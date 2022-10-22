Texas high school football scores, Week 9: Oct. 20-22, 2022

Saturday's scores
CLASS 6A
Cypress Springs 38, Cypress Falls 30
Cypress Woods 27, Cypress Bridgeland 10
Fort Bend Ridge Point 37, Fort Bend Austin 6
Houston Stratford 59, Cypress Ridge 0
Klein Oak 24, Waller 7
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Dulles 21
SA Johnson 41, SA Northside Marshall 20
SA Northside Taft 65, SA Northside Holmes 18
CLASS 5A
Edcouch-Elsa 24, Brownsville Porter 13
Galveston Ball 61, Houston Waltrip 7
People are also reading…
Houston Milby 43, Sharpstown 0
Rosenberg Lamar 21, Randle 17
SA Alamo Heights 69, SA Edison 7
CLASS 4A
Houston Wheatley 21, Houston Kashmere 13
CLASS 2A
Holland 42, Hearne 19
Sabinal 28, D’Hanis 7
CLASS 1A
Zephyr 68, Sidney 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin TSD 52, Oklahoma School for the Deaf 41
Katy Faith West 52, Galveston O’Connell 0
OTHER
FW Covenant Classical 52, Abilene Christian 6
Houston Emery/Weiner School 38, St. Mary’s Hall 30
Houston Heights 58, Houston Westbury 18
Longview Heritage 48, Dallas Fairhill 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Midland Holy Cross 6
St. Michael’s , N.M. 55, EP Cathedral 30
Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 35, Lubbock Coronado 14
Aldine Nimitz 63, Aldine 0
Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26
Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 7
Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 2
Austin Bowie 70, Austin Akins 0
Austin Westlake 70, Austin High 0
Bryan 50, Hewitt Midway 21
Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 24
Channelview 20, Deer Park 14
Cibolo Steele 49, SA East Central 3
Clear Falls 48, Clute Brazoswood 24
Conroe 51, Grand Oaks 28
Converse Judson 55, San Marcos 35
Coppell 43, Lewisville Hebron 35
Cypress Fairbanks 62, Houston Spring Woods 0
De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 20
Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
Dickinson 31, Houston Clear Lake 7
Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
EP Americas 38, EP Coronado 35
Fort Bend Clements 17, Fort Bend Bush 7
Garland Rowlett 21, Garland Lakeview Centennial 6
Harlingen 37, San Benito 21
Houston Bellaire 37, Houston MSTC 14
Houston Lamar 45, Houston Chavez 0
Houston Memorial 56, Jersey Village 28
Houston Strake Jesuit 57, Alief Hastings 21
Humble Atascocita 39, Houston King 6
Humble Kingwood 28, Beaumont West Brook 13
Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Mayde Creek 28
Keller 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Killeen Ellison 27, Granbury 9
Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9
Killeen Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3
Klein Cain 25, Klein Collins 21
La Porte 52, Baytown Sterling 3
League City Clear Springs 42, League City Clear Creek 14
Lewisville 17, Lewisville Marcus 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 51, Plano 41
Longview 49, McKinney North 7
Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Hanna 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Legacy 21
McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10
McKinney Boyd 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10
Mesquite 49, North Forney 28
Mesquite Horn 25, Rockwall-Heath 14
Midland 41, Odessa 31
New Braunfels 38, Schertz Clemens 21
New Braunfels Canyon 27, Seguin 14
North Crowley 33, Hurst Bell 7
Odessa Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41
Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16
Pflugerville Hendrickson 18, Leander 10
Plano West 31, Plano East 28
Prosper 59, Denton Braswell 14
PSJA North 48, McAllen Memorial 3
Richardson 21, Irving 0
Round Rock 44, Round Rock McNeil 7
Round Rock Stony Point 45, Round Rock Westwood 21
SA MacArthur 28, Kyle Lehman 24
SA Madison 56, LEE 7
SA Northside Clark 34, SA Roosevelt 29
SA Reagan 44, SA Churchill 7
Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 0
South Grand Prairie 33, Arlington Bowie 13
Southlake Carroll 42, Northwest Eaton 7
Spring Dekaney 28, Spring 23
The Woodlands 63, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield 20
Weatherford 31, Saginaw Boswell 28
Wylie 35, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 52, Georgetown East View 7
Abilene Cooper 45, Plainview 0
Abilene Wylie 43, Lubbock 0
Aledo 35, Denton Ryan 21
Alice 49, Hidalgo 7
Angleton 35, Friendswood 21
Austin McCallum 42, Austin Navarro 10
Barbers Hill 42, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Baytown Lee 28, Port Arthur Memorial 24
Brenham 48, Bryan Rudder 21
Brownsville Memorial 53, Donna North 3
Burleson 37, Joshua 16
Burleson Centennial 51, FW Brewer 6
Canutillo 26, EP Chapin 0
Canyon Randall 31, Canyon 14
Carrollton Smith 55, Dallas Adams 14
CC Calallen 66, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Flour Bluff 51, Pharr Valley View 0
CC Flour Bluff 51, Valley View 0
CC King 20, CC Ray 14
Cedar Park 21, Leander Glenn 10
Colleyville Heritage 52, FW North Side 13
Crowley 26, Euless Trinity 24
Dallas Highland Park 52, Irving MacArthur 0
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Adamson 0
Dayton 34, Texas City 25
Denison 67, Princeton 26
Donna 28, Brownsville Pace 7
Dripping Springs 38, Lake Travis 31
El Paso 27, EP Burges 16
Ennis 45, Arlington Seguin 20
EP Andress 49, EP Jefferson 6
EP Bowie 31, San Elizario 14
EP Del Valle 63, EP Hanks 7
EP Eastwood 43, EP Montwood 17
EP El Dorado 50, EP Socorro 0
EP Parkland 44, EP Bel Air 21
EP Riverside 33, EP Austin 13
EP Ysleta 44, Clint Horizon 23
Everman 33, Mansfield Summit 14
Floresville 35, Rockport-Fulton 21
Forney 35, North Mesquite 19
Frisco Heritage 56, Corsicana 24
Frisco Lone Star 42, Sherman 7
Frisco Reedy 29, Frisco 7
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
FW Arlington Heights 34, FW Southwest 12
FW Chisholm Trail 34, FW Paschal 0
FW Eastern Hills 35, FW Carter-Riverside 14
Georgetown 49, College Station 38
Gregory-Portland 45, Mercedes 12
Hallsville 45, Longview Pine Tree 44, OT
Houston Madison 52, Wisdom 10
Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3
Kaufman 31, Mabank 7
Kerrville Tivy 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
La Joya Palmview 31, McAllen 30
Lancaster 68, West Mesquite 7
Laredo Cigarroa 42, Laredo Nixon 14
Lewisville The Colony 58, Azle 34
Lindale 57, Palestine 32
Lockhart 35, Bastrop 31
Lubbock Cooper 31, Lubbock Monterey 14
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3
Lufkin 31, Tyler 14
Manor 21, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Mansfield Timberview 80, Dallas Sunset 0
Manvel 58, Magnolia 27
Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37
Mission Sharyland 47, Mission Memorial 21
Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6
N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, N. Richland Hills Richland 30
Nederland 42, Galena Park 7
New Caney 71, Cleveland 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 24, Beeville Jones 21
Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7
Roma 56, PSJA Memorial 21
Royse City 47, Tyler Legacy 22
SA Burbank 32, SA Harlandale 22
SA Houston 27, SA Brackenridge 24, OT
SA Lanier 21, SA Highlands 20
SA Veterans Memorial 42, Pieper 28
Seagoville 56, Dallas Jefferson 0
Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Southwest 21
Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0
Sulphur Springs 21, Paris 14
Texarkana Texas 23, Nacogdoches 20
Tomball 20, Klein Forest 17
University 21, Leander Rouse 16
Victoria East 47, CC Moody 10
Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 33
Vidor 30, Livingston 21
WF Rider 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
Whitehouse 37, Mount Pleasant 14
Wichita Falls 24, Burkburnett 14
Wylie East 47, North Garland 26
CLASS 4A
Anna 41, Nevada Community 7
Argyle 35, Frisco Independence 10
Aubrey 56, Sanger 14
Bay City 58, Needville 0
Big Spring 21, San Angelo Lake View 7
Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7
Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 7
Brownwood 52, Lubbock Estacado 14
Caddo Mills 57, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Carthage 64, Center 28
Celina 55, Dallas Carter 13
China Spring 35, Stephenville 28
Connally 58, Salado 35
Crandall 36, Terrell 29
Cuero 77, Caldwell 0
Dallas Pinkston 32, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Decatur 47, Springtown 6
Devine 42, Bandera 14
Dumas 21, Pampa 7
El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17
Fairfield 49, Kemp 21
Ferris 63, FW Benbrook 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14
Fort Stockton 62, Clint Mountain View 21
Fredericksburg 32, Uvalde 14
FW Dunbar 47, FW Castleberry 23
Gilmer 42, Paris North Lamar 6
Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13
Godley 72, Venus 19
Gonzales 52, Smithville 44
Graham 39, Sweetwater 8
Hondo 35, Crystal City 7
Houston Washington 57, Yates 20
Ingleside 65, Robstown 28
Iowa Park 28, Vernon 25
Jasper 34, West Orange-Stark 14
Kilgore 27, Athens 7
Krum 35, Farmersville 0
La Feria 48, Zapata 38
La Grange 38, Giddings 14
La Vega 27, Alvarado 14
La Vernia 21, Pleasanton 14
Lake Worth 42, FW Western Hills 6
Lamesa 56, Slaton 32
Levelland 28, Borger 21
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 55, Splendora 9
Llano 17, Blanco 6
Lumberton 49, Huffman Hargrave 7
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
Melissa 49, Greenville 20
Mexia 49, Eustace 12
Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 24
Monahans 61, Fabens 0
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
Orange Grove 66, CC West Oso 33
Pecos 33, Clint 7
Pittsburg 61, Longview Spring Hill 14
Port Isabel 14, Bishop 7
Quinlan Ford 59, Dallas Lincoln 58
Raymondville 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
Rusk 47, Bullard 35
Sealy 54, Wharton 6
Silsbee 35, Hamshire-Fannett 28
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21, Bridge City 7
Sunnyvale 45, Wills Point 0
Taylor 42, Marble Falls 26
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 15
Tyler Chapel Hill 41, Henderson 10
WF Hirschi 56, Snyder 14
Wilmer-Hutchins 27, North Dallas 0
Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 10
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 24, Littlefield 0
Alba-Golden 20, Como-Pickton 12
Alpine 38, Odessa Compass 3
Anahuac 41, Buna 28
Arp 41, Quitman 6
Atlanta 32, White Oak 15
Banquete 30, Odem 28
Bells 37, Howe 14
Big Lake Reagan County 39, Ozona 7
Blooming Grove 26, Corsicana Mildred 24
Bowie 21, Clyde 14
Boyd 35, Pilot Point 28
Brady 54, Ballinger 26
Brock 18, Paradise 13
Brownfield 34, Kermit 0
Callisburg 34, Henrietta 23
Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21
Canadian 56, Friona 13
Childress 41, Spearman 7
Coahoma 40, Stanton 12
Coldspring-Oakhurst 20, Diboll 19
Colorado City 38, Winters 8
Columbus 35, Yoakum 12
Comanche 77, Dublin 7
Comfort 34, Dilley 20
Cooper 36, Honey Grove 8
Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Cotulla 6, Lytle 0
Crockett 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12
De Kalb 30, Paris Chisum 0
Early 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
East Bernard 35, Boling 31
East Chambers 36, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Edna 21, Goliad 7
El Maton Tidehaven 35, Danbury 0
Elkhart 64, Florence 22
Franklin 49, Lorena 35
Grand Saline 42, Winona 12
Gunter 104, Lone Oak 0
Hemphill 44, Warren 12
Hitchcock 55, Hempstead 0
Holliday 61, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hooks 41, Redwater 7
Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31
Idalou 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 14
Jacksboro 50, Merkel 7
Jarrell 72, Austin Achieve 0
Jefferson 42, Gladewater 35
Jourdanton 46, Poteet 0
Kirbyville 32, Hardin 12
Lago Vista 59, Manor New Tech 8
Leonard 20, Blue Ridge 14
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
Little River Academy 35, McGregor 14
Lyford 42, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24
Marion 41, Ingram Moore 13
Mathis 48, Aransas Pass 20
Millsap 41, Eastland 28
Mount Vernon 44, Commerce 24
Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6
New Boston 56, Pattonville Prairiland 20
New London West Rusk 49, Troup 29
New Waverly 49, Trinity 0
Newton 62, Kountze 0
Nixon-Smiley 42, West Campus 0
Palestine Westwood 48, Huntington 20
Palmer 57, Rice 0
Poth 49, Natalia 0
Pottsboro 52, Emory Rains 7
Rio Vista 49, Kerens 26
Rogers 16, Buffalo 13
San Diego 46, Progreso 0
Santa Rosa 62, Monte Alto 20
Shallowater 43, Bushland 28
Sonora 48, Anthony 6
Stockdale 53, Harper 6
Taft 48, Hebbronville 13
Tatum 56, Gladewater Sabine 27
Teague 21, Groesbeck 17
Tolar 50, Bangs 0
Tulia 56, Dimmitt 15
Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25
Universal City Randolph 49, SA Cole 7
Van Alstyne 38, Bridgeport 13
Van Vleck 49, Altair Rice 21
Vanderbilt Industrial 42, CC London 26
Wall 55, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
West 38, Grandview 21
WF City View 51, Valley View 14
Whitewright 35, Trenton 7
Whitney 63, Maypearl 28
Winnsboro 39, Mineola 36
Woodville 44, Crockett 0
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 33, Pettus 7
Albany 55, Roscoe 0
Alto 32, Overton 29
Alvord 55, Tom Bean 16
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 53, Prairie Lea 0
Beckville 55, Frankston 0
Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Bovina 32, Hale Center 14
Bremond 36, Milano 21
Bronte 64, Trent 7
Bruni 20, Woodsboro 0
Burton 39, Runge 8
Cayuga 28, Italy 0
Celeste 55, Era 0
Center Point 32, La Pryor 30
Centerville 55, Jewett Leon 7
Chilton 34, Granger 19
Clarendon 47, Memphis 14
Collinsville 39, Santo 27
Colmesneil 22, Evadale 18
Crawford 59, Bosqueville 6
Cross Plains 54, Hamlin 19
Cushing 23, Tenaha 20
Dawson 54, Frost 0
Deweyville 62, Hull-Daisetta 22
Eldorado 42, Iraan 0
Falls City 59, Snook 21
Farwell 54, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Floydada 42, Tahoka 18
Forsan 14, Christoval 6
Freer 29, Ben Bolt 6
Garrison 56, Grapeland 8
Gorman 54, Baird 8
Groveton 34, Normangee 0
Hamilton 35, De Leon 21
Harleton 13, Hawkins 6
Hawley 34, Olney 7
Hico 56, Hubbard 12
Iola 30, Bartlett 8
Kenedy 33, Skidmore-Tynan 32
Linden-Kildare 48, Cumby 38
Lovelady 62, Sabine Pass 0
Malakoff Cross Roads 14, Itasca 13
Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Mart 47, Wortham 22
Mason 60, Junction 0
Maud 47, Detroit 6
Menard 54, Veribest 8
Miles 81, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Muenster 38, Lindsay 23
New Deal 48, Olton 17
Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0
Peaster 55, Ponder 35
Petrolia 27, Munday 20, OT
Post 28, Sundown 21
Price Carlisle 35, Mount Enterprise 14
Ralls 42, Lockney 13
Refugio 38, Shiner 27
Riesel 42, Moody 0
Rocksprings 48, Brackett 42
Rosebud-Lott 31, Valley Mills 14
San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12
Santa Maria 35, La Villa 28
Seagraves 21, Ropesville Ropes 20
Seymour 16, Haskell 0
Shamrock 49, Quanah 6
Shelbyville 59, San Augustine 38
Simms Bowie 34, Clarksville 32
Smyer 24, Morton 12
Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16
Stamford 44, Anson 6
Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0
Sudan 42, Crosbyton 0
Sunray 56, Gruver 12
Thorndale 46, Thrall 14
Three Rivers 24, Ganado 22
Timpson 25, Joaquin 22
Tioga 35, Nocona 21
Van Horn 52, Marfa 0
Vega 20, Booker 0
Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7
Wellington 64, Wheeler 0
Windthorst 28, Archer City 13
Wink 42, McCamey 28
Wolfe City 34, Quinlan Boles 18
Yorktown 55, Louise 0
CLASS 1A
Abbott 48, Coolidge 0
Aquilla 70, Penelope 24
Benjamin 62, Harrold 0
Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12
Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 79, Forestburg 33
Bryson 72, Perrin-Whitt 48
Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
Campbell 49, Savoy 0
Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20
Chester 64, Burkeville 18
Claude 36, Wildorado 30
Gilmer Union Hill 61, Saint Jo 16
Gordon 54, Lingleville 4
Groom 68, Hedley 19
Guthrie 62, Afton Patton Springs 50
Happy 40, Nazareth 6
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 21
Ira 48, Roby 0
Jayton 59, Matador Motley County 50
Ladonia Fannindel 55, Apple Springs 48
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6
Lamesa Klondike 84, San Marcos 38
Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36
Lometa 60, Evant 12
Loraine 28, Blackwell 8
May 60, Santa Anna 14
McLean 50, White Deer 48
Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0
Milford 52, Avalon 6
Morgan 49, Bynum 22
New Home 50, Plains 0
Newcastle 70, Strawn 36
O’Donnell 69, Meadow 30
Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12
Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0
Premont 57, Riviera Kaufer 0
Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0
Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0
Roscoe Highland 88, Rotan 62
Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Sanderson 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Spur 62, Turkey Valley 50
Sterling City 42, Water Valley 14
Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0
Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0
Walnut Springs 56, Cranfills Gap 52
Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14
Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 18, FW Southwest Christian 6
Arlington Pantego Christian 40, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7
Austin St. Michael 34, SA Christian 24
Bay Area Christian 37, Austin Brentwood 14
Beaumont Kelly 21, Katy Pope John 16
Bellaire Episcopal 21, Houston Kinkaid 15
Boerne Geneva 56, CC John Paul 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Austin Hyde Park 21
Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6
Bulverde Bracken 49, SA Atonement 0
Carrollton Prince of Peace 58, Gainesville State School 42
Cedar Hill Trinity 29, Scurry-Rosser 24
Dallas Christian 62, Bullard Brook Hill 14
Dallas Covenant 48, McKinney Christian 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 7
Dallas Shelton 55, Tyler All Saints 6
Dallas St. Mark 42, Dallas Greenhill 0
FW Country Day 37, Arlington Oakridge 20
FW Lake Country 33, Colleyville Covenant 27
FW Temple Christian 33, Weatherford Christian 32
Garland Christian 36, Longview Trinity 32
Grapevine Faith 68, Flower Mound Coram Deo 7
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 67, New Braunfels Christian 21
Harlingen Marine Military 19, Austin HomeSchool 6
Houston Northland Christian 49, Tomball Rosehill 43
Houston Second Baptist 26, Houston Lutheran South 7
Houston St. John’s 35, Dallas Episcopal 21
Irving Cistercian 45, Houston Christian 28
John Cooper 50, FW Trinity Valley 34
Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Divine Savior Academy 22
Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0
Lubbock Christian 57, Dallas First Baptist 13
Midland Christian 41, Fort Worth Christian 22
Midland Trinity 72, Amarillo San Jacinto 50
Muenster Sacred Heart 56, MC Prep 17
Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16
Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17
Rockwall Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6
SA Antonian 41, Houston St. Pius X 15
SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27
SA Holy Cross 38, Schertz John Paul II 10
Shiner St. Paul 37, Temple Central Texas 10
Tyler Gorman 30, Bishop Reicher 29
Tyler Grace Community 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 10
Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 35
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10
Austin Hill Country def. Vanguard Prep, forfeit
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28, Waskom 26
Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Concordia 44, Round Rock Christian 30
Crane def. Tornillo , forfeit
Cypress Community Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
Davenport 55, Lampasas 34
Eagle Christian 55, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Emerson 24, Lake Dallas 20
Fort Bend Chargers 85, Bellville Faith 40
Fort Bend Christian 27, The Woodlands Christian 7
Fort Worth THESA 82, Arlington St. Paul 32
Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit
Jordan 34, Katy Taylor 14
Katy Faith West def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit
Killeen Chaparral 50, Pflugerville Connally 18
KIPP Sunnyside 42, Houston KIPP 0
Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Lubbock Trinity 42, Arlington Grace Prep 33
McDade 72, Leakey 53
Midland Legacy 56, San Angelo Central 29
Mineral Wells Community Christian 65, Methodist Home 31
Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40
North Shore Houston 56, Humble 14
North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6
Plano Coram Deo 51, Red Oak Ovilla 25
Richland Springs def. Brookesmith , forfeit
San Antonio Harlan 47, SA Northside Jay 27
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 24, Eagle Pass Winn 0
San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26
San Marcos Baptist Academy def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 55, SA Jubilee 6
St Augustine 84, Logos Prep 35
Tomball Homeschool 28, DASCHE 6
Tribe Consolidated 62, Austin NYOS 14
Tyler Heat 50, Tyler Kings Academy 0
Waco Live Oak Classical 73, Temple Holy Trinity 28
West Columbia Charter 41, La Marque 15
West Plains 45, Perryton 42
Wylie Prep 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 6
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17
Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT
Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21
Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7
Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7
Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0
Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13
Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6
Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0
Edinburg 45, La Joya 21
Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8
Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12
Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0
Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0
Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0
Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41
McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15
Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17
SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7
SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31
SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25
Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6
Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31
Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14
CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0
Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35
Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14
Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13
FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12
Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21
Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12
New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Red Oak 59, Killeen 28
SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14
SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6
SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14
CLASS 4A
Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30
Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18
Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
CLASS 1A
Blanket 60, Mullin 4
Blum def. Three Way
Follett 60, Miami 46
Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8
Kress 45, Lorenzo 0
Loop 49, Wilson 0
Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7
Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0
SA Town East Christian 60, Texas Wind 14
OTHER
Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27
EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14
Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/