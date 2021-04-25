Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Dicus' move from QB to WR paid off

With Montgomery hitting Discus for a 29-yard touchdown pass, the Razorbacks built a 14-0 lead in the third quarter. But the Longhorns rallied behind the clutch play of quarterback James Street for a 15-14 win and captured the national championship.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Dicus said. “We had them down, but give them credit. They had a great team. I think a lot of them would tell you they were lucky to win, but lucky or not they won the game.”

Though Dicus grew up in Texarkana and Garland, he became a Razorbacks fan as a boy. His father, Herman Dicus, was an assistant football coach at Texas High School in Texarkana.

“When my dad was an assistant coach at Texas High, he coached three or four guys who went to Arkansas,” Dicus said. “He became a Razorbacks fan, and I grew up wanting to be a Razorback. I was probably the only guy at Garland who wanted it. Oklahoma State was my only other offer in high school.”

Dicus came into a highly successful program at Garland High School after legendary coach Chuck Curtis won state championships in 1963 and 1964. After Curtis left to become an SMU assistant coach, Garland suffered through a losing season during Dicus’ first season as starting quarterback in 1965 before producing a winning season in his senior year in 1966.