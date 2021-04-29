Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Good gosh a mighty, Warren ruled on Fridays

Though just a single game of many in the illustrious prep career of David Warren, one memorable day at Texas Stadium is one that he and lovers of everything Texas high school football will never forget.
Warren and his John Tyler teammates took a perfect 12-0 record heading into its Class 5A DII regional semifinal game against Plano East High School in 1994. And Warren and company dominated the first 45 minutes and held a 41-17 lead with three minutes left.
"When we were up big, everyone was on the sidelines taking off the shoulder pads, ready to celebrate and having fun, talking to people in the stands," said Warren, who will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco Saturday. "It was crazy."
Often called the most extraordinary finish to one of the greatest football games ever played, what went down in the final moments was one of the wildest three minutes in the history of the sport that runs the state of Texas. With their backs against the wall of walls, the Panthers recovered three consecutive onside kicks, scored very easily and swiftly on their last four possessions, and took a 48-44 lead with just 24 seconds remaining in the game.
"We couldn't believe it," Warren said. "Everyone was just stunned."
But John Tyler's Roderick Dunn — the same Roderick Dunn who lost control of two of the three onside kicks and who hadn't scored all season — took the final kickoff 97 yards untouched for a score, effectively ending the game and crushing any chance of one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the game. The Lions made it to the state championship just two games later, where they defeated Austin Westlake, 35-24.
Between the two teams, 48 points were scored in the game's final 41/2 minutes. It was undoubtedly a memorable game for Warren, a chiseled and intimidating tight end and defensive end for the Lions who caught one touchdown and scored another defensively on a fumble recovery. He finished with 124 tackles and six sacks on the year.
One of the things Warren remembers most is the final kick return, when he was blocking down the sidelines and nearly inadvertently forced Dunn out of bounds. Had that unthinkable event taken place, things might have been a lot different for Warren.
"After the game, everyone told me I would not have been able to come back to Tyler if I would have knocked him out of bounds," he said. "I would have had to transfer."
That game, which gained attention almost immediately on a national level, was an unforgettable experience in a masterful high school career in which Warren had three straight seasons of over 100 tackles. He totaled 31 sacks and was picked to the all-state first team three times, named the Texas Football Magazine and Fox Television Texas Class 5A Player Of The Year, the USA Today National Defensive Player Of The Year and was named a Parade Magazine All-American.
And, perhaps the least remembered stat that needs more attention, Warren blocked an astounding 19 kicks in three seasons at John Tyler. A standout at a high school that once saw the the immortal Earl Campbell scamper up and down its turf two decades before, Warren is often thought to be the best player out of John Tyler besides the Heisman Trophy winner. An unbelievable honor, for sure.
"I guess I was just a little ahead of the curve at everything," he said. "It wasn't just me, we had everything clicking at the right times during those years."
Warren went on to play in three national championship games at Florida State and enjoyed a short career in the NFL and CFL. But he still holds his days at John Tyler in the highest regard. Especially that day in Texas Stadium.
"From the Plano East game to winning the state championship in Texas and even in Texas Stadium in 1994, you can't beat that," Warren said. "It really doesn't get any better than what we did, especially in this state."