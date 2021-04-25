Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Chuck Dicus' move from QB to WR paid off

During an era when the Texas Longhorns’ wishbone offense was all the rage in college football, the Arkansas Razorbacks struck back with an offense that resembled an NFL attack.
Bill Montgomery was one of the best quarterbacks in the game in 1969 while running backs Bill Burnett and Bruce Maxwell balanced the offense.
The Razorbacks’ top receiver was Chuck Dicus, who had played quarterback at Garland High School.
“I was a quarterback my whole life until I came to Arkansas,” Dicus said. “On the freshman team at Arkansas, I started playing a little at cornerback. Arkansas had decided to go to a different offensive system and they brought in coaches skilled in the passing game, and they needed wide receivers. So after a few weeks on defense they moved me to wide receiver.”
That Razorbacks squad was part of the “Game of the Century” when they met the Longhorns on Dec. 6,1969 in Fayetteville. President Richard Nixon was in attendance and the eyes of the country were on No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Arkansas as they were both 9-0.
“From the very beginning of the season, the pressure started building,” Dicus said. “As both teams kept winning, the pressure became greater. On Dec. 6, we were the only game on TV that particular day, so basically anybody watching football was watching that game. President Nixon was here. It was a surreal experience.”
With Montgomery hitting Discus for a 29-yard touchdown pass, the Razorbacks built a 14-0 lead in the third quarter. But the Longhorns rallied behind the clutch play of quarterback James Street for a 15-14 win and captured the national championship.
“It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Dicus said. “We had them down, but give them credit. They had a great team. I think a lot of them would tell you they were lucky to win, but lucky or not they won the game.”
Though Dicus grew up in Texarkana and Garland, he became a Razorbacks fan as a boy. His father, Herman Dicus, was an assistant football coach at Texas High School in Texarkana.
“When my dad was an assistant coach at Texas High, he coached three or four guys who went to Arkansas,” Dicus said. “He became a Razorbacks fan, and I grew up wanting to be a Razorback. I was probably the only guy at Garland who wanted it. Oklahoma State was my only other offer in high school.”
Dicus came into a highly successful program at Garland High School after legendary coach Chuck Curtis won state championships in 1963 and 1964. After Curtis left to become an SMU assistant coach, Garland suffered through a losing season during Dicus’ first season as starting quarterback in 1965 before producing a winning season in his senior year in 1966.
“I wish I could claim that I was part of those two state championship teams,” Dicus said. “Before my junior year all those great players graduated and we struggled. But during my senior year, we turned it around. We had a good football team, but not as good as those guys that won the state championships.”
Following his conversion to receiver, Dicus enjoyed a highly successful career at Arkansas as the two-time All-American left as the career leading receiver in school history with 118 catches for 1,854 yards and 16 touchdowns from 1968-70.
He was chosen MVP of the 1969 Sugar Bowl after catching 12 passes for 169 yards and the game’s only touchdown in a 16-2 win over Georgia. He played for the NFL’s San Diego Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers for three seasons before retiring due to an ongoing hamstring injury.
In 1999, Dicus was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. From 1991 to 2008, he served as president of the Razorback Foundation and currently lives in Fayetteville.
When he found out he would be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, he was surprised but feels fortunate to join the state’s all-time greats.
“At first I thought they had the wrong guy,” Dicus said. “My high school career was nothing stellar to say the least. I was very surprised but I’m honored and thrilled about it.”