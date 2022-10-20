 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 9: Oct. 20-21, 2022

Friday's scores

Check wacotrib.com for the full list of scores around the state.

CLASS 5A

Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7

Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0

University 21, Leander Rouse 16

CLASS 4A

Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7

Dumas 21, Pampa 7

Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13

Levelland 28, Borger 21

Monahans 61, Fabens 0

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

CLASS 3A

Childress 41, Spearman 7

Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6

Newton 62, Kountze 0

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Roscoe 0

Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Bremond 36, Milano 21

Bronte 64, Trent 7

Burton 39, Runge 8

Chilton 34, Granger 19

Dawson 54, Frost 0

Floydada 42, Tahoka 18

Gorman 54, Baird 8

Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Mart 47, Wortham 22

Mason 60, Junction 0

Menard 54, Veribest 8

Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0

Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16

Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0

Vega 20, Booker 0

CLASS 1A

Abbott 48, Coolidge 0

Benjamin 62, Harrold 0

Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12

Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0

Calvert 48, Buckholts 0

Campbell 49, Savoy 0

Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20

Chester 64, Burkeville 18

Gordon 54, Lingleville 4

Happy 40, Nazareth 6

Ira 48, Roby 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6

Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36

Lometa 60, Evant 12

May 60, Santa Anna 14

Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0

Morgan 49, Bynum 22

Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40

Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12

Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0

Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0

Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0

Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0

Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14

Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6

Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0

Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16

SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27

OTHER

Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard , forfeit

Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Crane def. Tornillo , forfeit

Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit

Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit

Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

McDade 72, Leakey 53

North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6

Richland Springs def. Brookesmith , forfeit

San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26

Thursday's scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT

Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21

Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7

Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7

Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13

Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6

Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0

Edinburg 45, La Joya 21

Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8

Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12

Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0

Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0

Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41

McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15

Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17

SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7

SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31

SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25

Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6

Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31

Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0

Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35

Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14

Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13

FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12

Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21

Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12

New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Red Oak 59, Killeen 28

SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14

SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6

SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14

CLASS 4A

Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30

Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18

Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

CLASS 1A

Blanket 60, Mullin 4

Blum def. Three Way

Follett 60, Miami 46

Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8

Kress 45, Lorenzo 0

Loop 49, Wilson 0

Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7

Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0

SA Town East Christian 60, Texas Wind 14

OTHER

Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27

EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14

Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

