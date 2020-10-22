Texas high school football scores, Week 9: Oct. 19-22, 2020

THURSDAY'S SCORES
Albany 34, Santo 14
Amarillo Tascosa 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 12
Archer City 61, Munday 0
Boerne 23, Somerset 13
Brownsville Porter 27, Donna 20
Cypress Bridgeland 29, Cypress Ranch 17
Cypress Woods 42, Houston Langham Creek 35
Dallas Kimball 64, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas Lincoln 39, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 8
Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Wakeland 3
Eagle Pass 45, Laredo Johnson 14
Edinburg Vela 49, Mission Memorial 13
Euless Trinity 59, Hurst Bell 0
FW Polytechnic 36, FW Wyatt 16
Follett 68, Darrouzett 0
Fort Bend Dulles 28, Fort Bend Bush 6
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 14
Garland Sachse 49, Garland 27
Gilmer Union Hill 77, Campbell 7
Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0
Katy Paetow 64, Wisdom 0
Killeen Shoemaker 45, Killeen 24
Lancaster 47, Dallas Adams 7
Laredo Alexander 44, Laredo Nixon 40
League City Clear Springs 27, Clear Falls 14
Leander Glenn 21, Pflugerville Connally 14
Loop 64, Welch Dawson 29
Lubbock Estacado 26, Perryton 20
Lytle 28, SA Cole 20
Marlin 28, Kerens 14
McKinney Boyd 42, Denton Braswell 12
Midlothian 49, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Northwest Eaton 59, Keller Fossil Ridge 28
PSJA 48, Edinburg Economedes 21
Pasadena 48, Pasadena South Houston 7
Pflugerville 32, Manor 31
Plano West 27, Lewisville 17
Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, CC Miller 16
Quanah 42, Electra 0
Ralls 76, Roscoe 6
SA Churchill 28, SA Northside Clark 7
SA Johnson 19, SA Northside Brandeis 7
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 17, SA Southwest 14
Seymour 69, Olney 0
Southlake Carroll 57, Byron Nelson 21
Spring Dekaney 49, Aldine MacArthur 7
Sunnyvale 28, Quinlan Ford 14
Taft 28, Skidmore-Tynan 13
Tomball 35, Klein Forest 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston Wheatley vs. Houston Scarborough, ccd.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Banquete def. Monte Alto, forfeit
Bremond 64, Wortham 30
Chilton 49, Frost 7
Hebbronville 40, Santa Rosa 7
Roscoe Highland 46, Robert Lee 0
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Groesbeck 53, Kemp 7
Malakoff 55, Fairfield 0
MONDAY's GAMES
George West 34, Karnes City 0
