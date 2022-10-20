Texas high school football scores, Week 9: Oct. 20-21, 2022

Friday's scores
Check wacotrib.com for the full list of scores around the state.
CLASS 5A
Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7
Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0
University 21, Leander Rouse 16
CLASS 4A
Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7
Dumas 21, Pampa 7
Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13
Levelland 28, Borger 21
Monahans 61, Fabens 0
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
CLASS 3A
Childress 41, Spearman 7
Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6
Newton 62, Kountze 0
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Roscoe 0
Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Bremond 36, Milano 21
Bronte 64, Trent 7
Burton 39, Runge 8
Chilton 34, Granger 19
Dawson 54, Frost 0
Floydada 42, Tahoka 18
Gorman 54, Baird 8
Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Mart 47, Wortham 22
Mason 60, Junction 0
Menard 54, Veribest 8
Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0
Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16
Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0
Vega 20, Booker 0
CLASS 1A
Abbott 48, Coolidge 0
Benjamin 62, Harrold 0
Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12
Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0
Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
Campbell 49, Savoy 0
Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20
Chester 64, Burkeville 18
Gordon 54, Lingleville 4
Happy 40, Nazareth 6
Ira 48, Roby 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6
Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36
Lometa 60, Evant 12
May 60, Santa Anna 14
Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0
Morgan 49, Bynum 22
Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40
Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12
Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0
Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0
Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0
Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0
Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14
Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6
Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0
Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16
SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27
OTHER
Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard , forfeit
Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Crane def. Tornillo , forfeit
Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit
Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
McDade 72, Leakey 53
North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6
Richland Springs def. Brookesmith , forfeit
San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17
Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT
Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21
Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7
Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7
Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0
Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13
Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6
Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0
Edinburg 45, La Joya 21
Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8
Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12
Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0
Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0
Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0
Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41
McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15
Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17
SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7
SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31
SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25
Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6
Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31
Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14
CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0
Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35
Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14
Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13
FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12
Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21
Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12
New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Red Oak 59, Killeen 28
SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14
SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6
SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14
CLASS 4A
Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30
Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18
Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
CLASS 1A
Blanket 60, Mullin 4
Blum def. Three Way
Follett 60, Miami 46
Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8
Kress 45, Lorenzo 0
Loop 49, Wilson 0
Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7
Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0
SA Town East Christian 60, Texas Wind 14
OTHER
Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27
EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14
Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/