, Bartlett 0
Celeste 34, Honey Grove 14
Centerville 56, Groveton 6
Chilton 49, Hubbard 0
Christoval 53, Menard 0
Clarksville 35, Detroit 34
Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6
Cushing 42, Overton 6
Dawson 56, Axtell 34
Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6
Era 38, Chico 24
Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6
Falls City 42, Louise 0
Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7
Forsan 50, Anson 27
Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18
Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12
Granger 41, Iola 0
Gruver 51, Booker 12
Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0
Hawkins 36, Frankston 14
Hawley 42, Stamford 0
Hearne 25, Thrall 0
Italy 45, Kerens 0
Kenedy 46, Freer 30
La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16
Lindsay 43, Tioga 25
Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 18
Marlin 40, Cayuga 7
Mart 52, Bremond 0
Mason 49, Harper 7
Maud 41, Cumby 8
McCamey 42, Wink 32
Miles 49, Junction 7
Muenster 16, Windthorst 8
New Deal 35, Post 6
Normangee 56, Grapeland 36
Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6
Ozona 53, Center Point 6
Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 12
Plains 38, Morton 16
Quanah 42, Munday 14
Quinlan Boles 44, Simms Bowie 20
Roscoe 26, Ralls 14
Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20
San Saba 44, Winters 12
Santo 42, Cross Plains 6
Saratoga West Hardin 36, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Seagraves 42, Iraan 7
Seymour 40, Olney 28
Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3
Shelbyville 32, Garrison 26
Shiner 42, Flatonia 0
Snook 30, Somerville 22
Stratford 64, Sunray 7
Sundown 46, Floydada 7
Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0
Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6
Timpson 61, San Augustine 5
Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6
Wellington 56, Memphis 0
Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13
Woodsboro 18, Runge 7
Wortham 63, Frost 0
Yorktown 56, Pettus 0
CLASS 1A
Anton 51, Cotton Center 6
Avalon 56, Bynum 37
Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Blackwell 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 7
Blum 64, Covington 45
Borden County 61, Meadow 16
Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7
Cranfills Gap 28, Morgan 14
Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0
Garden City 58, Marfa 0
Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0
Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0
Guthrie 84, Southland 38
Happy 60, White Deer 15
Hart 58, Chillicothe 12
Hermleigh 47, Roby 0
Ira 52, Rotan 38
Jonesboro 70, Evant 8
Knox City 76, Crowell 28
Kress 78, Petersburg 31
Lingleville 60, Gorman 58
Lometa 60, Zephyr 15
May 58, Santa Anna 0
Medina 60, Leakey 56
Mertzon Irion County 49, Paint Rock 0
New Home 55, Smyer 24
Premont 22, Santa Maria 6
Ranger 30, Bryson 18
Rankin 66, Lubbock Home School Titans 8
Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70
Rochelle 52, Lohn 0
Sanderson 56, Dell City 6
Sidney 52, Rising Star 18
Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18
Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8
Strawn 54, Three Way 7
Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Trent 52, Olfen 7
Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14
Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39
Walnut Springs 52, Kopperl 6
Water Valley 67, Veribest 0
Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32
Whitharral 62, Amherst 54
Woodson 60, Moran 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 33, Fort Worth Christian 20
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Dallas Shelton 0
Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
Austin TSD 62, St Augustine 12
Bay Area Christian 42, Houston Lutheran North 14
Beaumont Legacy Christian 68, Houston Texas Christian 47
Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0
Bulverde Bracken 56, Fredericksburg Heritage 8
Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26
Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0
Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7
Dallas First Baptist 32, Tyler Gorman 23
Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13
FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0
FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6
FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7
FW Southwest Christian 57, Frisco Legacy Christian 12
Grapevine Faith 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24
Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7
Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14
Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12
Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10
Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0
Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6
Pasadena First Baptist 46, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6
Reicher 35, Tyler All Saints 0
SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21
SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0
SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13
Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20
Temple Holy Trinity 60, Concordia 34
Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alvin 13
Austin SPC 62, Keene Smith 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 20, Houston The Village 18
Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9
Cypress Community Christian 52, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6
Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0
EP Pebble Hills 35, EP Coronado 7
Fort Bend Christian 53, Frassati Catholic 0
Fort Worth THESA 56, Joshua Johnson County 8
FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13
FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14
FW Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30
Houston Milby def. Wisdom , forfeit
Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17
Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0
Live Oak Classical 84, Plano Coram Deo 80
Methodist Home 72, Mineral Wells Community Christian 26
Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0
Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43
N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29
New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28
Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50
San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 16, SA Southwest 10
Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo , forfeit
Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CC Calallen vs. CC Miller, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd.
Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 46, Amarillo Caprock 14
Austin Vandegrift 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Austin Westlake 77, Buda Hays 0
Bryan 30, Killeen 14
Conroe 41, Grand Oaks 35
Cypress Creek 60, Houston Spring Woods 20
Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Cypress Falls 35, Cypress Springs 12
Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 14
Dallas White 62, Dallas Samuell 7
Deer Park 49, Pasadena Dobie 28
EP Americas 28, EP Montwood 20
Fort Bend Elkins 30, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Richmond George Ranch 14
Galena Park North Shore 45, Humble Summer Creek 16
Garland 54, Garland Sachse 41
Garland Naaman Forest 42, Wylie 21
Klein 28, Klein Forest 7
Leander Rouse 63, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16
Northwest Eaton 22, Keller Central 19
Round Rock Stony Point 36, Hutto 33
SA Northside Taft 21, SA Northside Stevens 19
SA Northside Warren 42, SA Northside Jay 16
South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Houston 21
Spring 39, Aldine Davis 3
Spring Westfield 70, Aldine MacArthur 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo Palo Duro 24, Lubbock 0
Austin William Travis 19, Austin Northeast 13
Brownsville Memorial 21, McAllen Rowe 19
Dallas Kimball 54, Dallas Spruce 6
Dallas South Oak Cliff 62, Seagoville 14
Dallas Wilson 48, Dallas Adams 14
Denton Braswell 49, McKinney 14
Fort Bend Hightower 61, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Frisco Reedy 63, Denton 0
FW Eastern Hills 47, FW Castleberry 10
Grapevine 73, FW North Side 14
Houston Madison 34, Sharpstown 8
Manor 51, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7
Mercedes 63, PSJA Southwest 0
Mesquite Poteet 44, Dallas Conrad 0
New Caney 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 3
Princeton 42, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
SA Burbank 6, SA Memorial 2
Wichita Falls 41, Abilene Wylie 25
CLASS 4A
Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Boerne 54, Uvalde 17
Dallas Hillcrest 63, Dallas Adamson 0
Houston Furr 27, Yates 19
Kennedale 63, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
CLASS 2A
Harleton 19, Ore City 13
CLASS 1A
Matador Motley County 66, Afton Patton Springs 0
Miami 53, Hedley 47
O’Donnell 50, Ackerly Sands 44
Wilson 49, Welch Dawson 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Regents 38, Boerne Geneva 14
FW Trinity Valley 26, Irving Cistercian 0
OTHER
Houston Lamar def. Houston Chavez, forfeit
Lefors def. Darrouzett, forfeit
Live Oak Classical JV 50, Apple Springs 27
Prosper Rock Hill 31, Frisco Memorial 20
