Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Good gosh a mighty, David Warren ruled on Fridays

Though just a single game of many in the illustrious prep career of David Warren, one memorable day at Texas Stadium is one that he and lovers of everything Texas high school football will never forget.

Warren and his John Tyler teammates took a perfect 12-0 record heading into its Class 5A DII regional semifinal game against Plano East High School in 1994. And Warren and company dominated the first 45 minutes and held a 41-17 lead with three minutes left.

“When we were up big, everyone was on the sidelines taking off the shoulder pads, ready to celebrate and having fun, talking to people in the stands,” said Warren, who will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco Saturday. “It was crazy.”

Often called the most extraordinary finish to one of the greatest football games ever played, what went down in the final moments was one of the wildest three minutes in the history of the sport that runs the state of Texas. With their backs against the wall of walls, the Panthers recovered three consecutive onside kicks, scored very easily and swiftly on their last four possessions, and took a 48-44 lead with just 24 seconds remaining in the game.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Warren said. “Everyone was just stunned.”